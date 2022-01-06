NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 17 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates his touchdown pass with center David Andrews (60) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Jan 6, 2022

With just one week left in the 2021 NFL regular season, it’s time to take one last look at the NFL rookies from the 2021 NFL draft class who weren’t exactly heralded last April yet have turned into legit contributors for their franchises.

While the first three rounds make or break a draft, getting contributions on Day 3 can be the icing on a cake that takes an NFL franchise to the next level.

Most snaps played by Day 3 picks/UDFAs
Pos. Player Team Snaps PFF grade
RG Trey Smith KC 1,116 72.5
LT Dan Moore PIT 1,079 57.4
RG Royce Newman GB 1,048 57.3
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 760 76.7
CB Nate Hobbs LV 755 79.8
CB Marco Wilson ARZ 748 52.9
CB Michael Carter II NYJ 711 55.1
CB Brandin Echols NYJ 681 46.6
RT Larry Borom CHI 551 61.7
CB Jerry Jacobs DET 535 64.7

Almost everyone knows how much Trey Smith has factored into the Kansas City offensive line this season as a sixth-rounder, but fourth-rounder Royce Newman has been quite the find for Green Bay, as well.

Newman is the only Packers offensive lineman who has started every single game this season. While he hasn’t been lights out by any means, he’s been far from a liability, allowing fewer than two pressures per game on average over the season.

The other shoutout here has to come for the Detroit Lions. To have found two contributors in receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Jerry Jacobs is one thing, but to have both of them play well is yet another. St. Brown has been on a tear of late, with 43 catches for 451 yards and four scores in his last five games. Jacobs came with even less fanfare as an older UDFA out of Arkansas but has made his presence felt on 535 snaps, allowing only 27 catches from 43 targets for 347 yards with six pass breakups on the season.

Grades and Snaps

LOS ANGELES RAMS 20, BALTIMORE RAVENS 19
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Bennett Skowronek Rams WR 27 60.0
Bobby Brown III Rams DI 1 61.2
Jake Funk Rams HB 1 58.8

 

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Ben Cleveland Ravens G 71 39.8
Rashod Bateman Ravens WR 59 66.7
Brandon Stephens Ravens S 34 75.5
Tylan Wallace Ravens WR 20 52.3
BUFFALO BILLS 29, ATLANTA FALCONS 15
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Darren Hall Falcons CB 75 53.4
Jalen Mayfield Falcons G 50 50.1
Adetokunbo Ogundeji Falcons ED 35 36.9
Ta'Quon Graham Falcons DI 31 62.8
Kyle Pitts Falcons TE 27 78.2
Richie Grant Falcons CB 2 60.0
Frank Darby Falcons WR 1 58.3

 

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Spencer Brown Bills T 76 72.6
Gregory Rousseau Bills ED 26 79.6
Tommy Doyle Bills T 18 57.1
Marquez Stevenson Bills WR 3 60.0
CHICAGO BEARS 29, NEW YORK GIANTS 3
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Azeez Ojulari Giants ED 39 61.3
Aaron Robinson Giants CB 38 40.4
Quincy Roche Giants ED 33 60.1
Elerson Smith Giants ED 24 63.7
Raymond Johnson III Giants DI 10 64.7

 

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Larry Borom Bears T 66 79.3
Khyiris Tonga Bears DI 21 53.9
Sam Kamara Bears ED 14 43.5
Khalil Herbert Bears HB 9 66.8
Teven Jenkins Bears T 7 52.5
Thomas Graham Jr. Bears CB 4 63.4
Khyiris Tonga Bears DI 1 60.0

