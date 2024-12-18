NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: The Chiefs head back to No. 1, the Vikings close in on the Lions

• The Vikings close in on the Lions: The Vikings and Lions are both 12-2 after Week 15, and the Vikings are closing in on the top spot in the NFC North.

• The NFC West is in the Rams‘ hands: Back and forth, the NFC West goes, but who will come out on top?

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

It’s important to note that these rankings consider more than just win-loss records and playoff seeding. Factors like player and team-level grades, offensive and defensive efficiency, prior performance from past seasons, and strength of schedule all play a role. This is why teams with worse records and slimmer playoff hopes may rank higher than those with better records who have managed wins against weaker opponents or delivered inconsistent performances from key players.

Strength of schedule to date: 24

Strength of schedule remaining: 5

Projected avg. wins: 14.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 40.3

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 21.0

The Chiefs improved to 13-1 after an unconvincing win over the Browns — a familiar formula this season. However, the big storyline is Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury, which he suffered late in the game. He is considered week-to-week, but with their current position, the Chiefs don’t need to rush him back. Still, knowing Mahomes, he’ll do everything he can to return quickly. His 81.0 PFF grade ranks ninth among quarterbacks this season.

Strength of schedule to date: 26

Strength of schedule remaining: 25

Projected avg. wins: 14.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 99.7

% chance of winning the conference: 32.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 18.0

The Eagles silenced critics of their passing game with a strong showing against the Steelers. Jalen Hurts completed 25 of 32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 19 catches, 219 yards, and two scores in the 27-13 victory. That’s how you set the tone. The Eagles improved to 12-2 and now hold a 33% chance to win the NFC. Their defense is the highest-graded unit in the league (87.8).

Strength of schedule to date: 7

Strength of schedule remaining: 31

Projected avg. wins: 13.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 24.7

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 12.1

In their last two games, the Bills have scored 90 points and racked up 1,009 total yards of offense. However, they’ve also allowed 86 points and 978 yards on defense — a concerning trend. Fortunately, they face the Jets and the Patriots (twice) in their next three games, providing a prime opportunity to make defensive adjustments before the playoffs. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's MVP campaign is gaining steam, with his 91.1 PFF grade ranking third among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 15

Strength of schedule remaining: 13

Projected avg. wins: 14.0

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 73.5

% chance of winning the conference: 29.2

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 15.5

The Lions suffered their first loss since Week 2 in a high-scoring game against the Buffalo Bills, dropping to 12-2 and giving the Vikings a chance to challenge for the NFC North title after their Monday night win. The bad news got worse with David Montgomery being lost for the season due to an MCL tear. The Lions are already dealing with numerous injuries, and the question now is whether their depth can carry them the rest of the way. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine, with his 86.7 PFF grade ranking fifth among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 2

Strength of schedule remaining: 16

Projected avg. wins: 11.0

% chance of making the playoffs: 99.1

% chance of winning the division: 32.3

% chance of winning the conference: 11.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 5.6

Baltimore cruised to a 35-7 victory over the Giants, powered by Lamar Jackson’s five touchdown passes. Jackson now has 34 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions this season, putting him on pace for career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. The Ravens improved to 9-5, and with the Steelers’ loss later in the evening, the AFC North race is tighter than ever — this one is going down to the wire. So is the MVP race, with Jackson’s 92.2 PFF grade leading all quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 31

Strength of schedule remaining: 3

Projected avg. wins: 13.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 26.5

% chance of winning the conference: 13.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 6.5

The Vikings took care of business after the Lions’ loss on Sunday night, defeating an inferior opponent and evening the NFC North race. They are now tied for the division lead following a convincing 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football. With a tough end-of-season schedule ahead, the NFC North title may very well come down to their Week 18 showdown against the Lions. Justin Jefferson continues to excel, as he has posted an 88.6 PFF grade that ranks fourth among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 4

Strength of schedule remaining: 23

Projected avg. wins: 12.0

% chance of making the playoffs: 99.5

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 8.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 4.0

The Packers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead against the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and never looked back. They consistently exploited Seattle’s defense, creating big holes in the running game and overcoming a unit that had been stout in recent weeks. A Week 16 win against the Saints would officially clinch a playoff spot for Green Bay, but Matt LaFleur’s team is all but in. Josh Jacobs continues to shine, with his 90.2 PFF grade ranking third among running backs.

Strength of schedule to date: 25

Strength of schedule remaining: 1

Projected avg. wins: 11.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 67.7

% chance of winning the conference: 8.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 3.4

In Week 15, the Steelers punted on fourth-and-8 with over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and never got the ball back. They were overpowered by a physical and efficient Eagles team, falling to 10-4 on the season. The gap between them and the Ravens — who they face next week — is now just one game, setting up a potential showdown for the AFC North title. T.J. Watt continues to dominate, with his 92.6 PFF grade ranking second among edge defenders.

Strength of schedule to date: 27

Strength of schedule remaining: 8

Projected avg. wins: 10.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.0

% chance of winning the division: 100.0

% chance of winning the conference: 7.4

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 3.4

The Texans secured a solid win over a playoff-hopeful Dolphins team thanks to a stingy defensive effort. They intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times and held Miami to just 3.6 yards per play. However, the Texans' offense also struggled, managing only 3.6 yards per play against the Dolphins' defense. Despite the inconsistency, Houston clinched the AFC South following the Colts' loss to the Broncos. They remain a tough team to gauge, but Nico Collins continues to shine with a league-best 92.0 PFF grade among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 28

Strength of schedule remaining: 4

Projected avg. wins: 10.4

% chance of making the playoffs: 93.4

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 5.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.2

The Broncos overcame three Bo Nix interceptions to defeat the Colts 30-13, keeping their playoff hopes firmly within reach. Denver now holds a 94% chance of making the playoffs, and a win against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football would all but end their eight-year postseason drought. They’re making the right moves to secure a spot, fielding a defense that ranks first in EPA allowed per play.

Strength of schedule to date: 8

Strength of schedule remaining: 12

Projected avg. wins: 7.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The 49ers entered Thursday Night Football with a 10% chance of making the playoffs, but those odds plummeted to below 1% after a sluggish 12-6 loss to the Rams. Brock Purdy and the offense struggled, managing just 191 total yards and wasting a strong defensive effort, dropping the 49ers to 6-8. It’s been a disappointing season for a team with high expectations, but the end is near. Despite the team’s struggles, Fred Warner continues to excel, with his 90.3 PFF grade leading all linebackers.

Strength of schedule to date: 12

Strength of schedule remaining: 28

Projected avg. wins: 10.1

% chance of making the playoffs: 85.5

% chance of winning the division: 77.8

% chance of winning the conference: 5.7

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.6

The Buccaneers scored 30 unanswered points against the NFL’s top-scoring defense in a dominant 40-17 win that took off in the second half. Now 8-6, Tampa Bay has an 85% chance of capturing the NFC South. Winners of four straight, they’re hitting their stride at the perfect time, with rookie running back Bucky Irving earning an 88.7 PFF grade, the fourth-best among running backs.

Strength of schedule to date: 5

Strength of schedule remaining: 24

Projected avg. wins: 9.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 55.4

% chance of winning the division: 54.8

% chance of winning the conference: 3.4

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.3

The Rams have won seven of their last nine games and now control their destiny in the NFC West. At 8-6, they are set for a crucial Week 18 showdown with the Seahawks — a game that could decide the division title and a playoff spot. The Rams are heating up at the right time, and having a star receiver like Puka Nacua certainly helps. His 92.0 PFF grade ranks second among wide receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 32

Strength of schedule remaining: 14

Projected avg. wins: 10.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 83.3

% chance of winning the division: 0.3

% chance of winning the conference: 3.8

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.6

Talk about a game on a knife’s edge. The Commanders held off the Saints on the final play, stopping a two-point conversion attempt that would have cost them the win. Instead, Washington improved to 9-5 and now looks set for its first playoff appearance since 2020. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational and is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. His 88.3 PFF grade ranks fifth among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 20

Strength of schedule remaining: 17

Projected avg. wins: 7.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 3.3

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.1

The Bengals scored 30 or more points for the seventh time this season in their 37-27 win over the Titans. However, they’ve also allowed 25 or more points in eight games, which helps explain their 6-8 record and slim 3% playoff chance. Changes are likely coming this offseason, with an expected focus on improving the defense. Despite the team’s struggles, Joe Burrow continues to excel, with a 91.8 PFF grade that ranks second among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 16

Strength of schedule remaining: 15

Projected avg. wins: 9.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 36.6

% chance of winning the division: 35.5

% chance of winning the conference: 2.1

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.8

The Seahawks stumbled in the NFC West race, handing the Rams the division lead after a decisive loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Though the team is hopeful Geno Smith will play against the Vikings after exiting Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, concerns about their playoff chances are warranted. Kenneth Walker’s 88.5 PFF grade ranks fifth among running backs.

Strength of schedule to date: 19

Strength of schedule remaining: 27

Projected avg. wins: 9.8

% chance of making the playoffs: 82.6

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 2.5

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.0

Things started positively for the Chargers against the Buccaneers, but a second-half shutout and a strong performance from Tampa Bay handed them their second straight loss at a critical time. Now 8-6, the Chargers still hold the final AFC wild-card spot, but a lingering ankle injury for Justin Herbert could complicate matters. Despite the setback, Herbert's 88.6 PFF grade ranks fourth among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 17

Strength of schedule remaining: 7

Projected avg. wins: 7.0

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.3

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Cowboys cruised past the Panthers 30-14, powered by a three-touchdown performance from Cooper Rush and a strong defensive effort. However, it’s likely too little, too late for Dallas, as they’ve won three of their last four games but sit at 6-8. As always, the upcoming offseason will be one to watch in Dallas. Micah Parsons continues to shine, with a 90.0 PFF grade that ranks sixth among edge rushers.

Strength of schedule to date: 29

Strength of schedule remaining: 22

Projected avg. wins: 7.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 6.4

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.3

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.1

The Dolphins’ margin for error in the playoff race was already razor-thin, and their 20-12 loss to the Texans all but sealed their fate for the 2024 season. Tua Tagovailoa’s four turnovers proved costly, and the offense managed just 3.6 yards per play. While the Dolphins will keep fighting, their playoff hopes are effectively over. Despite the struggles, Terron Armstead has been a bright spot, with his 91.2 PFF grade ranking second among tackles.

Strength of schedule to date: 10

Strength of schedule remaining: 29

Projected avg. wins: 8.8

% chance of making the playoffs: 29.4

% chance of winning the division: 22.2

% chance of winning the conference: 1.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.4

The Falcons kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 15-9 win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football, improving to 7-7 and snapping a four-game losing streak that cost them the NFC South lead. The good news is they face the third-easiest remaining schedule, so a winning season and a playoff berth are still within reach. However, questions about Kirk Cousins’ long-term future as the starter will persist. Chris Lindstrom continues to excel, with his 92.6 PFF grade leading all guards.

Strength of schedule to date: 5

Strength of schedule remaining: 32

Projected avg. wins: 8.0

% chance of making the playoffs: 15.2

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.2

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.1

Indianapolis failed to capitalize on three Bo Nix turnovers, instead committing five costly turnovers of their own — including a touchback fumble by Jonathan Taylor on what should have been a long touchdown run. Mistakes like that are inexcusable, and the Colts now have just a 15% chance of making the playoffs. Despite the struggles, Will Fries has stood out, with his 86.9 PFF grade ranking third among guards.

Strength of schedule to date: 22

Strength of schedule remaining: 10

Projected avg. wins: 5.2

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams proved their chemistry is still alive and well in a 32-25 win over the Jaguars, even if the victory held little meaning for the standings. Adams hauled in nine of his 12 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Jets snap a four-game losing streak. His 91.2 PFF grade was his highest of the season.

Strength of schedule to date: 3

Strength of schedule remaining: 20

Projected avg. wins: 8.5

% chance of making the playoffs: 10.0

% chance of winning the division: 9.7

% chance of winning the conference: 0.6

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.3

A decisive win over the Patriots keeps the Cardinals firmly in the playoff hunt, though they remain one game behind the Rams and Seahawks, with just a 10% chance to win the NFC West. Regardless of the outcome, the Cardinals have clearly taken a step forward in 2024. Trey McBride has been a standout, with his 85.1 PFF grade ranking second among tight ends.

Strength of schedule to date: 23

Strength of schedule remaining: 18

Projected avg. wins: 6.1

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Saints took the Commanders to the wire, falling just short after a failed two-point conversion on the final play. It’s encouraging to see a team with so little to play for still competing hard. In the long run, these losses may be beneficial for a franchise in need of a fresh injection of talent from the 2025 NFL Draft. Erik McCoy continues to shine, with his 93.4 PFF grade ranking first among centers.

Strength of schedule to date: 18

Strength of schedule remaining: 6

Projected avg. wins: 4.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

Two months ago, the vibes were at an all-time high in Chicago. The Bears were 4-2, and Caleb Williams was being hailed as the future of the franchise. That optimism still holds true, but after eight consecutive losses, the team is in disarray. Big changes are likely coming this offseason, but one thing is clear: whoever takes over in Chicago has a quarterback to build around.

Strength of schedule to date: 9

Strength of schedule remaining: 9

Projected avg. wins: 3.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

Over the last three weeks, Jameis Winston has shown why he likely isn’t the long-term answer for the Browns at quarterback. He’s thrown eight interceptions during that span, including three in Week 15 against the Chiefs before being benched in the 21-7 loss. The end is near for the Browns' season, but the question remains: what happens next? Despite the struggles, Myles Garrett continues to excel, with his 92.3 PFF grade ranking third among edge rushers.

Strength of schedule to date: 11

Strength of schedule remaining: 30

Projected avg. wins: 4.3

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

If the season ended today, the Jaguars would hold a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — but which position they’d target is anyone’s guess. Jacksonville has several holes to address, and the next few weeks will be crucial in determining their most pressing needs. The bright spot this season has been their 2024 first-round pick, Brian Thomas Jr., who has put up 956 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, both tops among rookie receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 13

Strength of schedule remaining: 21

Projected avg. wins: 4.1

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Titans benched Will Levis during their 37-27 loss to the Bengals, but Mason Rudolph didn’t provide any answers at quarterback either. Now sitting at 3-11, Tennessee would have the third overall pick if the season ended today. The big question: Do they trust Levis enough to give him another year? Time will tell. On a brighter note, rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat looks like a future star, with his 76.2 PFF grade ranking sixth among rookie defenders.

Strength of schedule to date: 30

Strength of schedule remaining: 2

Projected avg. wins: 3.6

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Patriots dropped their fourth straight game with a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 15, falling to 3-11 on the season. They currently hold the fourth overall pick, raising a familiar debate: do they draft an offensive lineman to protect Drake Maye or a receiver to catch passes from him? It’s reminiscent of the Penei Sewell vs. Ja'Marr Chase dilemma. One thing is clear — Maye’s 89.9 rushing grade, second among quarterbacks, highlights his dual-threat potential.

Strength of schedule to date: 21

Strength of schedule remaining: 19

Projected avg. wins: 3.9

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

Bryce Young was sacked six times in the Panthers' 30-14 loss to the Cowboys, but the setback shouldn’t dampen optimism. Young is set to get another shot as the starter in 2025 — and rightly so. Growing pains like Sunday’s performance are part of the process, but there’s reason to believe in his potential. Young currently holds the sixth-highest big-time throw rate in the NFL for 2025.

Strength of schedule to date: 14

Strength of schedule remaining: 11

Projected avg. wins: 2.7

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

The Giants were little more than a speed bump for the Ravens in Week 15, extending their losing streak to nine games. The conversation now shifts to whether New York will have a new coaching staff and front office next season. While this year’s results suggest otherwise, Brian Daboll has previously shown he can get a lot out of limited talent. On the bright side, rookie receiver Malik Nabers continues to impress, with his 82.0 PFF grade ranking 15th among wide receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 1

Strength of schedule remaining: 26

Projected avg. wins: 3.2

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.0

% chance of winning the division: 0.0

% chance of winning the conference: 0.0

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.0

No matter who starts at quarterback, the Raiders keep finding ways to lose. Their 15-9 defeat to the Falcons marked their 10th consecutive loss, giving them the longest losing streak in the NFL. With Maxx Crosby out for the season, there’s little left to watch for in Las Vegas. All eyes now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Raiders could very well hold the first overall pick.