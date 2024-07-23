NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 23

• CB Tyson Campbell agrees to a big-money extension with the Jaguars: The former second-round pick out of Georgia was one of the best cornerbacks in 2022, earning an 80.8 PFF overall grade, before struggling a bit through injuries in 2023.

• Haason Reddick is holding out as he awaits a new deal: The Jets edge defender, who the team acquired this offseason for a conditional 2026 third-round pick, is entering the final year of his contract.

Jets EDGE Haason Reddick does not report to training camp Tuesday

The Jets have been unwilling to offer Reddick, who is entering the final year of his contract, an extension to this point. As a result, the 29-year-old star pass-rusher will hold out for the start of training camp.

Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick isn't expected to report to training camp on time, source tells @NFLonCBS. Reddick is due $14.25M in the final year of his deal after the Jets traded for him in March. Reddick is subject to $50,000-per-day fines for each absence. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 23, 2024

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Reddick spent the past two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had the best seasons of his career. He established himself among the elite pass-rushers in the NFL, racking up a combined 155 pressures over the past two seasons.

Reddick was acquired by the Jets from the Eagles for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder. Assuming a deal eventually gets done, the Jets will roll into the 2024 season with arguably the best defense in the NFL.

EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah signs with the Dolphins

The Dolphins signed free-agent edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah on Tuesday morning, just three days after Shaquil Barrett’s sudden retirement.

Free agent pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. Ogbah had 24.5 sacks, 5 FF and 1 INT the previous four seasons with Miami. pic.twitter.com/EzmlPAgjR1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 23, 2024

Ogbah is certainly familiar with the team, having spent the past four years of his career in Miami. The Dolphins opted to move on from him in February, which saved the team $13.7 million in cap space.

Ogbah led the team in pressures in 2020 (66) and 2021 (61) before falling out of the rotation the past two years. With star pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (ACL) starting training camp on the PUP list and unlikely to be ready for the season opener, Ogbah will have a significant role early on.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell signs extension with Jaguars

The Jaguars signed cornerback Tyson Campbell to a four-year extension Tuesday, the latest player to receive a big contract from the team in what has been a busy offseason. The deal will make him the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Sources: #Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell is signing a 4-year, $76.5M extension that includes $53.4M effectively guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid CB in NFL history that had yet to be named to a Pro Bowl in a deal negotiated by Todd France and Kyle McCarthy of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/IKiochkuhz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2024

The former second-round pick out of Georgia was one of the best cornerbacks in 2022, earning an 80.8 PFF overall grade that ranked seventh among 118 qualifying cornerbacks. He recorded a combined 12 interceptions and pass breakups and showed the potential to be a shutdown coverage defender.

Things took a turn for the worse last season. Campbell’s grade dropped to 61.5 (75th out of 127 qualifiers) after he allowed eight touchdowns in coverage across just 11 games. Lingering hamstring issues were a factor in his down year, so it’s realistic to expect to see the 2022 version of Campbell this season in Jacksonville.

Jacoby Brissett is the clear favorite to be Patriots’ starting quarterback

Expect the New England Patriots to announce veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the opening day starter sooner rather than later, despite drafting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the team’s QB competition: “Coming out of spring, I think it’s clear Jacoby (Brissett) is the most pro-ready guy we have.” pic.twitter.com/srW7EfdZpe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024

Head coach Jerod Mayo didn’t close the door on Maye earning the job at some point in camp, but it seems unlikely that the rookie will see the field much, if at all, until later in the season. Maye has superb arm talent, but his ball placement and decision-making need improvement, something the Patriots would be wise to let him develop in the coming months.

Brissett has proven to be a capable quarterback in recent years, starting games for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. The best season of his career came in 2022 with Cleveland; he made a career-high 18 big-time throws on just 369 attempts, earning an 82.6 PFF overall grade in the process.

