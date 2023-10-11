NFL Week 6 Analytical Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson moves up after an outstanding performance against the Steelers

• Brock Purdy is the most efficient passer: Brock Purdy excelled against the Cowboys, going 17-of-25 for 252 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Niners signal-caller earned an 85.5 passing grade for his performance, good for fifth among quarterbacks.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

This analysis utilizes a statistical technique called Bayesian Updating. With Bayesian Updating, we can use individual results to project PFF grades and expected points added (EPA) per play. You can find a more detailed explanation of the analysis in our Week 2 quarterback rankings.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks stack up after Week 5.

2023 Week 6 Analytical Quarterback Rankings

Brock Purdy excelled against the Cowboys, going 17-of-25 for 252 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Niners signal-caller earned an 85.5 passing grade for his performance, good for fifth among quarterbacks, but he also finished third in yards per attempt (10.1) and first in expected points added (EPA) per play (0.59).

Purdy has said he doesn’t have the strongest arm in the league, but he can read defenses and make quick decisions and accurate throws. In Week 5, 76.2% of his pass attempts were charted as accurate, by far the best rate in the league.

Goff dismantled the Panthers defense on downfield throws in Week 5. The Lions signal-caller finished 7-of-9 for 137 yards and two scores on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield, good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating and a 96.8 passing grade.

The Cowboys pass rush is one of the most formidable units in the league, but Purdy seemed unfazed behind center in Week 5, completing four of his seven attempts for 88 yards and two touchdowns when the Dallas pass rush moved him off his spot.

Purdy was the only quarterback in the league to earn a 90.0-plus pressured passing grade in Week 5, and he averaged a league-best 12.6 yards per pass attempt. He was charted as accurate on every single one of his pressured pass attempts, too.

Best out of the pocket: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

After struggling for the first few weeks of the season, Burrow looked almost back to normal against the Cardinals in Week 5. The Bengals quarterback completed four of his five pass attempts for 19 yards and two scores on throws from outside the pocket, one of which was a top-tier throw to Ja'Marr Chase in the back of the end zone.

Burrow finished with top-three marks in passing grade (84.7) and EPA per play (0.78) on throws outside of structure in Week 5.

Fields completed 10 of his 12 pass attempts that took less than 2.5 seconds to throw, racking up 177 yards and three touchdowns in the process. The Bears quarterback ranked third in passing grade (81.1) and first in EPA per play (1.241) on quick passes and was charted as accurate on every single one of his attempts.

