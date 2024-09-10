NFL Week 1 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 32, New York Jets 19

The Jordan Mason Show paced the San Francisco 49ers‘ offense in a methodical win over the New York Jets to close out Week 1. Mason's 147 rushing yards and a score, in the injured Christian McCaffrey‘s stead, helped the 49ers claim a 32-19 victory on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' ground-and-pound attack ruined Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles a year ago, although Rodgers did make two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the game, pending reviews.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

49ers linebacker Fred Warner looked like his usual All-Pro self, flying around the field to make tackles and stay sticky in coverage. Warner allowed just one catch for three yards and added five tackles or assisted tackles in the run game.

BOX SCORE

Jets 49ers Total points 19 32 Total offensive plays 49 70 Average EPA per play -0.128 0.097 Total net yards 268 382 Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5 Total first downs 14 25 Rushing first downs 3 10 Passing first downs 11 13 Penalty first downs 0 2 Third-down efficiency 60% 54% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 5.2 8.8 Avg yards per drive 24.4 38.2 Avg points per drive 1.7 3.2 Red-zone possessions 2 5 Red-zone plays 8 13 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 80%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION