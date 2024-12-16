NFL Week 15: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 15 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills
WR: Davante Adams, New York Jets
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Flex: HB Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills
LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
RT: Luke Goedeke, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defense
EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
DI: T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
DI: Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
S: Geno Stone, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos
Flex: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins
Special teams
K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
K/PR: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
ST: Nathaniel Watson, Cleveland Browns
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Davante Adams, New York Jets
Adams had his best game of the season as the Jets defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. He caught a pair of touchdown passes and averaged 5.50 yards per route run in the game.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
Bonitto found the end zone on one of the wildest plays of the season, returning a throw-back pass from Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown. He also impressed as a pass-rusher, racking up four pressures from 27 pass-rushing snaps.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
The Packers' second-round draft pick was all over the field in the Packers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. As a pass-rusher, he recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and a hurry from three blitz attempts, and he came down with an interception in coverage.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Denver Broncos
The Broncos' offensive line allowed just three pressures from 39 pass-blocking snaps in their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Both right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Mike McGlinchey went the full game without allowing a single pressure.