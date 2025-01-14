All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Rams-Vikings Statistical Review: Los Angeles ends Minnesota's 14-win season

2S562DF Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Timo Riske

• Early-down chunk plays propelled the Rams: Los Angeles won 25-15 in PFF's noise-canceled score metric and was clearly the better team.

• A pressure party: The Rams sacked Sam Darnold nine times and generated 42 quarterback pressures — the most by any team in a game this season.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Los Angeles Rams ended the Minnesota Vikings‘ season, winning 27-9 on Monday night in a lopsided wild-card playoff game.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Rams were clearly the better team. They did most of their damage with chunk plays on early downs, which provided enough of a cushion to never get into trouble against a Vikings offense that struggled to move the ball all game.

Passing Summary
Receiving Summary
Rushing Summary
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.