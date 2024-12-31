College Football Bowl Games: Betting market update

Welcome to PFF's betting market update for Week 2 of bowl season.

In this article, we’ll break down the key factors influencing line movements in betting markets, helping you determine whether changes are an overreaction or an underreaction to these developments. If you’re unfamiliar with our approach, click here for a deeper explanation. You can check out our analysis for Round 1 of the CFP by clicking here.

Bowl game markets are unique, primarily shaped by transfer portal entries, player opt-outs, and coaching changes. These factors often lead to dramatic swings in spreads and totals, sometimes even on game day, as unexpected opt-outs emerge. One critical edge during bowl season lies in assessing team motivation—a skill that blends intuition and analysis.

An evolving trend to monitor is the participation of players who have entered the transfer portal but choose to play in bowl games. This practice, fueled by NIL opportunities and revenue-sharing developments, could become more prevalent in the years ahead.

RELIAQUEST BOWL: ALABAMA MICHIGAN



Opener Current Line Spread ALA -11 ALA -13.5 Total 44 42.5

Spread: The initial move dropped the spread to 10 shortly after opening, but it has since climbed to 13.5 with news that most of Alabama’s potential opt-outs, including QB Jalen Milroe, are expected to play. The line has yet to reach 14, and it’s unlikely we’ll see that number appear.

Total: The total oscillated between 43 and 44 for weeks before Circa dropped it to 42.5 over the weekend. Most books are still holding at 43.5, though others may follow suit soon.

Buy/Sell: Even after significant movement, I’m comfortable backing Alabama at -13.5.

TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL: LOUISVILLE WASHINGTON

Opener Current Line Spread LOU -6 LOU -2 Total 53 49

Spread: Significant movement toward Washington has shifted this line below a field goal, primarily due to reports that Louisville QB Tyler Shough will sit out alongside several other key contributors. Washington appears to be nearing full participation. The line sits at a consensus of 2, though some books still show 2.5.

Total: The total has steadily dropped by 4 points since opening, with 49.5 remaining widely available.

Opener Current Line Spread SC -10.5 SC -10 Total 48 49

Spread: The line has fluctuated slightly, dipping below 10 at times before climbing to 11 this past weekend. It has since settled back at 10, though 10.5s are still available. Both teams are expected to be near full strength for this Citrus Bowl matchup.

Total: After remaining steady at 48 for two weeks, the total has seen recent movement, bouncing between 49 and 50 over the past week.

Opener Current Line Spread LSU -2.5 BAY -3.5 Total 61 59.5

Spread: LSU’s offensive line exodus has shifted Baylor to the favorite, pushing the line past a field goal to 3.5. However, some books still offer 3s. Additionally, LSU has seen a handful of defensive starters commit to other schools through the portal.

Total: After an early 2-point drop, the total has stabilized, with 59.5s consistently available across the board in recent weeks.

Opener Current Line Spread MISS -12.5 MISS -17.5 Total 53 51

Spread: The line movement stems primarily from Duke QB Maalik Murphy's transfer. Both teams are otherwise expected to be near full strength. The spread has settled at 17.5 across the board, with no movement beyond that at any book.

Total: The total has seen a two-point drop, now sitting at 51. Most books offer 51.5, with a few listing 50.5.

Buy/Sell: I’m buying the over at 51. Despite Duke’s QB change, Lane Kiffin’s vocal frustration about his team missing the playoff suggests he’ll be eager to make a statement by lighting up the scoreboard.

SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL: NORTH TEXAS TEXAS STATE

Opener Current Line Spread TXST -7.5 TXST -14 Total 68.5 60.5

Spread: The portal has hit North Texas hard, pushing the line close to 14 in favor of Texas State. While a few market leaders have moved to 14, most books remain at 13.5, just shy of the key number.

Total: With a depleted roster and a true freshman quarterback leading North Texas, the total has dropped over 8 points. These drastic movements highlight the volatility of bowl season. Some books still have this listed at 61 or 61.5.

DUKE ‘S MAYO BOWL: MINNESOTA VIRGINIA TECH

Opener Current Line Spread MIN -3.5 MIN -7.5 Total 43 42.5

Spread: Heavy action on Minnesota has driven the line past a touchdown to 7.5. While there was some buyback on Virginia Tech at 7.5 late last week, the line is now creeping up to 8 at some books. Uncertainty around the Hokies' starting quarterback has added to the movement.

Total: Minimal changes here, with a net half-point drop to 42.5. The total briefly dipped to 41.5 but quickly rebounded.

BAHAMAS BOWL: BUFFALO LIBERTY

Opener Current Line Spread LIB -2.5 BUF -2 Total 52 50.5

Spread: The transfer of QB Kaidon Salter to Colorado has shifted the line in Buffalo's favor, making them close to a field-goal favorite after opening as a slight underdog. The market is split between -2 and -2.5.

Total: After opening at 52, the total has dipped slightly and now sits between 50.5 and 51. Further downward movement is possible as kickoff approaches.

Buy/Sell: I’m buying Buffalo at -2.5, as the line seems likely to close at 3 or higher.