Week 17 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Lions win a shootout against 49ers

• Two interceptions help Lions overcome 49ers: Meanwhile, Detroit committed no turnovers and benefited from better kicker play.

• Ricky Pearsall remains bright spot in lackluster season for San Francisco: The rookie tallied 141 receiving yards despite the 49ers ultimately falling to the Lions.

The Detroit Lions won 40-34 in an almost meaningless Week 17 Monday Night Football shootout against the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit Lions 40, San Francisco 49ers 34

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the game was just as high-scoring as the final score indicates. Ultimately, the Lions won the game due to better efficiency on late downs, no turnovers and no missed field goals.

Passing Summary

Both passing offenses couldn’t be stopped all night, but the difference is that the Lions intercepted the 49ers twice in the second half.

Receiving Summary

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall enjoyed a breakout game, probably the best takeaway for the 49ers after a disappointing season.

Rushing Summary