Week 17 Advanced Coverage Grade Report: Best defenders in PFF's advanced coverage grade

2YK9J4R November 17, 2024: Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. Derek Regensburger/CSM.

By PFF.com

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. To find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

Over recent weeks, we have presented a metric called “Advanced Coverage Grade,” which adds even more context to PFF's traditional coverage grade.

What is Advanced Coverage Grade?

Advanced coverage grade uses machine learning to map the separation allowed on a play to the expected PFF coverage grade the player would have earned had they been targeted. This system also factors in the difficulty of the assignment and situation when making that assessment.

The variables considered for assignment and situation include play position, player assignment within coverage, overall coverage scheme, safety rotation, press coverage, route depth and play action.

Going old school, this is a +/- grading system, though 0 doesn't necessarily represent expected or average results.

Click here to jump to position:

Cornerback | Safety | Linebacker

Cornerbacks

