NFL Week 17 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

With just one week left in the 2021 NFL regular season, it’s time to take one last look at the NFL rookies from the 2021 NFL draft class who weren’t exactly heralded last April yet have turned into legit contributors for their franchises.
While the first three rounds make or break a draft, getting contributions on Day 3 can be the icing on a cake that takes an NFL franchise to the next level.
Most snaps played by Day 3 picks/UDFAs
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|Snaps
|PFF grade
|RG
|Trey Smith
|KC
|1,116
|72.5
|LT
|Dan Moore
|PIT
|1,079
|57.4
|RG
|Royce Newman
|GB
|1,048
|57.3
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|760
|76.7
|CB
|Nate Hobbs
|LV
|755
|79.8
|CB
|Marco Wilson
|ARZ
|748
|52.9
|CB
|Michael Carter II
|NYJ
|711
|55.1
|CB
|Brandin Echols
|NYJ
|681
|46.6
|RT
|Larry Borom
|CHI
|551
|61.7
|CB
|Jerry Jacobs
|DET
|535
|64.7
Almost everyone knows how much Trey Smith has factored into the Kansas City offensive line this season as a sixth-rounder, but fourth-rounder Royce Newman has been quite the find for Green Bay, as well.
Newman is the only Packers offensive lineman who has started every single game this season. While he hasn’t been lights out by any means, he’s been far from a liability, allowing fewer than two pressures per game on average over the season.
The other shoutout here has to come for the Detroit Lions. To have found two contributors in receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Jerry Jacobs is one thing, but to have both of them play well is yet another. St. Brown has been on a tear of late, with 43 catches for 451 yards and four scores in his last five games. Jacobs came with even less fanfare as an older UDFA out of Arkansas but has made his presence felt on 535 snaps, allowing only 27 catches from 43 targets for 347 yards with six pass breakups on the season.
Grades and Snaps
LOS ANGELES RAMS 20, BALTIMORE RAVENS 19
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Bennett Skowronek
|Rams
|WR
|27
|60.0
|Bobby Brown III
|Rams
|DI
|1
|61.2
|Jake Funk
|Rams
|HB
|1
|58.8
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Ben Cleveland
|Ravens
|G
|71
|39.8
|Rashod Bateman
|Ravens
|WR
|59
|66.7
|Brandon Stephens
|Ravens
|S
|34
|75.5
|Tylan Wallace
|Ravens
|WR
|20
|52.3
BUFFALO BILLS 29, ATLANTA FALCONS 15
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Darren Hall
|Falcons
|CB
|75
|53.4
|Jalen Mayfield
|Falcons
|G
|50
|50.1
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Falcons
|ED
|35
|36.9
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Falcons
|DI
|31
|62.8
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|TE
|27
|78.2
|Richie Grant
|Falcons
|CB
|2
|60.0
|Frank Darby
|Falcons
|WR
|1
|58.3
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Spencer Brown
|Bills
|T
|76
|72.6
|Gregory Rousseau
|Bills
|ED
|26
|79.6
|Tommy Doyle
|Bills
|T
|18
|57.1
|Marquez Stevenson
|Bills
|WR
|3
|60.0
CHICAGO BEARS 29, NEW YORK GIANTS 3
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|ED
|39
|61.3
|Aaron Robinson
|Giants
|CB
|38
|40.4
|Quincy Roche
|Giants
|ED
|33
|60.1
|Elerson Smith
|Giants
|ED
|24
|63.7
|Raymond Johnson III
|Giants
|DI
|10
|64.7
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Larry Borom
|Bears
|T
|66
|79.3
|Khyiris Tonga
|Bears
|DI
|21
|53.9
|Sam Kamara
|Bears
|ED
|14
|43.5
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|HB
|9
|66.8
|Teven Jenkins
|Bears
|T
|7
|52.5
|Thomas Graham Jr.
|Bears
|CB
|4
|63.4
|Khyiris Tonga
|Bears
|DI
|1
|60.0
