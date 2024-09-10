All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 1 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 32, New York Jets 19

2Y2A5ME San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By Ben Cooper
New York Jets San Francisco 49ers

The Jordan Mason Show paced the San Francisco 49ers‘ offense in a methodical win over the New York Jets to close out Week 1. Mason's 147 rushing yards and a score, in the injured Christian McCaffrey‘s stead, helped the 49ers claim a 32-19 victory on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' ground-and-pound attack ruined Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles a year ago, although Rodgers did make two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the game, pending reviews.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

49ers linebacker Fred Warner looked like his usual All-Pro self, flying around the field to make tackles and stay sticky in coverage. Warner allowed just one catch for three yards and added five tackles or assisted tackles in the run game.

BOX SCORE

Jets 49ers
Total points 19 32
Total offensive plays 49 70
Average EPA per play -0.128 0.097
Total net yards 268 382
Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5
Total first downs 14 25
Rushing first downs 3 10
Passing first downs 11 13
Penalty first downs 0 2
Third-down efficiency 60% 54%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 10 9
Avg plays per drive 5.2 8.8
Avg yards per drive 24.4 38.2
Avg points per drive 1.7 3.2
Red-zone possessions 2 5
Red-zone plays 8 13
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 0 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.