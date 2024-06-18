PFF’s Steve Palazzolo brings cutting-edge insights to the 2024 COOL Clinic

Cincinnati, Ohio — PFF is proud to announce Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo’s collaboration with the COOL Clinic, which brings together the best offensive line minds in football.

This year, the COOL Clinic included an exceptional lineup of speakers. Known for his expertise in football analytics, Palazzolo offers invaluable insights into the latest innovations in offensive line play, drawing from extensive data and modern analysis techniques.



Palazzolo's May 18 presentation focused on data and offensive line play. His session dove into the systems and innovations in football analysis today. He covered critical aspects of the run game, the passing game, and blocking strategies, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how to evaluate players and enhance team performance. His presentation is a must-watch for coaches looking to leverage data to make informed decisions on the field.

About The COOL Clinic

The COOL Clinic (Coaches Of Offensive Lineman) provides presentations from the top offensive line coaches in the nation. The clinic is dedicated to providing the highest quality coaching education through expert-led presentations and innovative content. The clinic is brought to you by the Mushroom Society, an organization formed by professional offensive line coaches who want to give back to the lineman community by sharing their knowledge of the game of football.

About PFF

PFF is a premium data and analytics company. Over the past 17 years, PFF has built the world’s most comprehensive football database, covering every player on every play of every game for the NFL, FBS, FCS, CFL and UFL.

Its data and tools are trusted by all 32 NFL teams, 134 FBS teams, 73 FCS teams, and professional leagues such as the CFL and UFL. TV networks, player agencies, and video game companies also use PFF’s services.

About Steve Palazzolo

Steve Palazzolo is a Senior Analyst at PFF, where he has played a pivotal role in developing the comprehensive grading and analysis system that the company is renowned for. His expertise extends across all aspects of football, including player performance evaluation, statistical analysis and game strategy.

Palazzolo's insights have become essential for coaches, scouts and analysts at both the collegiate and professional levels. He was also a pitcher in MLB.

More Information

For the full 2024 COOL Clinic schedule, click here.

For ticket and membership information, click here.

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact the PFF Business Development Team through our B2B landing page.