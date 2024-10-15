NFL Week 6 Recap: Buffalo Bills 23, New York Jets 20

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets had their offenses humming, but a windy night at MetLife Stadium caused kicking woes.

Greg Zuerlein and Tyler Bass combined to miss three field goals and one extra point, but it was Zuerlein's errors — a 32-yard miss, in particular — that ultimately proved fatal. The Jets fell to the Bills, 23-20, in Week 6 despite Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall getting New York's offense back on track.

Buffalo rookie running back Ray Davis stepped up for an injured James Cook and accounted for more than 150 yards of offense, while Josh Allen made several spectacular plays to march the Bills down the field.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Aaron Rodgers played another solid game despite the loss. The veteran went 7-for-13 for 158 passing yards and two touchdowns on throws targeted 10 or more yards downfield. While he was aided by a successful last-second Hail Mary to end the second half, his connection with Garrett Wilson was the primary propellant for that success.

BOX SCORE

Bills Jets Total points 23 20 Total offensive plays 60 59 Average EPA per play 0.319 0.134 Total net yards 348 401 Avg yards per play 5.8 6.8 Total first downs 24 19 Rushing first downs 10 5 Passing first downs 10 12 Penalty first downs 4 2 Third-down efficiency 45% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 7.3 7.1 Avg yards per drive 34.8 40.1 Avg points per drive 2.3 2 Red-zone possessions 4 4 Red-zone plays 17 12 Red-zone TDs 3 1 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION