2026 NFL Draft: The ideal haul for every team in the first three rounds

Multiple teams will hope that Rueben Bain Jr. slips: The star edge rusher could fit in Tennessee, Cincinnati or Baltimore.

A valuable Day 2 lineman: Gennings Dunker may be a starting-caliber guard or tackle, with the Dolphins and 49ers possibly interested in his services.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 36 minutes

The 2026 NFL Draft is still nearly two months away, but anticipation is growing by the day. With the NFL Combine now underway from Indianapolis, big boards and prospect evaluations should only grow more refined as draft weekend approaches.

Based on current draft order and pre-free agency team needs, below is a realistic three-round selection for every franchise. Note that while upward of 10 teams will want Fernando Mendoza, he isn’t a probable option for anyone except for the Raiders (barring a trade).

Click here to jump to a team:

ARZ | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Arizona Cardinals: T Spencer Fano, CB Chris Johnson, S Zakee Wheatley

With no viable quarterback to pick at No. 3 overall, the Cardinals’ smartest option would be to take a starting-caliber right tackle. Arizona could pick between either Miami’s Francisco Mauigoa or Utah’s Spencer Fano, but Fano’s bigger build and more balanced play (80.0-plus PFF pass-and run-blocking grades) could make him the target for Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals also need to fix a secondary that placed 25th in overall PFF grade last year. Johnson could be a great fit in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ zone-heavy scheme after leading the country with a 91.9 PFF zone coverage grade last year, forming a lockdown duo with Will Johnson. Likewise, with Jalen Thompson potentially leaving in free agency, Wheatley (83.5 PFF coverage grade) could be a natural replacement.

Atlanta Falcons: CB Colton Hood, LB Jacob Rodriguez

Even with A.J. Terrell returning, the Falcons should look to boost a cornerback room that slotted 30th in overall PFF grade last year. Hood would bring starting capability with his 80.3 PFF coverage grade and 91st-percentile coverage grade in single-coverage situations.

With Kaden Elliss’ future uncertain, Atlanta may target a linebacker in either the second or third round. Rodriguez would be a good fit with his well-rounded skill set, earning 92.3 grades or better in both run defense and coverage.

The Ravens desperately need to boost a pass rush that tied for 29th in PFF pass-rush grade. There would be no better immediate fix than adding Bain, the No. 2 prospect on the predictive PFF Big Board. Bain’s 2025 season (92.4 PFF pass-rush grade) mimics that of a top-five pick, but potential arm-length concerns could have him slide. Likewise, selecting Halton (76.9 PFF pass-rush grade) could help the team’s interior with Nnamdi Madubuike’s recovery from a neck injury ongoing.

Baltimore also must address its interior offensive line, particularly guard. Pregnon could start at either left or right guard and was masterful with Oregon last year, recording an 85.8 grade or better in both pass- and run-blocking.

Buffalo Bills: WR Denzel Boston, EDGE Romello Height, LB Kyle Louis

The fact that the Bills reached the divisional round with a receiving room placing 24th in PFF receiving grade is incredible, but the team must add to the group this offseason. At 6-foot-4, Boston would offer complementary size to Khalil Shakir while still being able to attack either vertically or horizontally. Further, Boston could be an above-the-rim option with a career 61.1% contested catch rate.

Even after ranking 13th in defensive EPA per play last year, expect the Bills to still prioritize that side of the ball after hiring Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator. Height (92.6 PFF pass-rush grade) could be a good secondary option to Greg Rousseau, especially if Joey Bosa departs. Further, Louis (73.1 overall PFF grade) would infuse life into a linebacker room without many long-term starters.

The Panthers made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but their defense needs major retooling at several levels. Carolina slotted 30th in pass-rush win rate at edge defender last year, and while Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen flashed, the team could use an instant-impact starter like Mesidor (92.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Further, Golday (82.4 overall PFF grade) could develop into a multi-year starter for a linebacker unit seeking growth.

The Panthers don’t face many key free-agent losses, but the team could be in demand for interior offensive line with both Austin Corbett and Cade Mays hitting the market. Slaughter earned a 79.3 overall PFF grade or better in both of the last two years, and his 86.0 PFF zone-blocking grade would align with Dave Canales’ offense.

Chicago Bears: Dl Peter Woods, S A.J. Haulcy, WR Skyler Bell

While the team’s offense blossomed under Ben Johnson, the Bears’ defense is still looking for upgrades at several positions. Chicago must add starters along its interior defensive line, and Woods would fit the bill tremendously with a 74.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 and a 74.2 PFF run-defense mark last year. Further, with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker pending free agents, Haulcy (88.6 PFF coverage grade) could be a replacement at safety.

Receiver is a wild-card position for the Bears, too. If D.J. Moore is traded, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Chicago draft a wideout — after all, the team double-dipped at pass-catcher last April. Bell enjoyed a career season with UConn, registering an 85.1 PFF receiving grade with 8.2 yards after the catch per reception while playing both inside and out.

Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, LB Jake Golday

With Trey Hendrickson a free agent yet again, the Bengals are staring down another offseason with a glaring hole at edge rusher. Even after picking Shemar Stewart in the first round last year, Bain would be a home-run selection — especially with his multi-faceted ability against the run, recording an 86.2 PFF run-defense grade.

Similarly, Cincinnati could fortify safety and linebacker units that ranked no better than 25th in overall PFF grade. McNeil-Warren’s coverage prowess (92.0 PFF coverage grade) would be welcome, and the local Golday (82.4 overall PFF grade) could join second-year linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.

Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, T Monroe Freeling, LB Anthony Hill Jr., C Sam Hecht

Armed with two picks in the top 24, the Browns will presumably do heavy lifting to ameliorate the league’s worst offense by EPA per play. Lemon’s firepower (91.4 PFF receiving grade) would lift the sport’s second-lowest-graded receiving corps. Meanwhile, Freeling (85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) has the frame and athleticism to round into a potential franchise tackle on an offensive line that could lose all five starters.

With the Browns’ other two selections in the first three rounds, they could target a linebacker like Hill (72.8 overall PFF grade) if Devin Bush leaves in free agency. Returning to the offensive line, Hecht ranked third among qualified centers last year in overall grade (80.0) and could fill Ethan Pocic’s shoes.

Dallas Cowboys: S Caleb Downs, EDGE Cashius Howell

One of several reasons why Dallas’ defense lagged in 2025 was its safety room, with the group owning the second-worst overall PFF grade last year. The team’s need at the position is only amplified with Donovan Wilson on an expiring contract. If Downs (87.6 overall PFF grade) somehow makes it to the 12th pick, Jerry Jones should sprint in the card.

With the Cowboys’ other first-round pick, Jones should stick on defense while keeping either linebacker or edge defender in mind. Assuming that Sonny Styles will be off the board, then Howell could be a good choice. Dallas needs more pass-rush juice on the outside with Jadeveon Clowney a free agent, and Howell (19.9% pass-rush win rate) would offer precisely that.

Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, RB Jadarian Price, Dl Skyler Gill-Howard

Although the Broncos were the AFC’s top seed last year, the team’s journey in bolstering its skill positions should be a multi-year process. With the Evan Engram experiment not panning out, Sadiq (70.4 overall PFF grade) could be both a field-stretching and sound blocking tight end. Meanwhile, Price (79.9 PFF rushing grade) would round out a committee backfield with RJ Harvey.

One position that Denver could also target is interior defender, where John Franklin-Myers may leave. If he does, Gill-Howard would slot in seamlessly to the team’s deep defensive line with his pass-rushing acumen (90.0 PFF pass-rush grade).

Detroit Lions: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, G Chase Bisontis

The Lions’ defense regressed down the stretch last season, with a lack of a secondary pass-rusher a major culprit. Even though he’ll be 25 on draft night, Mesidor would fit the Lions’ win-now mindset and form a dynamic duo with Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit also should look into bettering its interior offensive line with an early pick. Bisontis (70.7 PFF pass-blocking grade) could compete with Christian Mahogany to start after the latter struggled in his second season.

Not picking until the second round, the Packers might prioritize their offensive line given the potential losses of Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins. Tiernan, who played left tackle at Northwestern but may move inside, could be a fit. The former Wildcat permitted just 26 pressures over the last two seasons.

Green Bay’s brass seemed to express contentment with its cornerback room, but the bunch sat 13th in overall PFF grade, and both Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are 2027 free agents. Rivers could give the team inside-outside versatility after boasting a 74.5 PFF coverage grade or better in both man and zone last year.

The Texans’ offensive line took steps forward in 2025, but the unit still faces big questions — especially with Ed Ingram on the market. Whether suiting up at guard or right tackle, Proctor (86.1 overall PFF grade) has the pedigree to become a starter for a long time. Likewise, with Joe Mixon’s future unknown, Price could add to an offense that placed 28th in rushing EPA per play.

It may feel odd to draft a defensive player for arguably the league’s top unit, but Houston could have a surreptitious need at linebacker with Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o in the last years of their deals. Lawson (83.6 PFF run-defense grade) could garner the watchful eye of another former Crimson Tide standout in DeMeco Ryans.

Indianapolis Colts: T Max Iheanachor, EDGE Joshua Josephs

While the status of Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones looms over the Colts this spring, what shouldn’t be forgotten is that longtime right tackle Braden Smith is also a free agent. Even if Smith comes back, he’s on the heels of his two worst seasons by overall PFF grade. Iheanachor (78.3 PFF pass-blocking grade) could be another developmental project for Indianapolis, which has found several gems along its offensive line.

Indianapolis also needs to target edge defender, especially with Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis on pending contracts. Josephs’ profile (21.3% pass-rush win rate, 90.6 PFF pass-rush grade) could give the Colts another starter alongside Laiatu Latu.

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Anthony Hill Jr., RB Jonah Coleman, CB Daylen Everette, S Genesis Smith

The Jaguars don’t pick until late in the second round after moving up early last draft, but they should still be presented with an opportunity to fill potential departures. If Devin Lloyd exits, then Hill (4.5% missed tackle rate) could be a reliable option over the middle. Similarly, if Travis Etienne finds a new home, then Coleman (83.8 PFF rushing grade) would slot into Liam Coen’s zone scheme.

Jacksonville also could find itself seeking depth in the secondary, especially with Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II and Andrew Wingard on closing deals. Everette (73.8 PFF coverage grade) makes sense in Anthony Campanile’s predominantly zone system, while Smith (88.5 coverage grade) could compete to start next to Eric Murray.

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE David Bailey, TE Eli Stowers, RB Jonah Coleman

While taking Jeremiyah Love is tempting with the ninth overall pick, the Chiefs feel more likely to invest in the trenches. After Kansas City placed 27th in PFF pass-rush grade at edge defender in 2025, the explosive Bailey (93.8 PFF pass-rush grade) could add life next to George Karlaftis and an aging Chris Jones.

Offensively, the Chiefs still need a successor to Travis Kelce — and Stowers (85.3 PFF receiving grade) would make tremendous sense. Instead of Love, Coleman could be a late-round flier that meshes in Andy Reid’s scheme. The team need is certainly there with both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt free agents.

Barring a wildly unforeseen move out of the first overall pick, the Raiders appear destined to take Mendoza to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft. The Heisman winner will help revitalize a group that sported the 28th-ranked PFF passing grade last season. If Mendoza does head to Sin City, then one of his favorite targets, Cooper, could follow. Cooper’s rare blend of receiving skill (86.0 PFF receiving grade) and blocking value (69.8 PFF run-blocking grade) could have him off the board well before the 36th overall pick.

The Raiders could theoretically jockey for any defensive position in the second or third round, but cornerback remains a large need — especially if Eric Stokes isn’t retained. Igbinosun cleaned up his penalty woes in 2025 with an 81.0 PFF coverage grade, including an 80.0 mark in man looks.

Los Angeles Chargers: G Olaivavega Ioane, EDGE Derrick Moore, TE Michael Trigg

The Chargers have no choice but to rectify the league’s worst offensive line this offseason, with the interior as the main area of weakness. Ioane would be a plug-and-play starter after posting an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade with a 78.6 PFF run-blocking mark last year.

With their following two picks, the Chargers could round out other groups that might grow thinner. Moore (92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade) could reunite with Jim Harbaugh in a room that may lose both Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack. Meanwhile, Trigg (77.3 PFF receiving grade) would add to the 20th-ranked receiving corps in a tight end market where Kyle Pitts is already off the board.

Los Angeles Rams: CB Jermod McCoy, T Monroe Freeling, QB Ty Simpson, CB Treydan Stukes

The Rams’ defense improved to 10th in EPA per play last year, but the team still sat 18th in PFF coverage grade at corner. McCoy (89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024) would be a perfect fit, especially with Los Angeles hiring former Tennessee defensive backs coach Michael Hunter. In the third round, Stukes (89.5 PFF zone coverage grade) could be another starter off the bat in Chris Shula’s zone scheme.

LA’s offense was arguably the league’s best in 2025, but the Rams are always one step ahead. Freeling could compete with the incumbent Warren McClendon Jr. at right tackle, especially with McClendon only under contract for one more campaign. Furthermore, Simpson (83.1 overall PFF grade) will need time to sit after struggling at the end of his first season as a starter, and learning behind Stafford would be an ideal landing spot.

Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, DB Keionte Scott, OL Gennings Dunker, WR Malachi Fields, EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton

The Dolphins are in dire need for defensive back help, particularly with Rasul Douglas a free agent and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s future with the team bleak. Delane (90.7 PFF coverage grade) was one of the premier defensive backs in college football, earning at least a 76.7 coverage grade in both man and zone. Likewise, Scott (87.1 coverage grade, 91.2 PFF run-defense grade) was an impact slot defender during Miami’s College Football Playoff run.

If Miami holds on to its three third-round picks, the team could add quality depth at other paramount areas. Dunker (82.0 overall PFF grade) would vie for starting reps at either guard slot; Fields (76.2 PFF receiving grade) would add the size that new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan expressed wanting out wide; and Dennis-Sutton (80.1 overall grade) could help reform the team’s edge rusher group without Bradley Chubb.

Minnesota Vikings: Dl Caleb Banks, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, LB Josiah Trotter, WR Zachariah Branch

Although the Vikings spent a combined $81 million on Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen last offseason, the team will likely turn to the interior defender well in 2026 with the group underperforming. Banks was limited to 96 snaps in 2025 but generated a 73.2 PFF pass-rushing grade the year before, with his stock potentially rising into the middle of the first round after a scintillating Combine.

Outside of the first round, Minnesota could pursue a replacement for Harrison Smith at safety with McNeil-Warren (91.9 overall PFF grade). Additionally, Trotter (26.5% pass-rush win rate) could be a fun asset for Brian Flores’ blitzing scheme, and Branch (82.6 PFF receiving grade) may be a WR3 if Jalen Nailor departs in free agency.

The Patriots could certainly boost their edge rusher room via free agency, but adding another competitive option via the draft would also be logical. Parker’s pass-rush productivity (15.5% pass-rush win rate) would be coveted in a unit that was the worst in the league for pass-rush win rate last season.

New England could look to find another tight end if Austin Hooper exits in free agency, and Klare (85.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024) fits the team’s 12 personnel identity. Staying on offense, center could be a position of upgrade after Garrett Bradbury underperformed. Slaughter could be developed into a future starter.

It’s hard to pinpoint Love’s perfect landing spot within the top 10, but the Saints may be it. New Orleans must upgrade a rushing attack that was 29th in EPA per play in 2025, and Love (93.7 PFF rushing grade) would be a successor to Alvin Kamara — plus a building block around Tyler Shough.

New Orleans’ defense impressed by sitting 10th in success rate, but the Saints could also stand to make additions. With Alontae Taylor a free agent, Ponds (89.9 PFF coverage grade) would presumably start in the slot. Over the middle, Rodriguez (93.0 overall PFF grade) could either replace Demario Davis or learn from an all-time great.

New York Giants: WR Makai Lemon, T Blake Miller

With Wan’Dale Robinson a free agent that should cash in, he may be priced out of New York. Consequently, the Giants should find a slot replacement — and Lemon would be just that, generating 3.13 yards per route run while playing 75.6% of his career snaps inside. It would be hard to opt against Ohio State’s Carnell Tate with this pick, either.

New York’s offensive line could also be in flux with Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten uncertain to return. Miller would be a viable solution in the second round after posting an 83.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, possibly playing either right tackle or guard.

Try the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, WR Carnell Tate, QB Ty Simpson, G Emmanuel Pregnon

The Jets may not employ either Sauce Gardner or Quinnen Williams anymore, but at least they now own two picks in the top 16. At No. 2 overall, New York will likely pick between Reese, Bain and Bailey — and though none would be a bad pick, Reese (76.5 overall PFF grade) may make the most sense with the ability to contribute at either edge defender or linebacker. With the 16th selection, finding a complementary wideout to Garrett Wilson would be shrewd, and Tate (89.0 PFF receiving grade) would do exactly that.

Armed with two more picks inside the top 44, New York should try to land more long-term offensive pieces. If the team obtains a short-term quarterback for 2026, then Simpson (6% big-time throw rate) would either observe or ultimately take the reins. Moreover, Pregnon (86.7 overall grade) could slot in at guard if either Alijah Vera-Tucker or John Simpson leaves in March.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, CB Keith Abney II, S Kamari Ramsey, TE Justin Joly

It may feel odd for the Eagles to spend their first three picks on a defense that was eighth in both EPA per play and success rate last year, but Howie Roseman never turns down an opportunity for improvement. Edge defender, (third) corner and safety were all low points on the team in 2025, and each could be victim to free-agent departures over the next two seasons. Abney (81.7 PFF zone coverage grade) would fit well in Vic Fangio’s defense next to Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and Ramsey (77.0 coverage grade) could upgrade a department where Reed Blankenship was poor last campaign.

It remains to be seen if Dallas Goedert will be back in Philadelphia. But even if he is, his 66.7 overall PFF grade was the lowest of his career in 2025. Joly (81.6 PFF receiving grade) could be the team’s eventual TE1.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Makai Lemon, CB D’Angelo Ponds, G Keylan Rutledge, LB Jacob Rodriguez, QB Garrett Nussmeier

Boasting five picks inside the top 99 selections, the Steelers are well-positioned to trade up in the first round. If they do, Lemon would be a perfect inside target as a complement to D.K. Metcalf on the perimeter. On the other hand, if Pittsburgh stays put at 21, then Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson or Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. would be great fits. Meanwhile, the Steelers could select a cornerback in the second round with the team needing depth, and Ponds (86.0-plus PFF grades in run-defense, tackling and coverage) would be a sparkplug in the slot.

Currently, Pittsburgh owns three third-round picks. Those selections should be used to accrue potential starters at positions that are weaker in both 2026 and moving forward — like guard, linebacker and quarterback. Rutledge (76.7 overall PFF grade) thrived in both the pass and run game with Georgia Tech, and could take over if Isaac Seumalo leaves; Rodriguez would join a group where Patrick Queen’s future is tentative; and Nussmeier (77.1 overall grade) is a dart throw in middle rounds after an up-and-down college career.

San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, EDGE R Mason Thomas, OL Gennings Dunker

The 49ers could encounter a much thinner receiver room than they’d like in short order, with Brandon Aiyuk set to be released and Jauan Jennings a free agent. In turn, drafting Concepcion (79.9 PFF receiving grade) would give Brock Purdy extra depth next to Ricky Pearsall.

San Francisco deployed three of its first five 2025 picks on its defensive front, but the unit still needs revitalizing after finishing dead last in overall PFF grade. Thomas would fill big needs in both departments after recording a 79.4 PFF run-defense grade with a 20.3% pass-rush win rate. Finally, Dunker could be a long-term answer at left tackle with Trent Williams turning 38 in August, or he could push Spencer Burford at left guard.

Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, G Chase Bisontis, RB Emmett Johnson

Admittedly, it’s a bit difficult to project how the Seahawks will look in April given the number of free agents that they have. But with both Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen hitting the market at corner, the team will likely pick a top one high. Terrell (83.5 overall PFF grade) might be well off the board by the 32nd pick, but Seattle would love to grab him if he slips.

Offensively, the reigning Super Bowl champs should also make more investments. Guard is still an inferior spot, and Bisontis (98.4 pass-blocking efficiency score) could start instead of Anthony Bradford. Meanwhile, even if Kenneth Walker III is extended, the Seahawks need a running back in the wake of Zach Charbonnet’s torn ACL. Johnson appears scheme-versatile after posting a 76.6 PFF rushing grade or better in both gap and zone looks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Sonny Styles, EDGE Gabe Jacas, Dl Domonique Orange

Finding the sweet spot for a linebacker in the first round, even one of Styles’ caliber, isn’t straightforward. But with the Buccaneers placing 28th in overall PFF grade at the position and with Lavonte David year-to-year, the team requires a multi-year answer. Styles (88.6 overall grade) and his well-rounded game would be exactly that.

Staying on defense, Tampa Bay should also intensify a defensive line that underperformed in 2025. Jacas (88.5 PFF pass-rush grade) could play from the get-go next to Yaya Diaby off the edge, while Orange (82.6 overall grade in 2024) may be a potential project considering that Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey are 2027 free agents.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., WR Chris Bell, CB Davison Igbinosun

The Titans’ acquisition of Jermaine Johnson II shouldn’t alter their draft plans much, which figures to be picking a premier pass-rusher with the fourth overall pick. It would be hard to find a better match for that than Bain, who could reunite with former college teammate Cameron Ward.

With the 35th overall selection, Tennessee should aim to add a valuable pass-catcher for Ward, with Bell (83.3 PFF receiving grade) a possibility. Returning to Robert Saleh’s defense would be prudent in the third round, and Igbinosun (81.5 overall PFF grade) would boost a secondary that finished 28th in PFF coverage grade.

Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, WR Germie Bernard

The mission for the Commanders this offseason will indubitably be to fix one of the league’s poorest defenses by advanced metrics. It would be very difficult for Washington to pass on Downs, arguably the best defender in the draft — especially looking at the state of the team’s safety room.

Not picking again until the third round, the Commanders can still obtain a starting-caliber receiver next to Terry McLaurin in that spot. Bernard offers plus traits after posting 1.70 yards per route run, 6.2 yards after the catch per reception and an 80th-percentile separation rate. He would be useful in a receiving corps that could lose Deebo Samuel, and which doesn’t have much next to McLaurin.