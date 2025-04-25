2025 NFL Draft: Building a team of the top remaining prospects

Luther Burden III headlines Day 2’s top available talent: The Missouri wideout ranked 15th on the PFF Big Board and brings elite separation skills and versatility.



The Missouri wideout ranked 15th on the PFF Big Board and brings elite separation skills and versatility. Mike Green surprisingly slips out of Round 1: The Marshall edge rusher recorded 17 sacks in 2024.



The Marshall edge rusher recorded 17 sacks in 2024. Celebrate the 2025 NFL Draft with 25% off PFF+: Get 25% off PFF+ and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

With Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft complete, a number of high-end prospects are still available heading into Day 2. Using our draft board and player evaluations, we’ve assembled a full team of the best players still waiting to be selected.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

A surprise omission from Round 1, Sanders lacks ideal size and arm strength, but he plays an efficient and poised brand of football. He earned a 90.5 passing grade last season and finished second in the class with an 81.8% adjusted completion percentage. He also ranked third in turnover-worthy play rate at just 1.3%, showcasing elite ball security and decision-making under pressure.

Ranked No. 51 on the PFF big board, Skattebo brings a hard-nosed, no-frills approach that translates to consistent production. His 94.6 rushing grade was one of the best in the class, and his 103 forced missed tackles trailed only Ashton Jeanty.

A first-round talent still on the board, Burden is a versatile weapon who can line up anywhere and win. He posted an 88th percentile receiving grade against single coverage and created separation on 84.0% of his targets, another top-tier mark. With elite traits across the board and a multi-sport background that shows in his movement skills, Burden fits the mold of a modern NFL playmaker.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.



Ranked No. 35 on the PFF big board, Ayomanor brings a true “X” receiver profile with the physicality and savvy to hold up against NFL press coverage. He’s posted a 74.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past two seasons and generated separation on 75.2% of his targets in 2024, a 71st-percentile mark.

Arroyo is a modern receiving tight end who excels as a slot or wing option. While he's not a traditional in-line blocker, his athleticism and hands give him real value in the passing game. He earned a career-high 71.6 PFF grade in 2024, dropped just one pass all season and posted a near-perfect 99.7 receiving grade on 14 targets against single coverage.

Ersery brings enticing traits to the tackle position, including size, length and fluid movement skills that suit a zone-heavy run scheme. He earned a 77.3 grade on zone runs in 2024 and allowed just 12 pressures and one sack across 419 pass-blocking snaps.

Ratledge pairs clean pass-blocking technique with a physical, downhill run style. He posted an 86.3 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past three seasons and earned 70.0-plus run-blocking grades in both man/gap and zone runs in 2024. While not the most explosive athlete, he profiles as a steady, plug-and-play interior option.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Though a one-year starter, Wilson showed starter-level potential with his movement skills and steady growth. He didn’t allow a sack in 2024 and earned a career-best 79.6 overall grade. Over the past three seasons, he posted an 87.6 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, a 96th percentile mark among centers.

Frazier brings valuable versatility and athleticism to the interior, projecting as a dependable swing option. He played a career-high 902 snaps in 2024 — his third straight season playing more than 785 snaps — and earned an 88.0 pass-blocking grade while allowing no sacks and just one hit across 579 pass-blocking snaps. Though a bit undersized for tackle, his movement skills and experience make him a solid developmental guard with spot-start potential.

Trapilo offers the size, experience and football IQ to contribute early as a swing tackle with starting upside. He played both left and right tackle in college and allowed just two sacks, one hit and 12 hurries on 362 pass-blocking snaps in 2024, earning an 80.5 pass-blocking grade. He earned a grade above 65.0 in eight of 12 games last season, showing consistent performance across a variety of matchups and schemes.

The highest-ranked player still available on the PFF big board, Green put up a 90.0-plus PFF grade in each of the last two seasons and has the production to match. In 2024 alone, he tallied 17 sacks, 10 hits and 32 hurries on just 354 snaps. Though he faced lower-tier competition and is relatively raw with only two years of starting experience, his explosive first step, top-end win rate and run-stopping ability point to a high-upside starter in a 3-4 scheme.

Norman-Lott's production doesn't particularly jump off the stat sheet, but his efficiency and athletic traits stand out. On just 74 true pass-rush snaps in 2024, he posted an 87.0 pass-rush grade with five sacks, seven hits and 10 hurries. Undersized for the position, he profiles best as a disruptive 3-technique who could grow into a starting role with more refined hand usage and a consistent rush plan.

Alexander enters the league as a late bloomer, but his strength and size translate well to both odd and even fronts. He earned a career-best 90.1 overall grade and a 90.3 run-defense grade in 2024, grading above 73.0 in 10 of 12 games. He projects as a strong rotational piece with starter upside thanks to his power profile and positional versatility.

Ezeiruaku fits the mold of a 3-4 outside linebacker with his fluid movement, bend and instincts. While he lacks ideal size and can struggle at times against power, his 91.8 pass-rush grade on true pass sets (84th percentile) and 83.6 run-defense grade (91st percentile) point to a well-rounded, high-upside edge defender.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Knight brings experience, range and reliability to the linebacker position. While he'll be one of the oldest prospects in the class, his mature play style stands out. He allowed just a 65.1 passer rating in coverage with one interception, one pass breakup and no touchdowns allowed on 24 targets in 2024. He can occasionally overrun plays in the run game, but his coverage ability and pursuit range make up for it.

Ranked No. 53 on the PFF big board, Schwesinger is a lighter linebacker by NFL standards, but his processing speed and instincts stand out. He’s scheme-versatile but fits best as a Mike or Will in a 4-3 alignment. In 2024, he earned a 90.0 pass-rush grade, a 74.7 run-defense grade and a 74.1 coverage grade, showing impact potential in all phases.

Johnson's draft plunge was perhaps the biggest surprise of Round 1, although reports have surfaced that some teams were scared off by a knee issue. Injury concerns aside, Johnson is one of the draft's most talented players. He earned an elite 91.3 overall PFF grade across three years at Michigan, despite missing a significant chunk of 2024.

Only six Power Four cornerbacks broke up 10 passes in 2024, Amos among them. His 85.6 PFF coverage grade was the 10th-best mark in that group, and he brought in three interceptions after securing just one over his prior four seasons. The Ole Miss product also has ideal size for a cornerback, ranking in the 50th percentile or higher in height, weight and length.

Winston, the second-ranked safety on the PFF Big Board, played 74 snaps in 2024 before a knee injury ended his year. The Penn State product was likely hoping to build on a 2023 campaign in which he was the FBS' second-highest-graded safety (89.2). He was the only safety in college football with 85.0-plus PFF grades in run defense and coverage that year.

The Notre Dame safety-to-NFL pipeline is alive and well with Kyle Hamilton and, soon, Xavier Watts making it to the next level as early draft picks. Watts secured 13 interceptions over the past two years, five more than second place. He also allowed a 33.9 passer rating into his coverage, ranking third among FBS safeties over that span.

A hip injury cut Morrison's 2024 campaign short, although he had already established a baseline of solid play in previous seasons. After surrendering just a 22.2 passer rating when targeted in coverage as a true freshman in 2022, he broke up a career-high eight passes in 2023. Morrison never let up higher than a 50% catch rate in any of his three college seasons.