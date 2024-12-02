NFL Week 13: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Jordan Mailata dominates for the Eagles: Mailata was absolutely incredible in the trenches for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a 94.5 PFF grade in the game. He allowed just one pressure from 24 pass-blocking snaps, and he earned an elite 95.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

PFF's NFL Week 13 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans

TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers

RT: Spencer Brown, Buffalo Bills

Defense

EDGE: Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

DI: Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

DI: Evan Anderson, San Francisco 49ers

LB: Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Quincy Williams, New York Jets

CB: Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles Chargers

CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

S: Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

S: Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Flex: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Arizona Cardinals

Special Teams

K: Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

P: Daniel Whelan, Green Bay Packers

K/PR: Kene Nwangwu, New York Jets

ST: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cincinnati Bengals

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: T Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Mailata was absolutely incredible in the trenches for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a 94.5 PFF grade in the game. He allowed just one pressure from 24 pass-blocking snaps, and he earned an elite 95.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER AND ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' rookie cornerback was on the field for 41 coverage snaps on Sunday and allowed 67 yards on a pair of receptions from five targets. He also came away with a pass breakup and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

Four of the Eagles’ five starting offensive linemen earned PFF grades above 65.0 in the win over the Baltimore Ravens. The line combined to allow just three pressures on the day, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits.