Week 16 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: James Robinson tears Achilles, Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with shoulder injury

Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 27, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

SF @ TEN | CLE @ GB | IND @ ARZ | TB @ CAR | LAC @ HOUBAL @ CIN | NYG @ PHI | JAX @ NYJ | LAR @ MIN | BUF @ NEDET @ ATL | CHI @ SEA | DEN @ LV | PIT @ KC | WFT @ DAL | MIA @ NO

San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans

N/A

Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers

N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals

Colts TE Jack Doyle injured his knee/ankle in the first quarter and did not return. There is always a worry about a MCL and/or high-ankle sprain when a knee and ankle are involved. The exact injury and severity are unclear, and more news will come out Monday. I believe he is likely to miss some time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

N/A

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

Texans WR Phillip Dorsett III injured his foot in the third quarter. X-rays came back negative, but his reaction was not good. It's not always smart to judge a player's reaction to an injury, but because of his history with foot issues it should be concerning. If it is a midfoot sprain, his season is done.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

N/A

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders hurt his hand late in the first half. He never returned to the game and was seen on the sideline with his hand wrapped. The concern is a fractured metacarpal. He could undergo surgery and potentially come back for the playoffs.

RB Jordan Howard exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a stinger. I do not expect him to miss Week 17.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

The Jaguars' season continued to take a turn for the worst in Week 16. RB James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter. He will undergo surgery and fight to return for the start of the 2022 season. It is possible but would be on the early side of the timeline. Recent research suggests the average time for an NFL player to return to play is 11 months. The procedure is advancing, and it's possible he comes back in eight to nine months.

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings

Rams RB Darrell Henderson left in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain, RTP one to three weeks. I do not think it matters, as it is clear Sony Michel has taken his spot.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

N/A

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons 

N/A

Chicago BearsSeattle Seahawks

N/A

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his shoulder in the third quarter. It was reported he hurt his collarbone, and the concern is that it is a fracture. If so, he could get surgery and implant plate and screws. You can come back in just under three weeks from this procedure. Giants QB Daniel Jones had this same surgery in college and came back in 20 days.

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys

N/A

Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints

N/A

