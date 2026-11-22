The Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiver pair dominated: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both compiled at least 90 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' home victory.

Emmett Johnson shines without Kenneth Walker III: Johnson started for the Kansas City Chiefs for a second straight week, running for over 100 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Travis Etienne Jr. leads the Saints' rushing attack: Etienne was the clear lead runner for New Orleans for the first time this season, which is a promising sign for his rest-of-season value.

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Josh Downs’ role slightly expands in second game: Kansas City has continued to use a six-man wide receiver rotation, which isn’t great for the fantasy value of any Chiefs receiver.

The Chiefs traded for Downs at the trade deadline, and he joins a wide receiver room with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice at the top of the depth chart with Andrew Armstrong, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen as rotational players. Downs played 10 of a possible 64 snaps last week. When he was on the field, it was always in 11 personnel with Worthy in one spot and Allen was typically at the other. There were no snaps with Downs and Rice together.

This week, Downs played 17 of a possible 67 snaps before garbage time. In Week 11, Rice was on the field with him for 13 of those plays. Worthy and Allen also played a lot with Downs. Generally, Royals and Armstrong only played with Worthy, more in early-down situations and run looks. It was typically three of four out of Worthy, Rice, Downs and Allen on passing plays.

While it was Travis Kelce who led the team in receiving, Downs caught four passes for 59 yards, and Rice wasn’t far behind with six receptions for 53 yards. Allen played his second straight game with over 40 yards. Downs was almost always in the slot when he was on the field; Rice was 50/50 outside versus slot; and Allen was typically on the outside.

As long as Rice and Downs keep on posting a 30% or better targets-per-route rate, they will have high floors. However, their low route participation marks in this rotation will hurt their ceilings. The Chiefs put in backups at the end of the game, which impacted the playing time of their receivers — but not the route participation rates, as Justin Fields only threw the ball once.

Cardinals flip their running back rotation: Bam Knight was the Cardinals' lead running back this week after Tyler Allgeier paced last week.

Arizona has spent all season using two-man running back rotations, first between Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, and more recently with Allgeier and Knight with Love on injured reserve. The Cardinals have tended to have one back lead on early downs, and someone else on third downs, although those roles aren’t as distinct as some teams’ backfields.

Last week, Allgeier played 55% of early-down snaps, while Knight saw 83% of third-down snaps. This week, those roles reversed, with Knight playing 62% of snaps and Allgeier playing 89% of snaps. Both ran seven times, with Knight finding more success by gaining 35 yards.

It’s been difficult for either running back to find much fantasy value, given the quarterbacks and the opponents. As bad as the schedule has been recently, it’s worth noting the Cardinals play the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders during the fantasy playoffs. The Cardinals might not see a reason to bring Love back this season, in which case Knight might be the lead runner against three opponents in the top 10 at allowing fantasy points to running backs. This makes Knight a cheap waiver-wire target.

Arizona shakes up its wide receiver room: The Cardinals swapped out two of their three starters, even though no injuries impacted these decisions.

The Cardinals lost their top-four wide receivers from the start of the season, with Marvin Harrison Jr. traded and Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks on injured reserve. This left Simi Fehoko and fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil as the outside receivers, plus Devin Duvernay playing in the slot. Arizona typically sticks with 11 or 13 personnel, and it’s been Fehoko playing in 13 personnel, giving him the highest snap rate of the group.

This week, Zay Jones was activated from the practice squad, taking one of the outside spots from Virgil. In the slot, undrafted rookie Harrison Wallace III took over for Duvernay. The three new starters all played at least 32 of a possible 34 snaps in 11 personnel, while Fehoko garnered 20 of the 22 in 13 personnel. Wallace had a nice game with four receptions for 57 yards. He was Josh Johnson’s favorite target among the Arizona wide receivers, but it’s unclear if he will also be Carson Beck’s favorite once Beck is healthy.

Still, in deep leagues, Wallace will be widely available. In those kinds of formats, he’s worth picking up in case he remains the top Cardinals wide receiver target.

Miscellaneous Notes

Arizona quarterback Carson Beck couldn't play due to a back injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday, didn't practice on Friday and was ruled questionable. This left Josh Johnson as the starting quarterback, their fourth different starting quarterback in the last four games. Joey Aguilar was active this week as the backup.

The Cardinals activated wide receiver Zay Jones from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Chiefs put in backups at the end of the game, with Justin Fields taking the last 11 snaps. This reduced the starters' playing time.

Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker didn't practice all week with a groin injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. This left Emmett Johnson as the starter and every-down back for a second straight week.

The Chiefs activated running back Nate Carter from the practice squad on Saturday. Jaydn Ott was active this week after missing last week with a hamstring injury. This gave Kansas City two backups, unlike last week, when it was just Carter. Ott was the main backup.

Kansas City fullback Ben VanSumeren was ruled out late in the game with a knee injury.

Backup tight end Noah Gray was ruled questionable to return with a rib injury in the fourth quarter, but he was able to close out the game.

The Chiefs placed fourth-string tight end Jared Wiley on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Eagles temporarily gain reinforcements at running back: Will Shipley was activated off injured reserve, while Saquon Barkley was the healthiest he’s been in weeks.

Barkley has spent most of the season dealing with injuries, primarily his hamstring, but he’s also been listed with a stinger and a back injury. He was no longer declared with a back injury this week after the Eagles' bye and was a full participant in practice all week for the first time since Week 4.

The Eagles have also had problems at backup, as Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele all landed on injured reserve between Weeks 5-8. Elijah Mitchell had split time with Barkley the last two weeks. Jaydon Blue has been on the roster as a special teams player, although the team released him last Tuesday and didn’t bring him back until a week later. Shipley returned from injured reserve and didn’t practice much this week, but Philadelphia trusted him enough to leave Mitchell on the practice squad.

Barkley dominated snaps over the first three-and-a-half quarters, taking 34 of a possible 40 snaps. However, Barkley was taken out of the game with what appeared to be a left arm injury, and Shipley handled the final 13 snaps of the game.

The Eagles play on Thursday, so it’s unclear if Barkley will be able to suit up. This makes Shipley a priority waiver target, as he could be the Eagles' lead running back next week. There is at least some concern that Mitchell could be active and lead the team on early downs while Shipley assumes more passing situations. But considering how long Shipley has been on the team, and the fact he took the early downs to close out this game, he would likely lead the backfield in touches.

Philadelphia gains one of its starting receivers back: DeVonta Smith missed five of the last six games due to a hamstring injury.

The Eagles began the season with Smith and Dontayvion Wicks as their lead receivers, with Makai Lemon playing in the slot. Smith has missed significant time, and Wicks has also been sidelined for the last three games with an ankle injury.

In their absence, Lemon became a full-time receiver with Darius Cooper, while Hollywood Brown led a rotation with Elijah Moore for the third spot. Brown was subsequently released. Wicks was also on track to return this week, but he suffered a new foot injury during practice and landed on injured reserve. It’s unclear if Wicks will be able to return this season, but he is out until Week 15 at the earliest.

Smith was back to playing the clear majority of 11 and 12 personnel snaps, leading to an 81% snap rate. Cooper was the other outside receiver, while Lemon was back to mostly playing in 11 personnel. The Eagles ran 44 plays out of 11 personnel compared to seven snaps out of 12 personnel, so those 12 personnel snaps didn’t matter much for this game. But assuming the Eagles continue using this rotation, that isn’t a great sign for Lemon’s fantasy value going forward. Lemon only caught one pass for three yards, while Cooper caught four passes for 59 yards. There is a chance Cooper ends up as the better fantasy option between him and Lemon over the rest of the season.

The Steelers gain some reinforcements at wide receiver: Roman Wilson returned from injured reserve this week, and Michael Pittman Jr. might not be far behind.

Pittsburgh began the year with DK Metcalf and Pittman as its starting receivers, with Roman Wilson joining in the slot. Germie Bernard started to cut into Pittman’s playing time, and then Pittman landed on injured reserve before Week 5. Wilson was placed on injured reserve a week later, leading to Metcalf and Bernard being the primary receivers the last five weeks with Brandon Smith in the slot. With Wilson back, the Steelers released Smith on Thursday. Both Wilson and Pittman returned to practice on Wednesday and practiced in full Thursday and Friday, but Pittsburgh kept Pittman on injured reserve for one more week.

Pittsburgh began the game with Metcalf and Bernard as the top two receivers, with Wilson leading a two-man rotation with Ben Skowronek in 11 personnel. Bernard took half of his snaps in the slot and half out wide, with everyone else seeing a minority of their snaps in the slot. After halftime, the Steelers were more comfortable with Wilson being back, and he was more consistently on the field in 11 personnel.

Metcalf was ejected from the game with five minutes left of the third quarter due to two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. After his exit, Bernard and Wilson became the pair in two-receiver sets, while Max Hurleman joined in 11 personnel. Hurleman ended up leading the Steelers in receiving yards at 61, and he caught the only Steelers touchdown.

While Hurleman appears to be a waiver-wire target based on the box score, he is unlikely to have a major role going forward. There is at least a chance Metcalf is suspended, but as long as he’s not, or as long as Pittman is back next week, we shouldn’t expect a full-time role from Hurleman in the coming weeks.

Miscellaneous Notes

Philadelphia wide receiver Britain Covey was back in the lineup after missing back-to-back games with a knee injury. He was limited all week and carried no designation.

The Eagles signed tight end Zach Ertz off their own practice squad on Monday. He was their third tight end but notably saw snaps on third down, taking them from Dallas Goedert. Typically, third-string tight ends get snaps on early downs or in 12 personnel, so this situation is unusual. This could hurt Goedert’s fantasy value going forward.

Steelers wide receiver Max Hurleman was activated from the practice squad injured list on Wednesday and was a practice squad call-up on Saturday. He replaced fourth-round rookie Kaden Wetjen as the primary returner for the Steelers, as Wetjen was a healthy inactive.

The Bills adjust without Dalton Kincaid: Buffalo’s star tight end was inactive with thumb and ankle injuries.

Kincaid is one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL, but injuries have restricted his playing time throughout his career. During the first half of the season, he and the rest of the Bills' tight end room have been healthy.

Kincaid first appeared on the injury report before Week 8 with a chest injury. After two weeks, he appeared with an ankle injury, and this week, he added a thumb. He wasn’t the only injured Bills tight end, as Jackson Hawes was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury.

Because Kincaid is mainly a receiver and not as much of a blocker, this affected the wide receivers more than the tight ends. The Bills ran 64 plays out of three-receiver sets, where their previous season high was 40. That left Buffalo with only 14 plays in one- or two-receiver sets, less than half the amount from last week.

Dawson Knox’s snap rate was lower than usual, playing 60% of snaps before garbage time compared to his season-average 70%. Hawes' playing time was cut in half, while Keleki Latu’s playing time has been on the rise while Kincaid has dealt with injury. He played a season-high 36% of snaps this week.

At wide receiver, Khalil Shakir played a season-high 81% of snaps. Shakir also led the Bills in receiving, catching five passes for 101 yards. If Kincaid continues to miss time, Shakir will benefit most. While it seems tempting to add Knox off the waiver wire, Kincaid missing time may not impact him much, if at all.

Monitor Chris Bell’s health: Bell missed last week with a knee injury, and then left this game briefly with a chest injury.

Bell was a third-round pick by Miami after tearing his ACL at Louisville. He played this season much earlier than expected. When every Dolphins options has been healthy, he’s been the third receiver, with Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington as the lead two wideouts. Bell played over 70% of snaps from Weeks 3-5 when Douglas was out due to injury.

In Week 8, Bell started cutting into Washington’s playing time in 12 personnel. However, that momentum has been halted by injuries. Miami rotated its wide receivers in 12 personnel more the last two weeks than earlier in the season in general, but Douglas and Washington remained the two clear lead receivers, and Bell the third option.

It will be hard to trust any of the Dolphins' wide receivers with Kyle McCord at quarterback, but once Malik Willis is back, the Dolphins have a nice schedule during the fantasy playoffs. If Bell can stay healthy and earn a little more playing time, there is a still a chance he has a late-season breakout.

Miscellaneous Notes

Bills receiver DJ Moore left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, but he was able to return before the end of the quarter.

The Bills activated wide receiver Tyrell Shavers from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. He was a full participant in practice all week with a knee injury and was active. With Shavers back, rookie Skyler Bell was a healthy inactive after suiting up last week.

The Dolphins signed quarterback Brady Cook off their own practice squad on Tuesday. He is their backup behind Kyle McCord while Malik Willis is on injured reserve.

Dolphins wide receiver Jared Wayne didn't practice all week with a quad injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. With Wayne out, Jalen Tolbert was active as their fifth wide receiver.

Miami waived kicker Zane Gonzalez on Monday, added Daniel Carlson to the practice squad on Tuesday and activated him on Saturday.

The Saints reach full strength at running back: Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson were all active for the first time since Week 3.

The Saints have dealt with injuries all season. Travis Etienne Jr. spent five weeks on injured reserve, Kamara missed one game earlier in the season and CJ Donaldson was out the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. Etienne returned last week and Donaldson came back this week, leading to Audric Estime be a healthy inactive despite leading the team in snaps last week.

The Saints went with more of a two-man backfield than we’re used to seeing. Etienne played a season-high 74% of early-down snaps. He was consistently at 58% in the other games he’s been healthy. Donaldson played 78% of third downs, slightly up from his season average when he’s been healthy, and 100% of two-minute drill snaps for the first time this season. Kamara was already falling out of the rotation last week with a season-low 25% snap rate. This week, that rate dipped to 11%.

This is great news for Etienne fantasy managers, as he can more safely join fantasy starting lineups. The Saints have one of the best schedules for running backs going forward, which will further help Etienne’s case. Kamara only received two touches but ended up scoring another touchdown on one of those plays. He is an obvious sell-high, and if he can’t be traded, then it’s fine to drop him at this point.

Jordan Tyson’s limited role: Tyson only played half of the Saints’ offensive snaps after catching double-digit passes last week.

The Saints began the year with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele as their top receivers, with Bryce Lance joining in 11 personnel as they waited for Tyson to get healthy. Tyson made his debut in Week 9, playing 18 snaps in 11 personnel. He blew up last week, playing 71% of snaps and catching 11 passes for 80 yards. He only played 25% of 12 personnel snaps, so if anything, it seemed like there would be room for Tyson's snap rate to grow if he could take some snaps from Vele.

Instead, he only played two-thirds of the 11 personnel snaps this week after playing 91% last week. He was on the field less in 12 personnel as well, seeing 15% of those snaps. In the first and third quarters, Lance saw a lot of the 11 personnel snaps, while Tyson held a clear lead in the second and fourth quarters. This led to a route participation drop from 72% to 42%, while his targets per route dipped from 42% to 4%.

Tyson was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury. He practiced in full on Friday, but the injury may have affected his playing time. Given his extensive injury history, the team may have been cautious with him this week and then less wary as each half neared its end.

His targets per route have been extreme, and his target rate going forward will be somewhere in between. However, he will need to consistently take the 11 personnel snaps before going back in fantasy starting lineups. Ideally, he handles the 11 and 12 personnel snaps, but he seems further away from taking those 12 personnel snaps now than he was a week ago. It will be worth monitoring the Saints' practice report this week before deciding if Tyson can be in your lineups this week.

Monitor Juwan Johnson’s health: Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Johnson has stayed remarkably healthy in recent seasons. He hasn’t missed a game in the last three seasons, and has only been held out of two practices. The one practice he missed this season was for an illness, and he hasn’t appeared on the injury report for any other reason this year.

He has spent this season as the lead tight end for New Orleans, playing 56% of the early-down snaps, 81% on third downs and roughly half of the 12 personnel snaps. He started off the season great from a fantasy perspective, but once Noah Fant became a large part of the rotation, Johnson has only scored double-digit fantasy points in one of the last six games.

The Saints' tight end rotation was normal over the first three quarters, with Fant as the primary backup and Oscar Delp taking a lot of the 12 personnel snaps from Johnson. Once Johnson left, Fant played 23 of a possible 24 snaps, with Delp as the backup.

If Johnson misses time, Fant has a chance to have more fantasy value than Johnson has had in recent seasons, because Fant should be overtaking the vast majority of 11 personnel snaps. The Saints also have a favorable matchup for tight ends next week, facing his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Fant should be a waiver-wire target in case Johnson is sidelined.

Kyle Monangai returns for Chicago: The Bears' backup running back missed five straight games with thumb and toe injuries.

Chicago started the year with the same running back rotation as last season, with D’Andre Swift leading a roughly 60-40 split with Monangai. During the first four weeks of Monangai’s absence, Roschon Johnson was the primary backup in a similar split. Swift also dealt with injuries, but once he was healthy, he began assuming an every-down role. Last week, Salvon Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and replaced Johnson as the backup.

Ahmed was activated again this week, giving Chicago four running backs. Johnson was injured on the Saints' first kick return of the game, which required him to be carted off. He was ruled doubtful with an ankle injury shortly after and ruled out after halftime.

Chicago shifted to a three-man backfield, which hasn’t been common in the Ben Johnson era. A lot of this was likely due to a Swift lost fumble early in the fourth quarter. He didn’t play a snap after that, and that’s where Ahmed received most of his playing time. However, Ahmed also took two snaps in the first quarter, suggesting it was part of the plan to have all three involved. Before the fumble, the usage was largely similar to the start of the season between Swift and Monangai outside of the few Ahmed snaps.

The Bears play again on Thursday, and Swift’s fumble could still be fresh in the mind of the Bears' coaching staff. There is at least a chance Swift’s playing time will be impacted on Thanksgiving thanks to the lost fumble, especially if he gives the ball away again.

Miscellaneous Notes

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III was a full participant all week with a concussion and played.

Chicago wide receiver Zavion Thomas didn't practice on Friday with an ankle injury and was questionable. Despite the injury, he played a season-high 25% of the Bears' offensive snaps, cutting slightly into Kalif Raymond’s playing time in 12 personnel and Rome Odunze’s playing time in 11 personnel. He led the Bears in receiving yards with two receptions for 56 yards.

The Saints signed kicker Charlie Smyth off their own practice squad on Saturday.

Tyjae Spears lands on injured reserve: The Titans receiving back is out at least four weeks, and his time with the Titans may be over.

Spears spent the first six weeks as the Titans' receiving back, with Tony Pollard as the early-down back, similar to last season. Spears missed Weeks 7 and 8, in which Michael Carter took over as the receiving back. In those games, Pollard assumed a larger role in passing situations than usual. Spears returned last week, but Pollard continued to play more than usual.

Spears didn't practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, was limited in practice on Thursday and was upgraded to full on Friday. That made it surprising when he landed on injured reserve on Saturday. Carter had been released with Spears back and landed on the practice squad on Tuesday, but he was activated on Saturday.

Spears will be eligible to return in Week 15, but he is a free agent after the season, and the Titans will likely be out of playoff contention by that point. The Titans may opt to stick with their other running backs, which could mean Spears' time with Tennessee is over.

Despite the injuries at running back, Nick Singleton was a healthy inactive, as he’s been in five of the last six games. Julius Chestnut has been Tennessee's third running back, largely for his special teams value. It’s possible Singleton remains inactive for the rest of the season. However, if Pollard suffers an injury and misses more than one game, it’s plausible Singleton would be the primary replacement.

While Pollard has generally seen his playing time increase in recent weeks, that took another step this week. He played in each of the 54 snaps to start the game. It’s possible the fact that Pollard was playing his former team influenced this, but it’s also potentially that the Titans plan on increasing Pollard’s role even further over the final third of the season. The Titans rotated some backups in for the final 14 snaps, which included Carter closing out the game on each of the final 14 plays.

Pollard still gained over 100 yards despite the blowout loss but failed to find the end zone or catch a pass. He has league-winning potential as the focal point of the Titans' offense.

Titans gain and lose a wide receiver: Carnell Tate returned after missing two games with a shoulder injury, while Wan’Dale Robinson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Tuesday and won’t return this season.

The Titans' wide receiver room stayed healthy for the first six weeks, with Elic Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley rotating at X, Tate at Z, Robinson in the slot and Chimere Dike as the backup. Ayomanor won the X job last week, playing 95% of snaps and leaving Ridley at 7%.

With Tate out the last two weeks, Dike took over as the Z receiver. When Robinson left last week due to injury, practice squad call-up Xavier Restrepo took over in the slot. Then, when Robinson landed on injured reserve, Restrepo became the team's slot. There were questions about how snaps would be distributed in the slot this week, including whether Restrepo would continue playing there or whether Dike would take over after playing the slot in the second half of last season.

Tennessee not only turned to Dike as its slot receiver in 11 personnel, but the team also used Dike in 12 personnel, handling eight snaps there over the X receivers. While Ayomanor dominated X snaps a week ago, Tennessee went back to a rotation at X in 11 personnel this week. This left Dike playing 91% of snaps before garbage time and Ayomanor only 50%. Restrepo only played four snaps before garbage time, and then closed out the game playing 13 of a possible 14 snaps.

Dike led the team in receiving, catching six passes for 69 yards. He becomes a waiver-wire target this week, although it’s worth being a little cautious given the Titans changing the wide receiver mix a few times recently.

Brevyn Spann-Ford scores for Dallas: Spann-Ford found the end zone and took a small step forward to being fantasy-relevant.

Jake Ferguson didn't practice all week with knee and ankle injuries and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. The Cowboys were already turning more toward Spann-Ford before Ferguson’s injury due to ineffective play.

Last week, Spann-Ford was the lead tight end with Luke Schoonmaker as the primary backup. Schoonmaker received the majority of third-down snaps, and any time one tight end is leading in total snaps and someone else is leading on third downs, that isn’t great for fantasy football. James Mitchell was the third tight end, primarily playing in 13 personnel.

This week, Spann-Ford remained the Cowboys' central tight end, but he played 5-of-7 snaps in 11 personnel on third downs — a notable step forward from last week. He also scored his second career touchdown. While there is still room for Spann-Ford's route participation rate to improve, and a lot of space for his target rate to grow, it was good to see his playing time increase in clear passing situations.

Miscellaneous Notes

Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo didn't practice all week with an ankle injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. Camden Brown was their fifth wide receiver this week.

Monitor Derrick Henry’s health: Henry left the game after scoring a touchdown and didn’t return.

The Ravens' running back rotation has been consistent in recent seasons despite different coaching staffs. Henry has played 74% of early-down snaps this season, along with 91% of goal-line snaps, while Justice Hill has played 97% of third downs and two-minute drill snaps. In recent weeks, we’ve seen Hill handling more snaps, and Henry fewer. That’s because the Ravens haven’t done as well without Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and the game script leads them to use their receiving back more frequently.

This week, the committee was the same as always. Henry scored a touchdown at 6:40 in the fourth quarter, but stayed on the ground with what appeared to be a neck or head injury. The Ravens only had one more drive in a two-minute drill, so even if Henry was 100%, we would have expected Hill on the field.

Luckily, it was reported after the game that Henry passed concussion protocol. There could still be some concern about an injury, but we may not find out more until the Ravens post their first injury report of the week.

If there were still a lot of teams with bye weeks, Hill would be a waiver-wire target. He’s seeing around 10 touches per week because of the game scripts. However, no team has a bye next week, and then the Ravens have a break the following week. The Ravens also own one of the worst running back schedules going forward. Unless you’re in a deeper league where Hill’s 10 touches might lead him to fantasy starting lineups, Hill can be left on the waiver wire.

Monitor Jalen Coker’s health: The Panthers wide receiver left in the final two minutes, and it was announced he’s in concussion protocol after the game.

Carolina’s wide receiver mix has not changed in the last two months, with Coker and Tetairoa McMillan playing in two- and three-receiver sets and John Metchie III leading Brycen Tremayne in a rotation for the third spot. Xavier Legette returned from injured reserve a week ago, but he hasn’t had a role on offense since his return.

The wide receiver grouping was normal throughout this game, and then Coker left right after the two-minute warning. The Panthers only ran one offensive play after the injury, then kicked a field goal and closed the game with kneel-downs. On the one play, it was Metchie on the field out of 12 personnel. However, in the season in general, when Coker has been off the field, Tremayne has taken 33-of-36 snaps with Bryce Young at quarterback. In 13 personnel, Tremayne and Metchie have both joined McMillan. However, there is also a chance that Legette will be involved if the team has time to plan for it.

Because there is no clear and obvious replacement for Coker, it’s best to leave the Panthers' wide receivers on the waiver wire. Each of the Panthers' next six opponents is against teams in the top 12 at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers, which isn’t great news for this receiver room in general.

The Panthers' confusing tight end unit: There was more reason for optimism and also for pessimism for all three of the Panthers' tight ends after this game.

Carolina has used a three-man bunch at tight end this season between Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans. Tremble and Evans have typically shared the field in 12 personnel, Waller was taken most third downs, and Tremble has led a three-man mix out of 11 personnel on early downs.

Tremble played a season-high 63% of 11 personnel snaps on early downs last week, and that number rose to 93% this week. This led to a season-high 83% snap rate. This meant fewer snaps for Waller in 11 personnel on early downs, but he remained the third-down tight end, and he played at least 60% of 12 personnel snaps for a second straight week. His season average before that point was 31%, so his 12 personnel rate has doubled.

That all leads to fewer snaps by Evans. Naturally, Evans had the best game of his career with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. If fantasy teams started three tight ends each instead of one, then all three of these tight ends would be starters. Given that only one tight end starts in most leagues, none of these tight ends are seeing a high enough route participation rate or targets per route consistently to trust any of them.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Ravens activated running back Adam Randall from injured reserve on Wednesday. He was a full participant in practice all week, but was inactive. This suggests he may spend the rest of the season as a healthy inactive unless there is an injury to one of the top three running backs.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman left the game briefly to get evaluated, but he was able to return and his playing time was ultimately not affected. He remains ahead of Ja’Kobi Lane on the depth chart.

The Ravens activated tight end Nick Vannett from the practice squad on Saturday. He remains a large part of the Ravens' four-man tight end rotation, primarily as a blocker.

Carolina running back Jonathon Brooks was a full participant all week with a groin injury and was questionable, but remains on injured reserve. On Friday, head coach Dave Canales spoke about the special teams value of the current backup running backs and how that impacts that decision. It’s possible that once Brooks is activated, the team releases A.J. Dillon, and then Brooks is a weekly healthy inactive like Dillon has been the last five weeks.

Tetairoa McMillan appeared to suffer a leg injury late in the fourth quarter. He returned for two more plays, and every play he missed was in single-receiver sets, which is normal.

Panthers tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller both didn't practice on Wednesday with knee injuries and were limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. They were questionable, but were active. Ja'Tavion Sanders was a healthy inactive, suggesting the Panthers weren’t concerned about injuries for this game.

Ted Hurst III regains a significant role in the Buccaneers' offense: Hurst led the Buccaneers in receiving with five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns after barely playing in their last game.

Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have been the top wide receivers on the Buccaneers' depth chart when healthy. Tampa Bay has typically used a four-man mix in 12 personnel snaps, while those two dominate 11 personnel snaps.

Hurst began his career as the primary third receiver in 11 personnel while taking part in the four-man rotation in 12. Tez Johnson was the one interchanging with Hurst, but then Johnson started taking significant snaps from Hurst in Week 4. This led Hurst’s playing time to drop from 75% each game to less than 50%. Egbuka missed two games, but then once Egbuka was back in Week 9, Hurst only garnered one offensive snap.

One concern was David Sills V starting to see more playing time. Sills was an X receiver for the Atlanta Falcons last season, and he followed offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to the Buccaneers. Sills began the year on injured reserve, but he was part of the rotation in Weeks 7 and 8, seeing nearly as much playing time as Hurst and Johnson in Week 8. The Buccaneers released Sills a week ago Tuesday, and he joined the practice squad on Monday.

This week, Hurst was back up to 70% of snaps in 11 personnel. He and Godwin were the principal receivers in 12 personnel with 14 snaps each, compared to five snaps by Egbuka and Johnson. It’s not the first time a rookie started the year with a large role, saw his workload start to decline and then bounced back later in the year. It’s unclear if Hurst will be consistent enough to be in fantasy starting lineups, but he’s the perfect kind of waiver target at this point of the season: A high-upside rookie who could lead his team in receiving production over the last two months of the year.

The Lions continue to utilize 13 personnel: Detroit used 13 personnel on 15 plays, marking their fourth straight game with at least 12 plays. They only deployed it 21 times over the first seven weeks.

Detroit has had a straightforward rotation at each position throughout the season, and that hasn’t changed much in the last few years. Jahmyr Gibbs is the lead back; Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the top two receivers with Isaac TeSlaa joining in 11 personnel; and Sam LaPorta is the main tight end with Brock Wright joining in 12 personnel and Tyler Conklin in 13. While the Lions' usage in each personnel grouping hasn’t changed much, the personnel bunches they are using has evolved.

Detroit has used more 13 personnel in each of the last four weeks. This week was an extreme example, as Detroit also implemented 12 personnel for 25 plays, leaving only 18 plays for 11 personnel.

This has impacted both the playing time and route participation for several players. Most notably, St. Brown, who doesn’t typically play in 13 personnel, has seen his route participation rate drop from 91.3% over the first seven weeks to 82.1% over the last four. Williams has witnessed his route participation rate dip 6%, and TeSlaa's by 13%.

More pass plays out of 13 personnel means more players staying in to block. Wright is the main player, with his route participation rate up from 24% to 35%, but that isn’t enough to make him fantasy-relevant. No one has seen a notable increase or decrease in targets per route.

St. Brown and Williams are still must-start receivers, but this change in offensive philosophy puts a slight damper on their ceilings.

Miscellaneous Notes

Detroit running back Sione Vaki was limited all week with an ankle injury and was questionable, but played.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't practice on Wednesday with foot and right thumb injuries but was limited on Thursday and Friday and played. Most expected him to miss this game earlier in the week, which led the team to sign Easton Stick off its own practice squad on Monday. With Mayfield starting, Stick was inactive.

Bucky Irving left the game briefly with a chest injury, but was able to return, and his snap count ultimately wasn’t impacted.

Monitor Keaton Mitchell‘s health: Mitchell left the game early in the first quarter and didn't return.

The Chargers' running back rotation has been relatively consistent since Week 3. Over the previous eight weeks, Omarion Hampton played 41% of snaps, Kimani Vidal played 36% and Mitchell played 31%. Hampton has led the way on early downs, Vidal on third downs and in two-minute drills, and Mitchell has been the top backup in all situations.

With Mitchell out, the Chargers used a two-man rotation throughout the game. Hampton's playing time jumped to 55% and Vidal's to 43%. Hampton and Vidal remained in their usual roles but rotated out less frequently than usual. Hampton also played notably more in two-minute drills this week than he had in the past.

The running game has been more effective in recent weeks, making Hampton a more viable fantasy option. If Mitchell misses time, that would only help Hampton's fantasy value. Hampton caught only one pass in this game, but if the Chargers continue to use him more in two-minute drills, that could lead to more passing-game work.

Ladd McConkey returns again: The Chargers' leading receiver has had his season derailed by injuries.

McConkey hasn't practiced much in recent weeks, appearing on the injury report with rib, foot, head and back injuries. He's played more than 50% of the Chargers' offensive snaps in only two games, either because he was being eased back from injury or because he left early due to injury. Most recently, a back injury kept him out of the past two games. He was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable.

The Chargers' wide receiver depth has also taken a hit, as rookie Brenen Thompson hasn't played an offensive snap since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. KeAndre Lambert-Smith was surprisingly a healthy inactive despite playing the fourth-most snaps among Chargers wide receivers this season. This left McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris as the starters, with Theo Wease Jr. and Derius Davis as the backups, even though both have primarily played in the slot this season.

The Chargers largely returned to their usual rotation, with McConkey and Johnston playing most snaps in 11 and 12 personnel. Harris joined them in 11 personnel and took the majority of snaps in single-receiver sets. McConkey gained only 37 yards on five receptions but scored two touchdowns. He can generally be trusted in fantasy starting lineups again, depending on the health of Justin Herbert.

The Jets play without their top two slot receivers: Neither Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle and hip) nor Isaiah Williams (rib) was able to practice all week, and both were ruled out Friday.

The Jets have had a clear top four wide receivers on the depth chart: Garrett Wilson, Cooper, Adonai Mitchell and Williams. When everyone is healthy, Malik McClain has been the fifth wide receiver because of his special teams value. With the two receivers out, Tim Patrick was active after three straight games as a healthy inactive, while Sterling Shepard was elevated from the practice squad.

There were two weeks early in the season when Mitchell, Cooper and Patrick were all injured, so Williams played on the outside and Shepard played in the slot. Considering Shepard's slot experience, it's not surprising that he took over in the slot this week. While Shepard didn't see many targets, he caught both passes thrown his way, and both went for touchdowns.

Patrick was also involved. He played nearly half of the 12 personnel snaps, most of the 13 personnel snaps and even some of the 11 personnel snaps. However, there was a strong tendency for New York to pass with Mitchell on the field and run with Patrick on the field. Mitchell had an 87% route participation rate, compared to 13% for Patrick.

It's possible that Patrick will continue to be used as a blocker. As long as one of the two slot receivers is healthy next week, it wouldn't be surprising if Shepard remains on the practice squad. However, there is a chance Shepard appeared in enough highlights that another team dealing with several wide receiver injuries could give him a look.

Jets' young tight ends receive more playing time: The Jets have switched from a four-man rotation to a three-man rotation, helping Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq stay on the field more often.

New York has used a four-man rotation at tight end for most of the season, with Taylor, Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods. Taylor has led Sadiq in a two-man rotation in 11 personnel, while no one played more than 60% of snaps in 12 personnel from Weeks 5-9. All four have played at least 50% of snaps in 13 personnel.

Over the past two weeks, Woods has been a healthy inactive. Injuries at slot receiver also led New York to use more 12 personnel than usual this week. Taylor's season high in snap rate before Week 10 was 66%, but that jumped to 74% last week and 83% this week. Sadiq was more involved in 12 personnel this week, playing 58% of snaps, his season high in a game in which Taylor was also active.

Sadiq caught three passes for 30 yards, while Taylor caught two passes for 25 yards. The fact that they are competing with each other for targets will make it difficult to trust either one for fantasy purposes, but this game was at least a step toward becoming fantasy-relevant.

Miscellaneous Notes

After the game, it was announced that Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol, so he may not be able to play next Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a concussion and was limited Friday. He was listed as questionable but was active.

David Njoku briefly left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury but was able to return. Los Angeles continued to use a three-man rotation in which no one played more than 50% of the offensive snaps.

Jets quarterback Geno Smith was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, upgraded to full participation Friday and was active.

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Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.