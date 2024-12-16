NFL Week 15: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 15 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills

WR: Davante Adams, New York Jets

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Flex: HB Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos

C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

RT: Luke Goedeke, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

DI: T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

DI: Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

S: Geno Stone, Cincinnati Bengals

S: Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

Flex: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Special teams

K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

K/PR: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

ST: Nathaniel Watson, Cleveland Browns

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Davante Adams, New York Jets

Adams had his best game of the season as the Jets defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. He caught a pair of touchdown passes and averaged 5.50 yards per route run in the game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Bonitto found the end zone on one of the wildest plays of the season, returning a throw-back pass from Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown. He also impressed as a pass-rusher, racking up four pressures from 27 pass-rushing snaps.

The Packers' second-round draft pick was all over the field in the Packers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. As a pass-rusher, he recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and a hurry from three blitz attempts, and he came down with an interception in coverage.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Denver Broncos

The Broncos' offensive line allowed just three pressures from 39 pass-blocking snaps in their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Both right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Mike McGlinchey went the full game without allowing a single pressure.