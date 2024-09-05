All
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Favorite player props

2M9XAHF Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) are seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-17. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Ben Linsey

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is finally here, which means hope across the league for all 32 fan bases. Keeping with the theme of optimism, we’ve highlighted two overs to target in the player props market for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Thursday night season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Justin Watson: Over 15.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on Fanduel)

This is by no means the sexiest way to kick off this list, but let’s talk it out. 

The Chiefs’ personnel moves this offseason — namely the additions of Hollywood Brown (4.27-second 40-yard dash) and Xavier Worthy (4.21-second 40-yard dash) — indicate that the team could be looking to reintroduce more of the explosive, downfield element we saw from their offense early in Patrick Mahomes’ career. That hasn’t been their identity the last few seasons, as they have been leaning more on an efficient underneath passing attack and yards-after-catch ability. 

