NFL Week 1 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 32, New York Jets 19

The Jordan Mason Show paced the San Francisco 49ers‘ offense in a methodical win over the New York Jets to close out Week 1. Mason's 147 rushing yards and a score, in the injured Christian McCaffrey‘s stead, helped the 49ers claim a 32-19 victory on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers' ground-and-pound attack ruined Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the field from a torn Achilles a year ago, although Rodgers did make two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in the game, pending reviews.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
49ers linebacker Fred Warner looked like his usual All-Pro self, flying around the field to make tackles and stay sticky in coverage. Warner allowed just one catch for three yards and added five tackles or assisted tackles in the run game.
BOX SCORE
|Jets
|49ers
|Total points
|19
|32
|Total offensive plays
|49
|70
|Average EPA per play
|-0.128
|0.097
|Total net yards
|268
|382
|Avg yards per play
|5.5
|5.5
|Total first downs
|14
|25
|Rushing first downs
|3
|10
|Passing first downs
|11
|13
|Penalty first downs
|0
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|60%
|54%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|5.2
|8.8
|Avg yards per drive
|24.4
|38.2
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|3.2
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|5
|Red-zone plays
|8
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|80%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
