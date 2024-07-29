All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 29

2TCGEGM Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

By Ryan Smith

• Taylor Decker inks a new deal with the Detroit Lions: The star left tackle signed a three-year, $60 million extension with $31.83 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

• Cowboys' Sam Williams is ruled out for the season: The budding edge defender earned a 73.0 PFF pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 37th out of 104 qualifiers.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lions LT Taylor Decker signs three-year extension

The Detroit Lions signed left tackle Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million extension ($31.83 million guaranteed), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Decker had another excellent season in 2023, ranking among the top 10 tackles in PFF overall grade (81.1). He’s been a model of consistency since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, grading lower than 70.0 overall just once in those eight years.

Detroit made All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when they signed him to a four-year, $112 million extension in April. The Lions also landed at No. 1 in PFF's offensive line rankings heading into the season, released earlier this month.

Cowboys EDGE Sam Williams out for season with torn ACL and MCL

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive end Sam Williams this season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL and MCL in practice.

The incident, which was described as a “non-contact” injury, will leave the team thin on pass-rushing depth behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Williams earned a 73.0 PFF pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 37th out of 104 qualifying edge defenders.

2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland out of Western Michigan is the next man up and could be heavily relied on as a rookie this season to fill the void. While the competition he faced in college wasn’t the best, he absolutely dominated it. He has the size, the physicality and a relentless motor that can translate well to the NFL game.

Patriots DI Christian Barmore out indefinitely

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend.

Barmore has steadily improved each year since entering the league in 2021. Last season, his 83.8 PFF overall grade ranked eighth among 130 interior defenders. He led the team with 49 total pressures and five batted passes.

Buccaneers and LT Tristan Wirfs “not close” on contract extension

The Buccaneers and All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs are reportedly “miles apart” on a long-term extension, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Wirfs is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He is set to earn $18.6 million this season and will likely be the highest-paid left tackle in the league once he signs his new deal.

Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, grading out at 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons. He has allowed just 69 total pressures across 3,125 pass-blocking snaps since entering the league in 2020.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.