NFL Week 7 Injury Report: All 13 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Denver Broncos @ Cleveland Browns (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Foot
|QB20
|16.6
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|CLV
|Shoulder
|WR32
|10.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Q
|Noah Fant
|TE
|DEN
|Foot
|TE8
|9.5
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Hip
|RB25
|9.0
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Knee
|TE16
|6.3
|LP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Left Shoulder
|0.4
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|OUT
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLV
|Calf
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
New York Jets @ New England Patriots (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K7
|8.9
|LP
|(-)
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NE
|Thigh
|RB53
|3.5
|LP
|(-)
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|NYJ
|Back
|TE47
|3.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|NYJ
|Concussion
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans (+5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Quad
|WR3
|22.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|Neck
|TE1
|18.1
|LP
|(-)
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|TEN
|Illness
|WR14
|14.7
|DNP
|(-)
|Randy Bullock
|K
|TEN
|Shoulder
|K10
|9.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|TEN
|Groin
|WR61
|8.4
|DNP
|(-)
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR35
|6.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|TEN
|Ankle
|RB46
|3.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.7
|DNP
|(-)
|Khari Blasingame
|RB
|TEN
|Shoulder
|0.3
|LP
|(-)
|Blake Bell
|TE
|KC
|Back
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Knee
|WR64
|12.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR78
|7.0
|LP
|(-)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|CAR
|Concussion
|WR65
|6.6
|DNP
|(-)
|John Ross
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|WR98
|2.7
|DNP
|(-)
|Alex Erickson
|WR
|CAR
|Concussion
|1.8
|DNP
|(-)
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Ankle
|WR70
|0.6
|DNP
|(-)
|Giovanni Ricci
|RB
|CAR
|Concussion
|0.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|0.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|Ribs
|QB14
|19.7
|LP
|(-)
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder / Hamstring
|WR46
|12.4
|0
|(-)
|Malcolm Brown
|RB
|MIA
|Ribs
|RB52
|4.3
|LP
|(-)
|Preston Williams
|WR
|MIA
|Groin
|0.6
|LP
|(-)
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|MIA
|Hamstring
|QB30
|0.5
|LP
|(-)
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|0.0
|FP
|(-)
Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers (-9.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|WR7
|15.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB18
|8.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|WAS
|Quad
|TE10
|7.9
|DNP
|(-)
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|WAS
|Knee
|WR55
|7.0
|LP
|(-)
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|2.6
|DNP
|(-)
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|WR111
|0.3
|FP
|(-)
|Cam Sims
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|0.1
|DNP
|(-)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (-6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Throat
|QB10
|21.0
|FP
|(-)
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|BLT
|Ankle
|RB29
|9.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR85
|8.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Chris Evans
|RB
|CIN
|Hamstring
|RB54
|3.1
|LP
|(-)
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|CIN
|Ankle
|0.6
|FP
|(-)
Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (-15.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Groin
|RB7
|14.1
|LP
|(-)
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|Knee
|TE5
|10.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Sony Michel
|RB
|LA
|Shoulder
|RB41
|6.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Jason Cabinda
|RB
|DET
|Hip
|0.5
|DNP
|(-)
Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|LV
|Finger (left)
|QB9
|23.5
|FP
|(-)
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|NIR – Rest
|TE2
|14.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|LV
|Knee
|WR29
|11.5
|LP
|(-)
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|LV
|Hamstring
|WR47
|8.7
|LP
|(-)
|Nick Bowers
|TE
|LV
|Neck
|0.3
|DNP
|(-)
Houston Texans @ Arizona Cardinals (-17.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR15
|16.9
|DNP
|(-)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|WR8
|16.7
|DNP
|(-)
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|RB12
|13.1
|LP
|(-)
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|Shoulder/Groin
|WR33
|11.4
|DNP
|OUT
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Neck
|WR80
|4.1
|LP
|(-)
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Thigh
|WR116
|3.0
|FP
|(-)
|Darrell Daniels
|TE
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|0.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Tom Brady
|QB
|TB
|Right Thumb
|QB4
|28.8
|FP
|(-)
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR10
|16.6
|DNP
|(-)
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Groin
|WR27
|12.5
|LP
|(-)
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Ankle
|WR26
|12.3
|DNP
|(-)
|Ryan Succop
|K
|TB
|Back
|K6
|8.3
|FP
|(-)
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|Knee/Chest
|RB43
|5.5
|FP
|(-)
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|CHI
|Shoulder
|RB31
|5.0
|FP
|(-)
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|TB
|Ankle
|TE26
|4.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE42
|1.1
|DNP
|(-)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|TB
|Ribs
|TE30
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|CHI
|Quad
|0.0
|LP
|(-)
Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|SF
|Calf
|QB21
|16.2
|LP
|(-)
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|Quad
|WR43
|9.5
|DNP
|(-)
|Trey Lance
|QB
|SF
|Knee
|QB27
|3.2
|DNP
|(-)
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|IND
|NIR – Rest
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
|Nick Williams
|WR
|SF
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|(-)
New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
