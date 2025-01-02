NFL Week 18 power rankings

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

It’s important to note that these rankings consider more than just win-loss records and playoff seeding. Factors like player and team-level grades, offensive and defensive efficiency, prior performance from past seasons, and strength of schedule all play a role. This is why teams with worse records and slimmer playoff hopes may rank higher than those with better records who have managed wins against weaker opponents or delivered inconsistent performances from key players.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Strength of schedule to date: 16

Strength of schedule remaining: 11

Projected avg. wins: 15.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 27.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 10.5

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the AFC's top seed in dominant fashion on Christmas Day, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on the road and improving to an impressive 15-1 record. Over the past few weeks, the offense has hit its stride, with Patrick Mahomes earning an 85.8 PFF grade, ranking sixth among quarterbacks. With the team firing on all cylinders, the prospect of a threepeat feels increasingly within reach.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Strength of schedule to date: 27

Strength of schedule remaining: 31

Projected avg. wins: 13.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 24.3

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 14.4

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured the NFC's two-seed following an impressive blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys despite Jalen Hurts being sidelined. Kenny Pickett helped set the tone before leaving due to injury, and Tanner McKee stepped in to guide the team to victory, throwing two touchdowns.

The spotlight now shifts to Saquon Barkley, who is closing in on the NFL’s single-season rushing record. Barkley leads the league with 2,005 rushing yards and needs just 101 more to break the record. He also boasts a league-high 46 runs of 10 yards or more. The big question for the Eagles is whether to rest Barkley or let him chase history heading into the playoffs.

3. Detroit Lions

Strength of schedule to date: 17

Strength of schedule remaining: 7

Projected avg. wins: 14.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 63.4

% chance of winning the conference: 34.2

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 20.5

The Detroit Lions’ Monday night victory against the San Francisco 49ers may not have had significant playoff implications, with everything hinging on their Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, but their effort on the field was a testament to the resilience and character of this team. Despite a banged-up defense, the Lions secured a 40-34 win in a competitive, hard-fought game.

Kerby Joseph continues to shine, with a stellar 90.7 grade that ranks first among safeties in the league, underscoring his critical role in the Lions' success this season. The team’s grit and determination remain on full display as they prepare for the decisive showdown.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Strength of schedule to date: 1

Strength of schedule remaining: 30

Projected avg. wins: 11.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 93.5

% chance of winning the conference: 23.8

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 11.7

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, sticking to their bread and butter: running the football. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for a staggering 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 31-2 rout, propelling the Ravens to the top of the AFC North standings.

Both Jackson and Henry continue to set the standard at their respective positions, with each boasting PFF grades of 93.5. With the offense firing on all cylinders, the Ravens look like an unstoppable force heading into the postseason.

5. Buffalo Bills

Strength of schedule to date: 17

Strength of schedule remaining: 29

Projected avg. wins: 13.8

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 25.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 12.3

The Buffalo Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC following their commanding Week 17 victory over the New York Jets. The spotlight now shifts to Sean McDermott’s decision-making: Will he rest his starters in Week 18, especially as Josh Allen inches closer to his first-ever MVP award?

While individual accolades are nice, the Bills’ true focus lies beyond regular-season milestones. Their ultimate ambition is to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and take the next step toward a Super Bowl title. Allen’s 91.8 grade ranks third among quarterbacks.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Strength of schedule to date: 30

Strength of schedule remaining: 2

Projected avg. wins: 14.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 36.6

% chance of winning the conference: 18.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 10.3

The Minnesota Vikings handled business at home against their division rivals, edging out the Green Bay Packers 27-25 in a must-win game. The victory keeps the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC within reach heading into the season's final week.

Sam Darnold delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing for a personal-best 377 passing yards and three touchdowns. His 85.8 grade ranks sixth among quarterbacks, showcasing his critical role in keeping the Vikings' championship hopes alive.

7. Green Bay Packers

Strength of schedule to date: 6

Strength of schedule remaining: 25

Projected avg. wins: 11.8

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 6.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 3.2

The Packers lost a close game to the NFC North rivals and fell to 11-5 on the season. They’ve secured a wild-card spot and look to be on course to play the Eagles on the road in the first round of the playoffs. That’s not an envious spot to be in, but the Packers are talented enough to put up a fight. Josh Jacobs’ 91.2 grade is third among running backs.

8. Los Angeles Rams

Strength of schedule to date: 13

Strength of schedule remaining: 20

Projected avg. wins: 10.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 7.2

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 3.3

Sean McVay just knows how to win. The Rams started the season 1-4 but sealed the NFC West on Sunday thanks to their strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks. Since their bye, the Rams have gone 9-2 and won five straight games. They’ll be one to watch in the NFC, even if the offense has mustered just 14.6 points per game in their last three games. Puka Nacua has been a star, though, and his 92.8 grade leads all receivers.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Strength of schedule to date: 26

Strength of schedule remaining: 24

Projected avg. wins: 10.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 5.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.2

The Los Angeles Chargers cruised to a dominant 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, securing a wild-card spot in the AFC playoffs. With a 10-6 record, the Chargers are heading to the postseason for the second time in three years. A win against the Raiders in Week 18 would mark their highest win total in the Justin Herbert era. Herbert has been sensational throughout 2024, with his 89.5 grade ranking fourth among quarterbacks. The Chargers are surging at just the right time as they gear up for the playoffs.

10. Washington Commanders

Strength of schedule to date: 31

Strength of schedule remaining: 16

Projected avg. wins: 11.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 4.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.0

The Washington Commanders' 2024 season has been one for the history books. Their thrilling 30-24 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 secured their first 11-win season since 1991 when they won the Super Bowl with Mark Rypien at quarterback.

The big question now is how far this iteration of the Commanders can go, especially with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the charge. Daniels’ 90.1 grade ranks fifth among quarterbacks and would be the highest grade for a rookie quarterback since Russell Wilson’s 90.6 in 2012.

11. Denver Broncos

Strength of schedule to date: 22

Strength of schedule remaining: 4

Projected avg. wins: 9.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 62.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 3.3

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.3

The Denver Broncos remain in control of their postseason destiny despite back-to-back losses to the Chargers and Bengals. Their defense, typically one of the league’s best, has struggled recently, allowing at least 30 points in three of the last four games.

Week 18’s showdown against the Chiefs is pivotal—a win secures the final wild-card spot in the AFC, while a loss could leave their fate hanging in the balance.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Strength of schedule to date: 6

Strength of schedule remaining: 15

Projected avg. wins: 10.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 6.5

% chance of winning the conference: 5.9

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit a rough patch, losing three consecutive games to playoff-bound opponents. Their schedule has toughened significantly over the second half of the season, and as a result, they’ve relinquished their hold on the AFC North lead, now trailing the Ravens by one game.

With a final showdown against a desperate Bengals team looming in Week 18, the pressure is on for Pittsburgh to regain momentum. Despite the team's struggles, Cameron Heyward has been a standout, earning a league-best 90.2 grade among interior defenders.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strength of schedule to date: 9

Strength of schedule remaining: 28

Projected avg. wins: 9.8

% chance of making the playoffs: 84.3

% chance of winning the division: 84.3

% chance of winning the conference: 4.8

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.2

Baker Mayfield delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing for 359 yards and matching a career-high with five touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ commanding 48-14 victory over the Panthers. Tampa Bay did what they needed to do and were later helped by the Commanders’ overtime win against the Falcons.

Now, the Buccaneers have an 84% chance of making the postseason, edging closer to their goal. Bucky Irving has also stood out, earning a 90.0 grade, which ranks fifth among running backs this season.

14. Houston Texans

Strength of schedule to date: 15

Strength of schedule remaining: 26

Projected avg. wins: 9.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 7.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.8

The Texans are limping into the playoffs, having gone just 2-5 since Week 9, including a demoralizing 31-2 loss to the Ravens. While they locked up the AFC South weeks ago, thanks in large part to the struggles of the rest of the division, the Texans haven’t looked like a true playoff contender in the second half of the season.

With the postseason looming, Houston needs to regroup and rediscover its form. On the bright side, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter have been forces on defense. With 12 sacks each, they are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Strength of schedule to date: 23

Strength of schedule remaining: 9

Projected avg. wins: 8.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 9.1

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.2

The Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 30-24 overtime win against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon, pulling themselves to .500 for the first time this season. Joe Burrow, whose 93.3 grade is second among quarterbacks, continues to lead one of the league's most dynamic offenses. Meanwhile, the defense has shown improvement over the last month, proving to be serviceable when needed.

However, the playoff road remains daunting. The Bengals' odds of making the postseason are just 12% heading into Week 18. To clinch a playoff berth, they'll need a win against the Steelers and favorable results from other games around the league.

16. San Francisco 49ers

Strength of schedule to date: 2

Strength of schedule remaining: 23

Projected avg. wins: 6.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The 49ers have now dropped six of their last seven games, and their struggles have been compounded by the likely absence of Brock Purdy for the final game of the 2024 season after he sustained an elbow injury late in their latest loss. With their postseason hopes long gone, all focus for the 49ers will now shift to the offseason.

The big question looms: is a Brock Purdy extension on the horizon? Time will tell. One bright spot, however, has been George Kittle, whose 92.3 grade leads all tight ends this season.

17. Miami Dolphins

Strength of schedule to date: 32

Strength of schedule remaining: 22

Projected avg. wins: 8.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 28.8

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 1.2

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.5

Despite missing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins won against the Browns in Week 17, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Tyler Huntley led the team to a 20-3 victory against a despondent Browns team on the road, and the Dolphins are now 8-8 with a 35% chance of making the playoffs — they’re just reliant on the Broncos losing to the Chiefs, while also needing to win against the Jets.

If the Dolphins lose, it could be the swansong for Calais Campbell, whose 82.7 grade is seventh among interior defenders.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Strength of schedule to date: 19

Strength of schedule remaining: 8

Projected avg. wins: 9.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

After looking pretty at 8-5 three weeks ago, the Seahawks will win at least nine games and miss the playoffs for the second straight year. They limped to a 6-3 victory over the Bears on Thursday night, but the Rams won. A series of losses meant the Rams had the strength of victory over the Seahawks, which sealed their fate.

A disappointing end to the season. Kenneth Walker’s 88.4 grade is sixth among running backs.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Strength of schedule to date: 8

Strength of schedule remaining: 13

Projected avg. wins: 7.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

After winning four of their last five games, the Cowboys were outmatched entirely in a 41-7 loss to the playoff-bound Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper Rush struggled without his top target, CeeDee Lamb, and the defense—which had shown significant improvement since the return of Micah Parsons—was outclassed from start to finish.

As the offseason approaches, questions about the Cowboys' future, particularly regarding their coaching staff, will dominate discussions. On the bright side, Micah Parsons continues to be a standout, with his 89.0 grade ranking sixth among edge rushers.

20. Atlanta Falcons

Strength of schedule to date: 10

Strength of schedule remaining: 32

Projected avg. wins: 8.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 15.7

% chance of winning the division: 15.7

% chance of winning the conference: 0.4

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.1

The Falcons had a golden opportunity to edge closer to the NFC South playoff berth but fell short in heartbreaking fashion. Riley Patterson missed a 56-yard field goal as time expired, leading to an overtime loss against the Commanders. Now sitting at 8-8, the Falcons find themselves on the outside looking in, with just a 16% chance of making the playoffs.

To keep their postseason hopes alive, they must defeat the Panthers in Week 18 and rely on the Saints to knock off the Buccaneers. Despite the disappointment, Chris Lindstrom has been a bright spot, earning a 92.7 grade that ranks first among guards.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Strength of schedule to date: 25

Strength of schedule remaining: 27

Projected avg. wins: 7.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Colts entered Week 17 needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt, facing a struggling Giants team with nothing on the line but the race for the No. 1 pick. Surely, they could rise to the occasion, right?

What unfolded instead was a disastrous and humiliating 45-33 loss. Giving up 45 points to a team like the Giants feels almost criminal, and the Colts paid the ultimate price: elimination from playoff contention. It’s back to the drawing board for Indianapolis as they look to regroup for next season.

22. Arizona Cardinals

Strength of schedule to date: 5

Strength of schedule remaining: 17

Projected avg. wins: 7.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Cardinals looked to have driven down the field and spoiled the Rams playoff party, but Akhello Witherspoon intercepted a tipped Kyler Murray pass, and the Cardinals fell to 7-9 on the season. The postmortem of this team will be interesting — are they more like the team that has lost five of their last six games or the team that was 6-4 just before their bye week?

23. New York Jets

Strength of schedule to date: 20

Strength of schedule remaining: 19

Projected avg. wins: 4.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Jets endured another tough week, suffering a 40-14 blowout loss to the Bills, marking their second-straight defeat and 12th of the season. Now sitting at 4-12, the Jets are firmly in contention for a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This season has been far from what they hoped for, but it feels all too familiar. When do the Jets ever get what they want? On the bright side, Aaron Rodgers’ turnover-worthy play rate of 1.9% ranks as the fourth-lowest in the NFL, providing at least one positive takeaway in a bleak year.

24. Chicago Bears

Strength of schedule to date: 12

Strength of schedule remaining: 6

Projected avg. wins: 4.2

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Bears’ season of misery continues as they extended their losing streak to 10 games, tied for the longest active skid in the NFL. Their latest defeat came in a dismal 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night, marking yet another week of offensive struggles.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Strength of schedule to date: 27

Strength of schedule remaining: 21

Projected avg. wins: 4.3

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Jaguars picked up a morale-boosting 27-21 win over the Titans in Week 17, largely thanks to another stellar performance from Brian Thomas Jr. The rookie wide receiver, who now has the fifth-most touchdowns in the NFL, continues to be a bright spot in a tough season. His 83.3 receiving grade ranks second among rookies, showcasing his potential as a future star.

While the victory moves Jacksonville to 4-12 on the season, it likely pushes them out of contention for a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a chance to draft a potential franchise-altering talent like Travis Hunter slipping away, the decision to play for pride—and potentially for a departing coaching staff and front office—raises questions about the team's priorities heading into the offseason.

26. New Orleans Saints

Strength of schedule to date: 23

Strength of schedule remaining: 10

Projected avg. wins: 5.2

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Saints' struggles continued in Week 17, as they’ve now lost four of their last five games since coming out of the bye week. The offense has been a major issue, averaging just 11.4 points per game during that stretch. Despite the effort and fight the team is showing under interim head coach Darren Rizzi, the lack of talent across the roster and the constant rotation of backup quarterbacks have proven to be insurmountable obstacles.

One silver lining for New Orleans is their improving draft position as the losses continue to stack up. On an individual level, Erik McCoy remains a bright spot, with his 94.2 grade still leading all centers in the NFL.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Strength of schedule to date: 3

Strength of schedule remaining: 12

Projected avg. wins: 4.3

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

After losing 10 games on the bounce and cruising towards a top pick in the draft, the Raiders have since won two games in a row and are now 4-12. As it stands, they’re projected to own the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and potentially miss out on the consensus top quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

So what happens next for a franchise that feels perpetually in limbo? At least they have Brock Bowers, who has had a historic season at tight end. His 86.3 grade ranks second at the position.

28. Cleveland Browns

Strength of schedule to date: 4

Strength of schedule remaining: 3

Projected avg. wins: 3.1

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Browns continue to ride out the season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center instead of Jameis Winston, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that their intentions are more about draft positioning than winning games. The offense has been nearly nonexistent, scoring just 4.5 points per game with Thompson-Robinson as the starter. The silver lining? The Browns are currently on track for a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, with the news that the Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract, speculation is growing about how they’ll use that high draft pick. Could they be eyeing a quarterback to reset their future plans? On a brighter note, Myles Garrett remains a dominant force, earning a 92.7 grade, second among edge rushers this season.

29. New York Giants

Strength of schedule to date: 14

Strength of schedule remaining: 1

Projected avg. wins: 3.1

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

Who expected Drew Lock to have one of the most efficient quarterback performances of the season in Week 17 of the 2024 season? No one.

But Lock completed 17-of-23 pass attempts for 309 yards and four passing touchdowns while adding a fifth touchdown on the ground. In doing so, the Giants flatlined the Colts' playoff hopes but also took themselves out of pole position for the No. 1 pick in a way befitting of the Giants. At least they have Malik Nabers, whose 87.0 grade is eighth among receivers.

30. Carolina Panthers

Strength of schedule to date: 21

Strength of schedule remaining: 18

Projected avg. wins: 4.3

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Panthers have been one of the teams to watch in the NFL since Bryce Young returned to the starting lineup, but this game was one to forget. They were blown out by a Buccaneers team aiming for the postseason, losing 48-14. Moving forward, there’s still so much to like about this team, especially the offense. Young has the most big-time throws in the NFL (19) since Week 12.

31. Tennessee Titans

Strength of schedule to date: 11

Strength of schedule remaining: 14

Projected avg. wins: 3.3

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Titans have lost five straight games and are currently projected to own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their capitulation has come at the right time, and it’s also clear that this team could be ready to move on from Will Levis after just one and a half seasons as the team's starter. If that’s the case, the Titans are in prime position to draft a quarterback, and they’ve also got some good young talent on the roster. Including T’Vondre Sweat, whose 75.6 grade is the fifth-highest among rookie defenders.

32. New England Patriots

Strength of schedule to date: 29

Strength of schedule remaining: 5

Projected avg. wins: 3.2

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Patriots’ 2024 season has been a mixed bag, to say the least. On one hand, they seem to have finally found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, who has shown flashes of brilliance. On the other hand, their shortcomings on both offense and defense have been glaring. The lack of talent across the board has been a recurring issue, and questions remain about head coach Jerod Mayo.

Despite the struggles, it’s early days for this rebuilding Patriots team, and they are projected to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially giving them another foundational piece. On a positive note, Jabrill Peppers has been a standout, earning an 83.1 grade, which ranks fifth among safeties this season.