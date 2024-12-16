All
NFL Week 15: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

2YXDM53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF's NFL Week 15 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills

WR: Davante Adams, New York Jets

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Flex: HB Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LG: Ben Powers, Denver Broncos

C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

RT: Luke Goedeke, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

DI: T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

DI: Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

S: Geno Stone, Cincinnati Bengals

S: Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

Flex: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Special teams

K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

K/PR: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

ST: Nathaniel Watson, Cleveland Browns

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Davante Adams, New York Jets

Adams had his best game of the season as the Jets defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. He caught a pair of touchdown passes and averaged 5.50 yards per route run in the game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Bonitto found the end zone on one of the wildest plays of the season, returning a throw-back pass from Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown. He also impressed as a pass-rusher, racking up four pressures from 27 pass-rushing snaps.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

The Packers' second-round draft pick was all over the field in the Packers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. As a pass-rusher, he recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and a hurry from three blitz attempts, and he came down with an interception in coverage.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Denver Broncos

The Broncos' offensive line allowed just three pressures from 39 pass-blocking snaps in their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. Both right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Mike McGlinchey went the full game without allowing a single pressure.

