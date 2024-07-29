NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 29

• Taylor Decker inks a new deal with the Detroit Lions: The star left tackle signed a three-year, $60 million extension with $31.83 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

• Cowboys' Sam Williams is ruled out for the season: The budding edge defender earned a 73.0 PFF pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 37th out of 104 qualifiers.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lions LT Taylor Decker signs three-year extension

The Detroit Lions signed left tackle Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million extension ($31.83 million guaranteed), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A new deal in Detroit:: Lions left tackler Taylor Decker reached agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension, per sources. Decker was entering the last year of a deal scheduled to pay him $13.7 million. He is now under contract through 2027 season. Deal was negotiated… pic.twitter.com/oLLNbyfLSG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2024

Decker had another excellent season in 2023, ranking among the top 10 tackles in PFF overall grade (81.1). He’s been a model of consistency since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, grading lower than 70.0 overall just once in those eight years.

Detroit made All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when they signed him to a four-year, $112 million extension in April. The Lions also landed at No. 1 in PFF's offensive line rankings heading into the season, released earlier this month.

Cowboys EDGE Sam Williams out for season with torn ACL and MCL

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive end Sam Williams this season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL and MCL in practice.

The MRI confirmed that promising DE Sam Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL. Brutal. https://t.co/MRZZCHfkj8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2024

The incident, which was described as a “non-contact” injury, will leave the team thin on pass-rushing depth behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Williams earned a 73.0 PFF pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 37th out of 104 qualifying edge defenders.

2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland out of Western Michigan is the next man up and could be heavily relied on as a rookie this season to fill the void. While the competition he faced in college wasn’t the best, he absolutely dominated it. He has the size, the physicality and a relentless motor that can translate well to the NFL game.

Patriots DI Christian Barmore out indefinitely

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Christian Barmore: https://t.co/ksNc2YSlL4 pic.twitter.com/C5nQjSZ3yX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 28, 2024

Barmore has steadily improved each year since entering the league in 2021. Last season, his 83.8 PFF overall grade ranked eighth among 130 interior defenders. He led the team with 49 total pressures and five batted passes.

Buccaneers and LT Tristan Wirfs “not close” on contract extension

The Buccaneers and All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs are reportedly “miles apart” on a long-term extension, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Bucs and All-Pro OT Tristan Wirfs remain “very far apart” on a long-term contract extension. One source described the extension talks as “miles apart.” The 25-year-old Wirfs is in the final year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/wTVBiageez — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2024

Wirfs is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He is set to earn $18.6 million this season and will likely be the highest-paid left tackle in the league once he signs his new deal.

Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, grading out at 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons. He has allowed just 69 total pressures across 3,125 pass-blocking snaps since entering the league in 2020.