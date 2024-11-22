PFF and Dropback partnership powers winning decisions in college sports’ revenue-sharing era

(Cincinnati, Ohio) — Pro Football Focus (PFF), the industry leader in sports data and analytics, and Dropback, one of the fastest-growing startups in collegiate sports tech, announced a strategic partnership to fuel college front offices and power winning decisions with the same data trusted by all 134 FBS teams.

Dropback is an all-in-one General Manager software for college sports. In addition to the platform’s contracts, payroll and reports modules, Dropback is powered by a first-of-its-kind Valuation Modeler, enabling programs to build custom, defensible athlete valuation formulas via program-specific data, metrics, baselines and weights.

“In college sports’ new era, general managers help their teams win by maximizing every dollar spent on their rosters. To provide GMs with the industry’s best athletic reputation data, partnering with PFF is a no-brainer,” said Luke Bogus, co-founder and CEO at Dropback.

“This partnership paves the way for the future of college sports. For the first time, GMs and coaches can translate their athlete evaluations — with integrations like PFF’s powerful data and analytics — into roster valuations, using Dropback’s innovative front-office tech,” Bogus added.

This collaboration connects Dropback users with PFF data by integrating with existing scouting workflows to expedite roster valuation and budget-building processes. PFF’s partnership with Dropback’s front-office platform will help teams strategically build winning rosters against their new NIL and revenue-sharing budgets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dropback to usher in this new era of college football. I’m eager to see the results teams realize by combining PFF data with their proprietary inputs within the Dropback platform,” said Tyler Phillips, business development lead at PFF.

For more information about the elite programs running their GM operations on Dropback’s technology, visit the website.

About PFF

Since 2006, PFF has built the world’s most comprehensive sports data and analytics database, relied on by top industry professionals and fans alike to power winning decisions. PFF analyzes every player and every play of every game to calculate player grades, in-depth performance stats, and rankings for the NFL, fantasy football, and NFL Draft. All 32 NFL teams use PFF data and tools, as do all 134 FBS teams, 82 FCS teams, professional leagues like CFL, USFL and XFL, media networks, player agencies, video game companies and more.

PFF is transforming sports strategy and decision-making across fantasy football and betting, in the front office and on the field. For more information, visit PFF.com.

About Dropback

Dropback is the first pro-grade tool for constructing competitive rosters with build-your-own private financial models. Elite Power 4 athletic departments turn to Dropback to save hundreds of hours by integrating the full roster management lifecycle into one platform. From budgets and strategy for GMs to contracts and payouts for admins, Dropback is the first pro-grade, all-in-one general manager software for college sports’ new era.

Dropback is trusted by major programs across Power 4 conferences. It was founded by former engineers at Microsoft and Hudl and is the first NIL startup backed by Y Combinator.