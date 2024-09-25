NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: The Bills are rolling, but their upcoming schedule will be tough

• The Chiefs remain at the top: The reigning Super Bowl champions are 3-0 and sit atop PFF's NFL power rankings.

• Alarm bells in Dallas? The Cowboys are 1-2, and the defense was ripped apart by the Ravens in Week 3. What comes next?

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations, given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

Another close win against the Atlanta Falcons couldn’t stop the Chiefs from rolling, and they’re now 3-0 in the early season while comfortably looking like one of the best teams in the NFL once more. Rashee Rice’s performances have been promising, too: his 86.2 receiving grade is fourth at the position.

The 49ers did everything in their power to lose their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams and fall to 1-2. However, the offense still scores points and ranks fifth in EPA per play (0.096). Once they have Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel back, they could take a leap.

The Bills are now 3-0 after blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, and Josh Allen has looked like the best player in the NFL through three weeks. The Bills quarterback completed 23-of-30 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bills offense is second in EPA per play (0.245) on the season.

Not even a second-half comeback from the Dallas Cowboys could deny the Ravens their first win of the season. The rushing attack carried an offense that sits fourth in EPA per play (0.097), and the defense looked great for three quarters. Progress.

Miscues were a dime a dozen for the Eagles in Week 3, but the defense looked tremendous in shutting down the highest-scoring offense in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season. They’re still bottom-seven in defense EPA per play, though (0.036). That’ll need to be addressed soon.

The Lions earned a quality win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combining for 188 yards on the ground. The passing game hasn’t fully clicked yet, but they’re still 13th in EPA per play on offense (0.022).

The Saints' offense came back down to earth in Week 3, scoring just 12 points and accumulating just 219 yards of total offense. Importantly, they're still 2-1 and a top-three offense in EPA per play (0.127).

The Cowboys’ fourth-quarter comeback was inspired but ultimately in vain. For the second week in a row, the Cowboys’ run defense was gashed, and the offense struggled to effectively move the ball. They’re 29th in EPA per play allowed on defense through three weeks (0.097).

The Steelers are surprisingly 3-0 after a hard-fought win against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team. Justin Fields looked like a real NFL quarterback against a real NFL defense, and the defense is second in EPA per play allowed through three games (-0.268).

The Texans were emphatically humbled in a game Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and C.J. Stroud had arguably one of his most human performances under center. However, the Texans are still 2-1, and receiver Nico Collins has the second-highest receiving grade (90.6) in the NFL.

The Packers are finding ways to win with Malik Willis at quarterback, a true testament to the quality of this team and its coaching staff. They’re 10th in EPA per play on offense (0.054) and ninth on defense (-0.098) through three games, one of only four teams who are top-10 in both categories.

The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Denver Broncos in a surprising manner, but they’ll likely bounce back. The offense is still capable of putting up points, and on defense, Yaya Diaby has the sixth-most pressures (15) among all edge rushers.

The Vikings played the Texans off the park in Week 3, and the performance of Sam Darnold, who completed 17-of-28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns, will leave Vikings fans feeling ecstatic. They’re top-10 in both EPA metrics, too, which will be put to the test when they take on the Packers in Week 4.

The Bengals are a curious case. They’re now 0-3, and alarm bells should be ringing, but the offense has played well for the last two weeks, including in the 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Altogether, Cincinnati is seventh in EPA per play on offense (0.075).

The Chargers simultaneously dropped their first loss of the season and could also lose quarterback Justin Herbert for an extended period of time. The vibes are on edge in LA. However, the defense is still performing well through three games, sitting third in EPA per play allowed (-0.259).

The Dolphins predictably struggled with Skylar Thompson at quarterback, averaging -0.451 EPA per play on offense against the Seattle Seahawks. They’re 1-2 and likely without Tua Tagovailoa for a while longer. This could get ugly.

The Seahawks remain undefeated and have pulled out to an early lead in the NFC West after a comfortable 24-3 win over the Dolphins. The offense is clicking more and more each week, and the defense leads the league in EPA per play allowed (-0.282).

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offense are going from strength to strength, and Gang Green has won two on the bounce. The defense sits 11th in EPA per play, while the offense has boosted itself to eighth (0.069). Rodgers has looked great, too, earning an 82.8 passing grade.

The Bears had Caleb Williams pass the ball 52 times in Week 3, and his 363 passing yards are the second-most by a quarterback this season. However, the offense is still bottom 10 in EPA per play, but the defense is fourth (-0.244). Silver linings for the 1-2 Bears.

Making the Giants offense look competent in 2024 is a tall task, but the Browns succeeded in doing so in Week 3. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times in the loss, and the offense is dead last in EPA per play through three weeks (-0.267).

The Falcons competed well against the Chiefs in Week 3 but now find themselves 1-2 with three straight divisional games on the cards. The offensive line has to improve, though, given it’s allowing the seventh-highest pressure rate (36.7%) in 2024.

The Raiders were largely non-competitive against the Panthers after shocking the Ravens in Week 2. They’re now 1-2 and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. However, Brock Bowers‘ 77.9 grade is the third-highest among all tight ends.

The Cardinals have played the seventh-toughest schedule to date and sit 1-2 — that’s acceptable, and they’ve enough talent to challenge in the NFC West. Kyler Murray has been playing lights out too, earning an 85.0 grade — the third-highest among quarterbacks.

The Rams are beat up and on their knees early in the season, but they’re still swinging and took down the 49ers in Week 3. They’re second-to-last in EPA per play allowed, though (0.199), with little sign of improvements.

The Colts got on the board with their first win of the season against the Bears but didn’t make it easy on themselves. The defense was better after a poor start to the season, but they’re still eighth-last in EPA per play allowed (0.030).

The Patriots were beaten up by the Jets in Week 3 and may have one eye on rookie quarterback Drake Maye. They should hold the bus. The Patriots have the highest pressure rate allowed (44.8%) in football and would be feeding Maye to the wolves.

The Jaguars are 0-3 after their blowout loss to the Bills, and they’ve scored just 40 points on the young season. The offense needs to kick into gear before it’s too late. They’re 25th in EPA per play on offense (-0.121).

The Broncos got off the mark in the win column with a competent and convincing win against the Buccaneers, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix earning a 74.1 grade. The defense has been equally impressive through three games and is eighth in EPA per play allowed (-0.173).

The Commanders rode on the back of their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to an emphatic Week 3 win against the Bengals. They’ll be ecstatic with Daniels’ performance through the first three weeks, as the Commanders lead the league in EPA per play on offense (0.252).

The Giants bested the Browns in Week 3, earning their first win of the season in the process. They look like they have a star in the form of receiver Malik Nabers, whose 81.2 receiving grade is ninth among all receivers.

The Titans are one of the last winless teams in the NFL in 2024 in spite of a top-10 defense in EPA per play allowed (-0.073). The problems are easy to see, though. The offense is 30th in EPA per play (-0.230).

The Panthers showed signs of life in Week 3 with Andy Dalton at quarterback, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22. They’re bottom-10 in both EPA metrics, but at least they have a win on the board.