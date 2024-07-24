All
NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 24

2W9FFAG San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By Ryan Smith

• Holdouts dominate the early part of training camp: CeeDee Lamb and Trent Williams join Brandon Aiyuk and Haason Reddick, among others, who are holding in and out as they await new contracts.

• Vikings agree with Christian Darrisaw on mega contract extension: Minnesota locked up its franchise left tackle on a four-year, $113 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb does not report to training camp

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not report to training camp Wednesday as he awaits a contract extension from the Cowboys.

The All-Pro wideout is likely searching for a deal in the range of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (four-year, $140 million extension). Lamb is set to earn just under $18 million playing on his fifth-year option in 2024.

Last season, Lamb established himself as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, leading the league with 135 receptions while finishing second in yards (1,749) and third in touchdowns (12).

Lamb’s 91.7 PFF overall grade from Week 6 on in 2023 was the highest among all wide receivers in the NFL.

Vikings agree to contract extension with LT Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings locked up franchise left tackle Christian Darrisaw on a four-year, $113 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed.

Darrisaw ranked among the top three tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade (85.3) last season. In 2022, his 90.4 PFF overall grade ranked second among 81 qualifying tackles. The Vikings signed All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term deal in June and have done well this offseason to put rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a position to develop early on.

Eagles EDGE Brandon Graham to retire at the end of 2024

Brandon Graham was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, which will be his 15th year with the organization.

Graham has been one of the more underrated players in the NFL since he entered the league. He’s generated at least 50 pressures in eight different seasons and has been stout against the run. In terms of overall grade, Graham ranked among the top 15 edge defenders in 10 different years, including last season (84.0 overall).

In an era when players tend to feature for multiple teams over the course of their careers, Graham’s 15-year tenure with Philadelphia is a rare feat.

49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams holding out for new contract

49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not report to camp Wednesday as he seeks a contract adjustment from the team.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, discussions have “been going on for a while.” Williams joins wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as a star player on the team who is disgruntled with their contract situation.

Williams will turn 36 years old next month but is still the best left tackle in the NFL. He didn’t give up any sacks last season, and he earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade (92.6) for the fourth consecutive year. Williams landed third on PFF's list of the top 50 NFL players entering the 2024 season.

