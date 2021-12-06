Week 13 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Adam Thielen suffers high-ankle sprain, Logan Thomas tears ACL

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

Saints QB Taysom Hill suffered a finger injury in the loss to the Cowboys. He suffered what is known as a mallet finger. This is similar to the injury Russell Wilson dealt with — but also different. Wilson had procedures in two different spots on his finger, addressing his mallet finger and dislocation of the MIP joint. Hill will likely wear a brace to prevent drooping and can elect to have surgery in the offseason.

Giants QB Mike Glennon suffered a concussion during a loss to the Dolphins. He never came out of the game, so it is unclear when it happened. Glennon will enter the five-step concussion protocol. WR Kenny Golladay injured his ribs in the first half but returned to the game. I do not believe he will miss time.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders during the fourth quarter aggravated his ankle injury for the second week in a row. The Eagles have a bye in Week 14; Sanders should be good to go in Week 15.

Jets WR Corey Davis reinjured his groin. I expect Davis to miss at least a week or two.

Bucs RB Ronald Jones II left the game with an illness. I expect him to be fine for Week 14.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the team's loss to the Lions. Grade 1 high-ankle sprain RTP is typically two to three weeks.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocated his pinky finger at the end of the first quarter. The effect of the injury is more prudent to the Week 13 game. Burrow should show no ill effects in Week 14. WR Tee Higgins suffered a mild ankle sprain. I do not expect him to miss anytime.

Washington TE Logan Thomas suffered what I believe to be a torn ACL. He will miss the rest of the season. Thomas will be around the eight- to nine- month recovery timeline. He has a chance to be ready for the start of the season, but I believe he will miss some time.

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake broke his ankle in the second quarter. He is done for the season but we will be ready for the 2022 season.

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. left the game with an undisclosed injury. Tests and imaging will provide clarity on Monday.

