2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 10

• DeAndre Hopkins is thriving in Kansas City: The 12th-year receiver leads the Chiefs' receiver group with 10 catches for 115 yards in his first two games with the team.

• Zay Flowers keeps climbing: The second-year pro currently ranks fifth in receiving yards (654) and is tied for second in explosive gains (19).

1. Nico Collins, Houston Texans (92.4)

Collins remains on IR with a hamstring injury. He is eligible to be activated in Week 10.

Brown was forced to exit Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with a knee injury and is considered day-to-day. He had two catches in the game — both explosive gains for 36 yards.

Brown is up to 23 catches for 444 yards this season. Most of his production has come outside the numbers, where he’s caught 13 of 19 targets for 308 yards and ranks first in grading (92.0). He’s moved the chains 12 times, and each of his touchdowns this season has come from this area.

Jefferson caught seven passes for 137 yards in three quarters against Indianapolis, with five of his catches going for 20-plus yards. His longest catch of the day was a 41-yard contested catch on third-and-2 late in the third quarter, where he was stopped just shy of the goal line.

Jefferson is now the league leader in receiving yards (783) and explosive gains (23) heading into Week 10. He ranks fourth in deep field yardage (314) and has 15 catches of 20 or more yards.