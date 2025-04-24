Ranking the 100 best available 2025 NFL Draft prospects

The best available prospects are pulled from the final PFF big board and will be updated throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.

For more information on each player, make sure to check out the PFF's draft guide, NCAA Premium Stats and PFF's position rankings.

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado PFF Big Board Rank: 1 Hunter is one of the most talented players I have ever scouted. As a cornerback, he brings good mirror-matching movements and truly elite ball skills. He can be a bit out of control and lacks some density, which gets exposed the most in press-man coverage. As a primary zone defender with press-man flexibility, he can be an immediate starting cornerback with an All-Pro ceiling. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Abdul Carter, Penn State PFF Big Board Rank: 2 It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona PFF Big Board Rank: 4 McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Mason Graham, Michigan PFF Big Board Rank: 5 Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Will Campbell, LSU PFF Big Board Rank: 6 Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Walter Nolen, Mississippi PFF Big Board Rank: 7 Nolen isn't the most polished interior defender, but he might be among the most physically gifted. If he continues to grow in his pre-snap plan and hand usage, he can be an impactful, versatile defensive tackle with a high floor due to his strength in run defense. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Malaki Starks, Georgia PFF Big Board Rank: 8 Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons. He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn't a rare athlete, but he's a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Armand Membou, Missouri PFF Big Board Rank: 9 Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Mike Green, Marshall PFF Big Board Rank: 10 Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 11 The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State PFF Big Board Rank: 12 Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama PFF Big Board Rank: 13 Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Will Johnson, Michigan PFF Big Board Rank: 14 Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri PFF Big Board Rank: 15 Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

TE Colston Loveland, Michigan PFF Big Board Rank: 16 Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College PFF Big Board Rank: 17 Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Josh Simmons, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 18 Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 19 There seems to be some draft fatigue with Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL prospect for three years. Don't fall for it. He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver as a borderline WR1/WR2. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

QB Cameron Ward, Miami (FL) PFF Big Board Rank: 20 Appreciating Ward, an unorthodox, big-game quarterback, requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Kenneth Grant, Michigan PFF Big Board Rank: 21 Grant brings a rare combination of quickness and size to the nose tackle position. He has the strength to dominate single blocks and hold up against doubles. When he's in attack mode, he is an imposing player — I just wish we saw that aggressive mindset more consistently. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 22 Banks is an NFL-caliber athlete at the tackle position whose movement skills and run-blocking abilities give him positional versatility. His lack of arm length could hinder him at offensive tackle, but he projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED James Pearce Jr., Tennessee PFF Big Board Rank: 23 Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Matthew Golden, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 24 Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia PFF Big Board Rank: 25 Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who presents box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 26 Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Grey Zabel, North Dakota State PFF Big Board Rank: 27 Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Trey Amos, Mississippi PFF Big Board Rank: 28 Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Nic Scourton, Texas A&M PFF Big Board Rank: 29 Scourton brings an alluring combination of overall size and pass-rush moves to the edge spot, which gives him ideal versatility for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. However, he does have some length and flexibility limitations. In his current state, he feels like a player who can disrupt and amass pressure but won't be a high-sack-count rusher. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon PFF Big Board Rank: 30 Conerly has very good movement skills for a player who also brings adequate size and plus length to the tackle position. His game can lack some anticipation and strength, but if he continues to improve in those areas, he holds the skill set to be a reliable NFL starter — one who can be impactful for a zone blocking scheme. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M PFF Big Board Rank: 31 Stewart is a scheme-versatile, high-potential athlete who is still working on winning his reps with technique and discipline as much as athletic ability. His lack of production throughout his college career speaks to the lack of refinement in his game, but he is built like a future NFL player and should be a Day 2 pick because of it. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame PFF Big Board Rank: 32 Morrison is a smart, smooth-moving man coverage cornerback with good instincts for making plays on the ball. Getting back to form after hip surgery and getting a bit stronger are the keys to a future starting outside cornerback role in a man coverage system — but really any system. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State PFF Big Board Rank: 33 Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round. While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee PFF Big Board Rank: 34 Norman-Lott possesses more NFL potential than his snap counts and stats say; look at his grades and win rates for a clearer picture. He is an athletically gifted, undersized 3-technique who, with better hand usage and pass-rush plans, can be a contributing starter. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame PFF Big Board Rank: 36 Watts is the best ball-hawking safety in this class thanks to his intelligence and ability to break on the football. That will have him drafted somewhere on Day 2, even with his tackling woes. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State PFF Big Board Rank: 37 Higgins is a reliable possession receiver who can run a diverse route tree from any alignment thanks to impressive foot quickness. He won't be an athletic standout in the NFL, but he'll often be in the right place at the right time. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Mykel Williams, Georgia PFF Big Board Rank: 38 Williams is a long, strong, versatile edge prospect whose motor is always running hot. His pass-rush profile and consistency (win percentage) are lower than ideal for a projected top-20 pick, but his floor as an elite run defender is so high, and his build is so alluring, that he's worth taking the chance on in that range for a team running odd or even fronts. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Landon Jackson, Arkansas PFF Big Board Rank: 39 Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. His overall pass-rush win percentage has been low throughout his career, which presents him as a high-floor, versatile defensive end who can be a solid starter for odd or even fronts. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Jack Bech, TCU PFF Big Board Rank: 40 Bech, at his best, has the makings of an impact WR2 at the NFL level, but he needs to continue to grow to win consistently in his releases against press and in his routes. His sure hands and playmaker mentality won't be an issue. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 41 Williams is a compact and powerful interior defensive lineman who excels at holding the line of scrimmage. His lack of pass-rush production makes nose tackle his best projection, likely as a Day 2 selection. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Derrick Harmon, Oregon PFF Big Board Rank: 42 Harmon has just one year of notable production, but that season showcased a player with a high football IQ, consistent competitiveness and NFL-level quickness. He can be an effective 3-technique defensive lineman for an even front. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky PFF Big Board Rank: 43 Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 44 Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop, despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado PFF Big Board Rank: 45 Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Bradyn Swinson, LSU PFF Big Board Rank: 47 Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

G Tyler Booker, Alabama PFF Big Board Rank: 48 Booker has some foot speed and balance issues that keep him from being a blue-chip prospect, but there is still a lot to like as a powerful, well-built, competitive and high football IQ guard prospect for a man/gap heavy run scheme. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Darius Alexander, Toledo PFF Big Board Rank: 49 Alexander was lightly recruited and was a late bloomer in college football (he will be 25 in his rookie season), but his measurables and strength are NFL-caliber. He is a contributing NFL defensive lineman at worst due to his strength profile, with starting-caliber impact potential in odd and even fronts. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi PFF Big Board Rank: 50 Umanmielen feels like a specialized finesse pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. If you want him to be more versatile than that, you might be disappointed in the lack of consistency. However, if you put him in that role correctly, he can be a backfield difference-maker for you on some of the most pivotal plays of the game. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State PFF Big Board Rank: 51 Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 52 Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA PFF Big Board Rank: 53 Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI T.J. Sanders, South Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 54 Sanders is a true 3-technique who wins with linear and lateral quickness to shoot gaps and disrupt. He must improve his hand precision and play strength to be a full-time starter. At worst, he is a contributing rotational 3-technique. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee PFF Big Board Rank: 55 Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 56 Tuimoloau presents a good floor for an edge rusher in a 4-3 defensive front. His pass-rush win percentage has been average over the last two years, with quite a few clean-up sacks on his stat sheet, but he improved in his true pass rush win areas in 2024. He is a good Day 2 prospect to bet on because you'll get a spot starting/rotational floor out of him. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa PFF Big Board Rank: 57 Johnson is a physically gifted running back who excels with the ball in his hands. As an early-down player, he can be successful behind any blocking scheme with good vision, light footwork and impressive burst and power. However, his lack of polish and reliability in third-down situations could keep him from being an every-down running back. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 58 Henderson, when playing confidently, shines with his agility and long speed. He lacks some size for tackle-breaking and pass-blocking, but he remains a high-effort player in those areas. He seems like a good speed component of an NFL committee, including for receiving work out of the backfield. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL) PFF Big Board Rank: 59 Arroyo is a receiving tight end through and through who can line up as a wingback and in the slot. An NFL team hoping for a consistent blocker will be disappointed, though. If given a chance to show off his all-around athleticism, he can be a contributor as a big slot type. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Jared Ivey, Mississippi PFF Big Board Rank: 61 Ivey is a physically gifted player with devastating power in his hands to hold the point of attack and stack and shed consistently. He lacks the speed and lower body flexibility to be a speed threat as a 4-3 defensive end, so his best fit is likely more inside for a 3-4 front that would maximize his special strength every play. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Andrew Mukuba, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 62 Mukuba's lack of a run-defense skill set may turn off some teams, but his instincts and athleticism in coverage make him a top prospect. His game is reminiscent of Devin McCourty, who excelled as a true free safety later in his career with the Patriots but had the savvy to make plays from a variety of alignments because of his football intelligence. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Kyle Williams, Washington State PFF Big Board Rank: 63 Williams is undersized, but his game hints at big-time potential. His release package, quick feet, and ability to build speed as routes progress give him a starting-caliber ceiling with, in theory, the versatility to line up at any of the three receiver spots. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Darien Porter, Iowa State PFF Big Board Rank: 64 Porter is a rare prospect. He is a wide receiver-turned-cornerback with ideal ball skills, ranks above the 95th percentile in height and length and has an elite track background that translates to the field. He is still raw as just a one-year starter despite being a sixth-year player, but his special teams impact and sky-high potential are worth drafting in the middle rounds. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 65 Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Tre Harris, Mississippi PFF Big Board Rank: 66 Harris projects as an alluring WR3 type for an offense that likes to push the ball down the field. His route tree and separation rates leave something to be desired, but he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 67 Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia PFF Big Board Rank: 68 Ratledge isn't the most dynamic athlete, but his solid pass-blocking technique and downhill power in the run game give him a chance to be a starter in the NFL. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota PFF Big Board Rank: 69 Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State PFF Big Board Rank: 70 Thomas is a long, quick-footed press-man cornerback who showcases good natural movement skills and playmaker instincts. He lacks some strength in a few areas, but he plays the position with high intelligence to be a scheme-versatile CB2 projection for the NFL. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB RJ Harvey, UCF PFF Big Board Rank: 71 Harvey ranks well in PFF's wins above average metric due to high missed tackles forced averages as a rusher and a receiver and his production in the passing game. If he plays with more urgency and violence, he could be a productive NFL running back. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI CJ West, Indiana PFF Big Board Rank: 72 West is on the shorter side (length) but has good size (mass) and burst as a nose tackle who can have strong reps in run defense and some surprisingly impactful reps as a pass-rusher. If he can keep his pad level down, he can be a contributing rotational player in the NFL, preferably in a 4-3 front. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

TE Mason Taylor, LSU PFF Big Board Rank: 73 Taylor is young and could still be growing into his talent and, more importantly, his strength. In his current form, he is a TE2/3 candidate — more of a move tight end detached from the line of scrimmage as a receiver — but if he gets stronger, he can be a more versatile and consistent contributor. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Alfred Collins, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 74 Collins is a long, strong interior defensive lineman with the versatility to play anywhere from 0-technique to 5-technique. His pass-rush profile and inability to disengage quickly limit his ceiling, but his versatility and strength give him a high floor. He projects as a rotational player with starting potential. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA PFF Big Board Rank: 75 While Oladejo offers positional versatility, an NFL team will get the best return on investment by keeping him at edge defender. Oladejo's athleticism, explosiveness and long arms are a nice foundation, and it appears his best years as a pass-rusher are still ahead of him. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan PFF Big Board Rank: 76 Stewart is a juiced-up pass-rusher with less-than-ideal measurables. His effort and leverage give him a chance to win any rep, but he lacks pass-rush nuance to win with more than those attributes and a good first step. His best spot in the NFL might be as an off-ball Sam linebacker, where he can be used as a blitzer more than just a straight edge defender (think Uchenna Nuwosu). Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL) PFF Big Board Rank: 77 Restrepo brings a strong slot receiver skill set to the NFL, where his production, separation scores and great hands give him a high floor with WR2/WR3 potential despite some high-end athleticism and size limitations. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Shemar Turner, Texas A&M PFF Big Board Rank: 78 Turner played at just about every spot on Texas A&M's defensive line, thanks to his active, violent hands and unwavering effort. He has some length and overall size limitations, but he feels like a guy an NFL coaching staff will push for on Day 2 of the draft. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State PFF Big Board Rank: 79 Noel is a compact and powerful slot receiver who wins with a good first step and can succeed in an NFL offense where the quarterback holds the ball a little longer in the pocket. He'll need to be more dynamic after the catch to earn a consistent starting role in the league. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB Damien Martinez, Miami (FL) PFF Big Board Rank: 80 Martinez is an early-down NFL back with good size and a play style to match, carrying high forced missed tackle averages. He will likely be the physical component of a committee unless he can significantly improve his pass-blocking fundamentals. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Kyle Kennard, South Carolina PFF Big Board Rank: 81 Kennard shows a good understanding of how to win as a pass-rusher in varying situations in both odd and even fronts. He is lean and long, which is a plus for arm length but a negative when holding up versus the run. His handwork and footwork show a great baseline to build a successful pass-rush profile in the league as a Day 2 selection. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College PFF Big Board Rank: 82 Trapilo brings an ideal build and a scheme-versatile football IQ to the tackle position. His size and versatility as a left and right tackle will make him a swing tackle at worst, with the potential to be a solid starter for any run scheme. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Marcus Mbow, Purdue PFF Big Board Rank: 84 Mbow is small and struggles with NFL-level strength in pass protection and when displacing in the run game. But he moves extremely well and should get a shot to start at guard or tackle at some point during his rookie contract. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon PFF Big Board Rank: 85 Ferguson is a nice receiving tight end with the length to play some inline snaps. His lower run-blocking impact marks indicate that an NFL team won't want to use him much in that way. His true value is as a receiver and a TE2. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona PFF Big Board Rank: 86 Savaiinaea's feet and pass-blocking technique should keep him in the league for a while, regardless of his position. If he can get stronger, he has a chance to stick as a starter at right tackle or inside for a zone-rushing team. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Elijah Roberts, SMU PFF Big Board Rank: 87 Roberts is a strong, well-built defensive lineman with a lot of experience at different alignments. He likely lacks the length, twitch and bend to be a full-time edge player, but his size and versatility could play well as a 3-4 defensive end who can move along gaps. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

C Jared Wilson, Georgia PFF Big Board Rank: 88 Wilson may be just a one-year starter, but he has the movement skills to be a starting center in the NFL if he can continue to improve his IQ and anticipation with more snaps. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 89 Toughness and tenacity are Ransom's calling cards, which he makes good use of in all facets of the game. While he may lack the tools some other prospects have, he has the instincts and awareness to make up for it. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Vernon Broughton, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 90 Broughton needs to refine his hand placement and technique to become a more effective one-on-one winner at the next level. However, even in his current form, his length and strength provide valuable versatility as a two-gapping defensive lineman, with his best fit likely coming as a 3-4 defensive end. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Wyatt Milum, West Virginia PFF Big Board Rank: 91 Milum is a strong run blocker between the tackles with good power at contact, heavy/reliable hands, and good grip strength. He can get in trouble when truly left on an island in pass protection, which is why a move inside could be best to get the most out of his strength while mitigating flexibility/agility risks. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Jack Sawyer, Ohio State PFF Big Board Rank: 92 Sawyer is a high-floor, all-around 4-3 defensive end with a starting-caliber projection. The question is whether you believe there is more there for him as a pass-rusher. If you do, you can convince yourself that he's a top-20 player. If not, an early Day 2 range feels like his floor. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Cameron Williams, Texas PFF Big Board Rank: 93 Williams is a true “bet” of a prospect. His penalty-riddled lone year as a starter shows inexperience and inconsistency. But it also showed starting-caliber length and traits. He's not the kind of player you plug and play, but he could be a gem to develop on Day 2. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

DI Jordan Phillips, Maryland PFF Big Board Rank: 94 Phillips is a compact, powerful defensive lineman with less-than-ideal length but enough strength to make up for it. While he's unlikely to be a regular pass-rush contributor, he can serve as a rock-solid interior presence with enough power to contribute to any defensive front. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

T Charles Grant, William & Mary PFF Big Board Rank: 95 Grant's athleticism gives him a ton of raw potential. His lower body is a true asset, and he could develop into a solid contributor if he adds some upper-body strength and refines his hand technique. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

HB DJ Giddens, Kansas State PFF Big Board Rank: 96 Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Ashton Gillotte, Louisville PFF Big Board Rank: 97 Gillotte is a strong defensive end who wins with leverage and leg drive. His lack of length is an issue when engaging in pass-rush moves and, more importantly, when getting off blocks, but his relentlessness and consistent physical play style will get coaches in his corner for roster spots and rotations for playing time. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board

ED Jordan Burch, Oregon PFF Big Board Rank: 99 Burch is a high-potential player with athletic and physical gifts you can't teach. After finding his sweet spot of size and body composition, he can play in both odd and even fronts but projects best as a 4-3 defensive end. If he continues to master more pass-rush moves and hand usage, he can be a starter and a contributing player. Three-year grades and scouting report: Available in the PFF big board