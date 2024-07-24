NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 24

• Holdouts dominate the early part of training camp: CeeDee Lamb and Trent Williams join Brandon Aiyuk and Haason Reddick, among others, who are holding in and out as they await new contracts.

• Vikings agree with Christian Darrisaw on mega contract extension: Minnesota locked up its franchise left tackle on a four-year, $113 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb does not report to training camp

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not report to training camp Wednesday as he awaits a contract extension from the Cowboys.

A person with knowledge of his thinking, said CeeDee Lamb will not report to Cowboys' training camp tomorrow. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 24, 2024

The All-Pro wideout is likely searching for a deal in the range of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (four-year, $140 million extension). Lamb is set to earn just under $18 million playing on his fifth-year option in 2024.

Last season, Lamb established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, leading the league with 135 receptions while finishing second in yards (1,749) and third in touchdowns (12).

Lamb’s 91.7 PFF overall grade from Week 6 on in 2023 was the highest among all wide receivers in the NFL.

Vikings agree to contract extension with LT Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings locked up franchise left tackle Christian Darrisaw on a four-year, $113 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension with LT Christian Darrisaw, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A new QB in Minnesota and now the blind side is secured with Darrisaw, the former first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/ngdgffnc94 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2024

Darrisaw ranked among the top three tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade (85.3) last season. In 2022, his 90.4 PFF overall grade ranked second among 81 qualifying tackles. The Vikings signed All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term deal in June and have done well this offseason to put rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a position to develop early on.

Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham to retire at the end of 2024

Brandon Graham was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, which will be his 15th year with the organization.

#Eagles DE Brandon Graham confirmed to reporters that he will be retiring after this season, his 15th in the NFL — all of which were with Philadelphia. A tremendous career, and he'll have a well-deserved farewell season. pic.twitter.com/3C7SJQO5X2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2024

Graham has been one of the more underrated players in the NFL since he entered the league. He’s generated at least 50 pressures in eight different seasons and has been stout against the run. In terms of overall grade, Graham ranked among the top 15 edge defenders in 10 different years, including last season (84.0 overall).

In an era when players tend to feature for multiple teams over the course of their careers, Graham’s 15-year tenure with Philadelphia is a rare feat.

49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams holding out for new contract

49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not report to camp Wednesday as he seeks a contract adjustment from the team.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams is not practicing for contract reasons, as he joins Brandon Aiyuk among SF players wanting a raise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2024

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, discussions have “been going on for a while.” Williams joins wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as a star player on the team who is disgruntled with their contract situation.

Williams will turn 36 years old next month but is still the best left tackle in the NFL. He didn’t give up any sacks last season, and he earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade (92.6) for the fourth consecutive year. Williams landed third on PFF's list of the top 50 NFL players entering the 2024 season.

