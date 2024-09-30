NFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Nico Collins having a year in Houston: Collins now has over 100 more yards than the next-closest wide receiver in the NFL this season after another huge performance in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.
• The league's best defensive player? 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned a PFF grade above 90.0 for the third time in four games this season, with his performance capped by an interception returned for a touchdown.
• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
PFF's NFL Week 4 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.
Offense
QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Flex: WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
LT: Trent Williams, Washington Commanders
LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos
C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
RG: Alex Cappa, Cincinnati Bengals
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers
Defense
EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
EDGE: Kyle Van Noy, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Quincy Williams, New York Jets
CB: DJ Reed, New York Jets
CB: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
S: DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers
Flex: CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teams
K: Joey Slye, New England Patriots
P: Corey Bojorquez, Cleveland Browns
K/PR: Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
ST: Isaiah Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Collins now has over 100 more yards than the next-closest wide receiver in the NFL this season after another huge performance in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He averaged 3.33 yards per route run and earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Warner left the game with an injury, but the impact he had made before that was enough to make him the best defensive player in the league this week. He earned a PFF grade above 90.0 for the third time in four games this season, with his performance capped by an interception returned for a touchdown.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: DI Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams
Fiske was dominant on the interior of the Rams defensive line, racking up a hurry and a sack — which included a forced fumble — from 17 snaps as a pass rusher. He impressed against the run, too, with all three of his tackles resulting in a defensive stop.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BALTIMORE RAVENS
The Ravens' offensive line didn’t allow any pressure in this game, and they were able to dominate the running game, too. Three offensive linemen — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Roger Rosengarten — earned PFF run-blocking grades above 70.0.