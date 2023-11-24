Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Black Friday Preview: Schedule, fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchup to watch

2T7BD6M New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

By Marcus Mosher
Nov 24, 2023

• Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner: Gardner is the 10th-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL, so seeing how he handles Waddle's speed on Friday will be fascinating.

• Jets RB Breece Hall for a fantasy breakout? Look for the Jets to lean heavily on their rushing attack to keep this one close. Hall should get his biggest workload of the season in a game the Jets must win to stay alive in the AFC wild-card hunt.

• Get ahead of the game: PFF's Best Bets Tool uses PFF data to uncover the biggest edges in the betting market. Click here to see the best bets for this week.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

WR:CB Matchup Chart

Miami Dolphins (-10) vs. New York Jets

3:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video | CBS Miami)
Matchup To Watch: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets CB Sauce Gardner

The Dolphins will likely move Tyreek Hill around to avoid Gardner, but that means Waddle will see a lot of the All-Pro cornerback. Gardner is the 10th-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL, so seeing how he handles Waddle's speed on Friday will be fascinating.

PFF’s WR/CB Matchup Chart is a fantasy football tool that you can use to help you set the best lineups. You can toggle between showing the Matchup Advantage column against all projected coverage or the individual defenders.
Fantasy Breakout: Jets RB Breece Hall

There aren't many breakout options here, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert being must-starts in Miami. But this could be a big day for Jets running back Breece Hall, especially with a new starting quarterback. Look for the Jets to lean heavily on their rushing attack to keep this one close. Hall should get his biggest workload of the season in a game the Jets must win to stay alive in the AFC wild-card hunt.

Click here to see PFF's Week12 fantasy football projections
Best Bet: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa over 3.5 rushing yards (-122)

Miami’s offensive line continues to be a major issue, and they are now facing one of the top pass rushes in the league. Tua Tagovailoa will need to use his legs to get outside the pocket, allowing him to go over his rushing yardage total.

PFF's Best Bets Tool uses PFF data to uncover the biggest edges in the betting market. Click here to see the best bets for this week.

