NFL Week 3 Wide Receiver Corps Rankings

• Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill propel Dolphins to No. 1: The Miami Dolphins come out on top thanks to their two speedsters, both of whom have 80.0-plus grades through three weeks.

• Philadelphia Eagles on the rise: The Eagles crack the top 10 after excellent starts to the year for Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

• Injuries send Giants to the bottom: Sterling Shepard‘s Week 3 torn ACL only added to the Giants' woes at wide receiver, pushing them to No. 32.

WR1: Tyreek Hill – 82.4

WR2: Jaylen Waddle – 86.0

WR3: Cedrick Wilson – 54.4

Hill and Waddle might just be the two fastest players in the entire NFL, and they are paired together on the same offense. Through three games, they have combined for 245 yards after the catch. Waddle (3.98) and Hill (3.48) are also No. 1 and No. 2 in yards after the catch per reception. And it’s not even close.

They are so dynamic after the catch, with their speed allowing head coach Mike McDaniel to call just about anything on offense. While the Dolphins aren’t as deep at wide receiver as other teams on this list, no team in the league has a better one-two punch.

WR1: Ja’Marr Chase – 67.4

WR2: Tee Higgins – 76.3

WR3: Tyler Boyd – 64.4

Week 3 was a perfect example of why the Bengals have one of the best receiving units in the league. Chase was held in check with just 29 receiving yards on 10 targets, but Boyd and Higgins combined for 198 yards on just 12 targets as they dominated the Jets.

Despite the big Week 2 performance, this unit could still stand to play better. Chase has gotten off to a slow start with two drops and has caught only 63.6% of his targets. But he’s just too good of a player not to explode over the next few weeks.

WR1: Mike Evans – 79.5

WR2: Chris Godwin – 64.6

WR3: Russell Gage – 65.8

You can make a strong case that the Buccaneers should be higher. The only reason they are No. 3 is due to injuries to several of their top receivers. But Tampa Bay has the best depth in the league with Julio Jones, Cole Beasley, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman rounding out the wide receiver room.

While Evans was suspended in Week 3, the Buccaneers have to be encouraged by his play so far. He's averaging 2.87 yards per route run, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. He's played just two games, but that figure would be the best of his career by a mile. The rest of Tampa Bay's receivers are expected to get healthy soon, but Evans' production and consistency are why this unit comes in at No. 3.

WR1: Stefon Diggs – 88.1

WR2: Gabriel Davis – 63.5

WR3: Isaiah McKenzie – 67.8

No receiver in the NFL has generated a higher passer rating when targeted than Stefon Diggs (149.7). He's been lights out early in the season, catching nearly 82% of his targets for 344 yards and four touchdowns. You can make a case that he's been the best receiver in the NFL through three games and isn't slowing down.

Davis and McKenzie have had their moments this season, and even Jamison Crowder has made a few clutch plays. Once Davis is fully healthy and recovered from his foot injury, this will be one of the most difficult receiving corps in the NFL to stop once again.