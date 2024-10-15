All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 6 Recap: Buffalo Bills 23, New York Jets 20

2YAMG76 Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) is congratulated by linebacker Terrel Bernard after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Ben Cooper
Buffalo Bills New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets had their offenses humming, but a windy night at MetLife Stadium caused kicking woes.

Greg Zuerlein and Tyler Bass combined to miss three field goals and one extra point, but it was Zuerlein's errors — a 32-yard miss, in particular — that ultimately proved fatal. The Jets fell to the Bills, 23-20, in Week 6 despite Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall getting New York's offense back on track.

Buffalo rookie running back Ray Davis stepped up for an injured James Cook and accounted for more than 150 yards of offense, while Josh Allen made several spectacular plays to march the Bills down the field.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Aaron Rodgers played another solid game despite the loss. The veteran went 7-for-13 for 158 passing yards and two touchdowns on throws targeted 10 or more yards downfield. While he was aided by a successful last-second Hail Mary to end the second half, his connection with Garrett Wilson was the primary propellant for that success.

BOX SCORE

Bills Jets
Total points 23 20
Total offensive plays 60 59
Average EPA per play 0.319 0.134
Total net yards 348 401
Avg yards per play 5.8 6.8
Total first downs 24 19
Rushing first downs 10 5
Passing first downs 10 12
Penalty first downs 4 2
Third-down efficiency 45% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 7.3 7.1
Avg yards per drive 34.8 40.1
Avg points per drive 2.3 2
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 17 12
Red-zone TDs 3 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.