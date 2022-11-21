NFL Week 11 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams: Tee Higgins, Tony Pollard shine, Zach Wilson struggles

• Jacoby Brissett's “big” day: The Browns quarterback tied Josh Allen and P.J. Walker for most big-time throws in a single game this season with six.

• Big-play receivers: Raiders wideout Davante Adams and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins both made a Week 11-high five explosive plays through the air.

• Not a letdown?: The Jets quarterback struggled with a Week 11-low 28.7 passing grade — 13.7 points worse than the next-lowest quarterback.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

One up: RG Chris Lindstrom

Key grade: 95.5 offensive grade

The 2019 first-round pick has performed like one of the NFL’s best guards. He didn’t allow a pressure and wasn’t beaten by a defender in Sunday’s win over the Bears.

One down: CB Dee Alford

Key grade: 54.1 coverage grade

Alford was on the field for just 10 coverage snaps and let up a 16-yard touchdown.

One up: WR Demarcus Robinson

Key grade: 91.0 receiving grade

Robinson broke out in a big way in Sunday’s win over the Panthers with nine catches on nine targets for 128 yards. He finished with 42 yards after the catch, six first downs, a contested catch and three explosive plays.

One down: RB Kenyan Drake

Key grade: 27.6 receiving grade

Drake was targeted just four times and dropped two passes. He managed just seven receiving yards and 46 rushing yards.

One up: QB Josh Allen

Key grade: 84.4 passing grade

In a battle of quality passing performances, Allen outdueled Jacoby Brissett in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Allen made two big-time throws and threw a touchdown with no turnover-worthy plays on 30 dropbacks.

One down: CB Dane Jackson

Key grade: 32.9 coverage grade

Jackson let up a team-high 85 yards in coverage with a touchdown and four first downs. He also dropped an interception.

One up: CB Jaycee Horn

Key grade: 71.8 coverage grade

Horn didn’t allow a first down on three catches and five targets for 22 yards with two defensive stops.

One down: RB Chuba Hubbard

Key grade: 47.4 offensive grade

Hubbard ran four times for no gain, dropped a pass and let up a sack in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

One up: LT Braxton Jones

Key grade: 86.3 pass-blocking grade

Jones protected well, allowing just one hurry on 34 pass-blocking snaps.

One down: EDGE Trevis Gipson

Key grade: 26.0 defensive grade

The Bears really struggled to stop the run in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, and Gipson finished with a team-low 24.8 run-defense grade and one missed tackle.

One up: WR Tee Higgins

Key grade: 87.7 receiving grade

The Bengals are fortunate to have a No. 1-caliber receiver in Higgins while Ja’Marr Chase is out. Higgins put up 148 yards on nine catches and 11 targets with eight first downs and a week-high five explosive plays in Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Running back Samaje Perine deserves a mention for three receiving touchdowns, as well.

One down: LG Cordell Volson

Key grade: 14.1 pass-blocking grade

Volson had a tough time against a disruptive Steelers pass rush, relinquishing three pressures, including a sack. He was beaten by his defender another six times.

One up: QB Jacoby Brissett

Key grade: 89.7 passing grade

Overall, Brissett has been impressive this season with an 81.7 offensive grade. He threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns and a week-high six big-time throws in Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

One down: RT James Hudson

Key grade: 0.0 pass-blocking grade

Hudson filled in for Jack Conklin. He let up four pressures on just 15 pass-blocking snaps.

One up: RB Tony Pollard

Key grade: 84.6 receiving grade

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, but Pollard registered 105 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another 83 yards on the ground. He averaged 17.3 yards after the catch per reception for 104 total yards after the catch.

One down: S Israel Mukuamu

Key grade: 29.8 coverage grade

There really weren’t many obvious “down” performances in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Mukuamu played three coverage snaps and allowed two catches on two targets for 27 yards.

One up: QB Russell Wilson

Key grade: 78.7 passing grade

Wilson had his best performance as a Bronco, but it still wasn’t enough in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Raiders. He went 24-of-31 for 247 yards with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

One down: CB Patrick Surtain II

Key grade: 32.8 coverage grade

Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He had an off day on Sunday, yielding five catches on six targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss.

One up: DI Alim McNeill

Key grade: 92.3 pass-rush grade

The second-year pro went off in Sunday’s win over the Giants with 10 total pressures, including a sack and two quarterback hits.

One down: QB Jared Goff

Key grade: 42.4 passing grade

Detroit won despite poor quarterback play, with Goff tallying two turnover-worthy plays and no big-time throws while going 17-of-26 for 165 yards.

One up: LT David Bakhtiari

Key grade: 77.8 pass-blocking grade

The Packers’ offensive line allowed just nine pressures all game to the Titans. Bakhtiari was responsible for just two hurries.

One down: LB Isaiah McDuffie

Key grade: 31.3 pass-coverage grade

McDuffie was on the field for just eight defensive snaps, including five in coverage, and he gave up two catches on two targets for 22 yards with a touchdown.

One up: LT Laremy Tunsil

Key grade: 80.3 pass-blocking grade

Houston’s offensive line had a tough time against Washington’s pass rush in Sunday’s loss, but Tunsil gave up just one pressure.

One down: LG Kenyon Green

Key grade: 3.6 pass-blocking grade

The Texans are letting their first-round pick play through his issues, but the rookie isn’t getting much better this season. He relinquished five pressures, including two sacks and two quarterback hits. He was beaten by his defender another two times.

One up: S Rodney McLeod

Key grade: 78.4 defensive grade

McLeod had a big game despite a loss to his former team, the Eagles. He gave up just two catches on three targets for eight yards with a forced incompletion and two defensive stops.

One down: RG Will Fries

Key grade: 44.0 pass-blocking grade

On 37 pass-blocking snaps, Fries yielded four pressures, including a sack.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: BYE WEEK

One up: TE Travis Kelce

Key grade: 91.5 receiving grade

Kelce really is incredible. He caught six passes on 10 targets for 115 yards, with 89 of those coming after the catch. He pulled off a hat trick with three receiving touchdowns while forcing two missed tackles in Sunday night’s win over the Chargers.

One down: CB Joshua Williams

Key grade: 44.8 coverage grade

Williams yielded a touchdown and three first downs while giving up three catches on three targets for 107 yards.

One up: WR Davante Adams

Key grade: 85.6 receiving grade

Adams is officially back and made the game-winning touchdown catch in the Raiders' overtime win over the Broncos while also recording seven catches on 11 targets for 141 yards with two touchdowns and a week-high five explosive plays. He made one contested catch and forced two missed tackles.

One down: CB Sam Webb

Key grade: 25.7 coverage grade

The rookie undrafted free agent had a tough time in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, allowing six catches on six targets for 108 yards.

One up: WR Josh Palmer

Key grade: 81.6 receiving grade

Palmer stepped up in a big way after Mike Williams left with an ankle injury and while Keenan Allen remained limited by a hamstring injury. The second-year pro caught eight passes on 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns with two contested catches, a forced missed tackle and three explosive plays.

One down: CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Key grade: 34.9 coverage grade

Samuel had a tough time in Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs, letting up six catches — all first downs or touchdowns — on nine targets for 130 yards with two touchdowns.

One up: DI Aaron Donald

Key grade: 90.9 pass-rush grade

Somehow, this is the first time Donald has made the “up” list all season. He pressured the Saints five times with two quarterback hits. He beat his blocker four more times, as well.

One down: LT Bobby Evans

Key grade: 13.9 pass-blocking grade

The Rams’ offensive line injury woes continued when starting left tackle Ty Nsekhe left the game with a knee injury. Evans replaced him and allowed five pressures, including two sacks. He was beaten by his defender twice more.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: BYE WEEK

One up: LG Ezra Cleveland

Key grade: 77.3 pass-blocking grade

Cleveland let up just one pressure against a ferocious Cowboys pass rush.

One down: LB Jordan Hicks

Key grade: 31.2 coverage grade

Hicks got burned in coverage by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, giving up three catches on three targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

One up: S Kyle Dugger

Key grade: 85.4 defensive grade

Dugger was a big-play machine in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He recorded a sack and a hurry on just four pass-rush snaps, forced an incompletion in coverage and made four defensive stops.

One down: RT Yodny Cajuste

Key grade: 43.3 pass-blocking grade

Cajuste asserted himself much better as a run-blocker but surrendered five total pressures, including two sacks, in pass protection.

One up: LB Kaden Elliss

Key grade: 91.2 pass-rush grade

This is Elliss’ second straight week making the “up” list. In Sunday’s win over the Rams, he registered four pressures on just 11 pass-rush snaps with 1.5 sacks. He also forced an incompletion in coverage.

One down: CB Chris Harris Jr.

Key grade: 28.7 coverage grade

Woof. The veteran cornerback yielded six catches on nine targets for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also missed two tackles.

One up: LT Andrew Thomas

Key grade: 89.2 pass-blocking grade

Thomas is one of the best left tackles in football this season. He didn’t allow a single pressure in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

One down: RB Saquon Barkley

Key grade: 50.2 offensive grade

Barkley managed just 22 yards on 15 carries, dropped a pass and let up a hurry in pass protection.

One up: LB Quincy Williams

Key grade: 86.7 pass-rush grade

Williams made his pass-rush snaps count. On just five such plays, Williams generated three pressures with two sacks. He did also miss a key tackle in coverage.

One down: QB Zach Wilson

Key grade: 28.7 passing grade

Wilson and the Jets’ offense was horrendous in Sunday’s loss to New England, producing -.550 expected points added per play. The second-year pro completed just 8-of-21 passes with no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. He said after the game that he didn’t feel the offense let down the defense, which allowed just three points.

One up: DI Linval Joseph

Key grade: 87.9 defensive grade

Ndamukong Suh and Joseph should share this “up.” Both players signed this week and made instant impacts. Joseph registered a sack and a defensive stop on 26 snaps, while Suh generated a sack, a hurry and one defensive stop on 17 snaps to earn a 78.0 defensive grade.

One down: CB Josiah Scott

Key grade: 50.7 coverage grade

Scott gave up first downs on all four receptions he allowed on six targets. He did force two incompletions on the day, however.

One up: EDGE T.J. Watt

Key grade: 82.4 pass-rush grade

Watt generated three pressures and beat his blocker another four times as a pass-rusher. It wasn’t enough in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, however.

One down: CB Arthur Maulet

Key grade: 37.7 coverage grade

Maulet surrendered six catches on nine targets for 81 yards and one of four Bengals passing touchdowns on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: BYE WEEK

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: BYE WEEK

One up: LB David Long

Key grade: 91.6 coverage grade

Long is having a breakout season in a contract year. He let up just three catches on three targets for 15 yards and made seven total defensive stops in Thursday’s win over the Packers.

One down: CB Kristian Fulton

Key grade: 41.3 coverage grade

Fulton gave up four catches on seven targets for 33 yards and both of the Packers’ receiving touchdowns.

One up: DI Jonathan Allen

Key grade: 90.6 pass-rush grade

Allen was a major problem for the Texans in Washington’s win Sunday. He posted two sacks, two quarterback hits and two hurries and beat his blocker three more times.

One down: TE John Bates

Key grade: 24.3 pass-blocking grade

There weren’t many “down” performances for Washington on Sunday. Bates was in on just three pass-blocking snaps and surrendered two pressures, however.