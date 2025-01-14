Rams-Vikings Statistical Review: Los Angeles ends Minnesota's 14-win season

• Early-down chunk plays propelled the Rams: Los Angeles won 25-15 in PFF's noise-canceled score metric and was clearly the better team.

• A pressure party: The Rams sacked Sam Darnold nine times and generated 42 quarterback pressures — the most by any team in a game this season.

The Los Angeles Rams ended the Minnesota Vikings‘ season, winning 27-9 on Monday night in a lopsided wild-card playoff game.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Rams were clearly the better team. They did most of their damage with chunk plays on early downs, which provided enough of a cushion to never get into trouble against a Vikings offense that struggled to move the ball all game.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary