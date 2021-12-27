Week 16 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: James Robinson tears Achilles, Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with shoulder injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

Colts TE Jack Doyle injured his knee/ankle in the first quarter and did not return. There is always a worry about a MCL and/or high-ankle sprain when a knee and ankle are involved. The exact injury and severity are unclear, and more news will come out Monday. I believe he is likely to miss some time.

Texans WR Phillip Dorsett III injured his foot in the third quarter. X-rays came back negative, but his reaction was not good. It's not always smart to judge a player's reaction to an injury, but because of his history with foot issues it should be concerning. If it is a midfoot sprain, his season is done.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders hurt his hand late in the first half. He never returned to the game and was seen on the sideline with his hand wrapped. The concern is a fractured metacarpal. He could undergo surgery and potentially come back for the playoffs.

RB Jordan Howard exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a stinger. I do not expect him to miss Week 17.

The Jaguars' season continued to take a turn for the worst in Week 16. RB James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter. He will undergo surgery and fight to return for the start of the 2022 season. It is possible but would be on the early side of the timeline. Recent research suggests the average time for an NFL player to return to play is 11 months. The procedure is advancing, and it's possible he comes back in eight to nine months.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson left in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain, RTP one to three weeks. I do not think it matters, as it is clear Sony Michel has taken his spot.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his shoulder in the third quarter. It was reported he hurt his collarbone, and the concern is that it is a fracture. If so, he could get surgery and implant plate and screws. You can come back in just under three weeks from this procedure. Giants QB Daniel Jones had this same surgery in college and came back in 20 days.

