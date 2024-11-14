2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 11

• George Pickens keeps climbing: The Steelers star breaks the top 10 after a five-catch, 91-yard day at Washington.

• A historic night for Ja'Marr Chase: The Bengals superstar took over the league lead in receiving yards after tying career-high in catches (11) and recording his third career 200-yard game.

Collins was activated from IR (hamstring) ahead of Sunday night’s game against Detroit but did not play. He may make his highly anticipated return on Monday night in Dallas.

Brown caught five passes for 109 yards against Dallas, moving the chains four times and recording two catches of 30-plus yards.

Brown enters Week 11 ranked top-five against zone (86.2) and single coverage (91.5) while averaging career highs in average depth of target (15.3) and yards per route run (3.50). Twenty-three of his 28 catches this season have gained first downs, while 16 of his catches have gone for 15-plus yards.

Jacksonville limited Jefferson to five catches for a season-low 48 yards. He still picked up four first downs and recorded two catches of 10-plus yards.

Jefferson has recorded 53 catches for 831 yards on the season (2nd). He still leads the league in explosive gains (24) and ranks third in first downs (37). Jefferson has 20 catches for 300 yards over the last three weeks (T-2nd), with half of his targets (13) coming from the intermediate level of the field. He’s caught 10 passes for 182 yards from that area, ranking first in both categories.