NFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Nico Collins having a year in Houston: Collins now has over 100 more yards than the next-closest wide receiver in the NFL this season after another huge performance in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

• The league's best defensive player? 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned a PFF grade above 90.0 for the third time in four games this season, with his performance capped by an interception returned for a touchdown.

PFF's NFL Week 4 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

LT: Trent Williams, Washington Commanders

LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos

C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

RG: Alex Cappa, Cincinnati Bengals

RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Defense

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

EDGE: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams

DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

LB: Quincy Williams, New York Jets

CB: DJ Reed, New York Jets

CB: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

S: DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers

Flex: CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs

Special teams

K: Joey Slye, New England Patriots

P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns

K/PR: Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

ST: Isaiah Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins now has over 100 more yards than the next-closest wide receiver in the NFL this season after another huge performance in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He averaged 3.33 yards per route run and earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Warner left the game with an injury, but the impact he had made before that was enough to make him the best defensive player in the league this week. He earned a PFF grade above 90.0 for the third time in four games this season, with his performance capped by an interception returned for a touchdown.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: DI Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams

Fiske was dominant on the interior of the Rams defensive line, racking up a hurry and a sack — which included a forced fumble — from 17 snaps as a pass rusher. He impressed against the run, too, with all three of his tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens' offensive line didn’t allow any pressure in this game, and they were able to dominate the running game, too. Three offensive linemen — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Roger Rosengarten — earned PFF run-blocking grades above 70.0.