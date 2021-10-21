 NFL Week 7 Injury Report: All 13 games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 7 Injury Report: All 13 games

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) after Chubb scored a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Oct 21, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

DEN @ CLE | NYJ @ NE | KC @ TEN | CAR @ NYG | ATL @ MIAWFT @ GB | CIN @ BAL | DET @ LAR | PHI @ LV | HOU @ ARZCHI @ TB |
IND @ SF | NO @ SEA

Denver BroncosCleveland Browns (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Foot QB20 16.6 LP LP LP Q
Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Shoulder WR32 10.0 DNP DNP DNP Q
Noah Fant TE DEN Foot TE8 9.5 LP LP FP (-)
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Hip RB25 9.0 LP FP FP (-)
David Njoku TE CLV Knee TE16 6.3 LP LP FP (-)
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Left Shoulder 0.4 DNP LP DNP OUT
Nick Chubb RB CLV Calf 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York JetsNew England Patriots (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K7 8.9 LP (-)
Brandon Bolden RB NE Thigh RB53 3.5 LP (-)
Tyler Kroft TE NYJ Back TE47 3.0 DNP (-)
Jeff Smith WR NYJ Concussion 0.0 FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans (+5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Quad WR3 22.3 DNP (-)
Travis Kelce TE KC Neck TE1 18.1 LP (-)
A.J. Brown WR TEN Illness WR14 14.7 DNP (-)
Randy Bullock K TEN Shoulder K10 9.2 DNP (-)
Chester Rogers WR TEN Groin WR61 8.4 DNP (-)
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR35 6.5 DNP (-)
Jeremy McNichols RB TEN Ankle RB46 3.2 DNP (-)
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.7 DNP (-)
Khari Blasingame RB TEN Shoulder 0.3 LP (-)
Blake Bell TE KC Back 0.0 FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 56.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Knee WR64 12.3 DNP (-)
Darius Slayton WR NYG Hamstring WR78 7.0 LP (-)
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Concussion WR65 6.6 DNP (-)
John Ross WR NYG Hamstring WR98 2.7 DNP (-)
Alex Erickson WR CAR Concussion 1.8 DNP (-)
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Ankle WR70 0.6 DNP (-)
Giovanni Ricci RB CAR Concussion 0.3 DNP (-)
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 0.3 DNP (-)
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle 0.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta FalconsMiami Dolphins (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Ribs QB14 19.7 LP (-)
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder / Hamstring WR46 12.4 0 (-)
Malcolm Brown RB MIA Ribs RB52 4.3 LP (-)
Preston Williams WR MIA Groin 0.6 LP (-)
Jacoby Brissett QB MIA Hamstring QB30 0.5 LP (-)
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee 0.0 FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Terry McLaurin WR WAS Hamstring WR7 15.2 DNP (-)
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB18 8.0 DNP (-)
Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Quad TE10 7.9 DNP (-)
Dyami Brown WR WAS Knee WR55 7.0 LP (-)
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin 2.6 DNP (-)
Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Shoulder WR111 0.3 FP (-)
Cam Sims WR WAS Hamstring 0.1 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (-6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Joe Burrow QB CIN Throat QB10 21.0 FP (-)
Latavius Murray RB BLT Ankle RB29 9.3 DNP (-)
Sammy Watkins WR BLT Thigh WR85 8.1 DNP (-)
Chris Evans RB CIN Hamstring RB54 3.1 LP (-)
Mike Thomas WR CIN Ankle 0.6 FP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (-15.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Groin RB7 14.1 LP (-)
T.J. Hockenson TE DET Knee TE5 10.1 DNP (-)
Sony Michel RB LA Shoulder RB41 6.0 DNP (-)
Jason Cabinda RB DET Hip 0.5 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Derek Carr QB LV Finger (left) QB9 23.5 FP (-)
Darren Waller TE LV NIR – Rest TE2 14.3 DNP (-)
Henry Ruggs III WR LV Knee WR29 11.5 LP (-)
Bryan Edwards WR LV Hamstring WR47 8.7 LP (-)
Nick Bowers TE LV Neck 0.3 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Houston Texans @ Arizona Cardinals (-17.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST NIR – Rest WR15 16.9 DNP (-)
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ NIR – Rest WR8 16.7 DNP (-)
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Shoulder RB12 13.1 LP (-)
A.J. Green WR ARZ Shoulder/Groin WR33 11.4 DNP OUT
Chris Conley WR HST Neck WR80 4.1 LP (-)
Danny Amendola WR HST Thigh WR116 3.0 FP (-)
Darrell Daniels TE ARZ Hamstring 0.3 DNP (-)
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Tom Brady QB TB Right Thumb QB4 28.8 FP (-)
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR10 16.6 DNP (-)
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Groin WR27 12.5 LP (-)
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Ankle WR26 12.3 DNP (-)
Ryan Succop K TB Back K6 8.3 FP (-)
Giovani Bernard RB TB Knee/Chest RB43 5.5 FP (-)
Khalil Herbert RB CHI Shoulder RB31 5.0 FP (-)
O.J. Howard TE TB Ankle TE26 4.0 DNP (-)
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE42 1.1 DNP (-)
Rob Gronkowski TE TB Ribs TE30 0.0 DNP (-)
J.P. Holtz TE CHI Quad 0.0 LP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status Game Status
Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF Calf QB21 16.2 LP (-)
T.Y. Hilton WR IND Quad WR43 9.5 DNP (-)
Trey Lance QB SF Knee QB27 3.2 DNP (-)
Jordan Wilkins RB IND NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP (-)
Nick Williams WR SF Knee 0.0 DNP (-)

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

