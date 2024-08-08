NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 8

• Jets activate WR Mike Williams off the PUP list: New York signed Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million this offseason.

• Nick Foles announces his retirement from the NFL: Foles' top career highlight is taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

QB Nick Foles announces retirement from the NFL

Veteran quarterback Nick Foles announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 years.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is officially retiring. Quite a run. https://t.co/e2hH7StGGQ pic.twitter.com/pBmkNKG5x8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2024

Foles was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He played for six different organizations, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles, his original drafting team and with whom he later led to a Super Bowl in 2017-18.

In that game, Foles outdueled Tom Brady in one of the more memorable Super Bowls in NFL history. He was the highest-graded player in the contest, with a 92.3 PFF grade, and threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns with four big-time throws.

The Eagles will honor Foles in Week 2 on Monday Night Football during their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jets activate WR Mike Williams off PUP list

The New York Jets activated wide receiver Mike Williams off the PUP list on Wednesday. He will join the team in training camp this week.

WR Mike Williams has been activated off of the PUP list. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 7, 2024

Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season and signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million with the Jets in March.

The former first-round pick has been productive when healthy, with two 1,000-receiving-yard seasons under his belt (2019 and 2021). He has earned a 72.7-plus PFF grade in every season since 2018. He projects to be the Jets' No. 2 receiver, behind Garrett Wilson.

Williams now has a month to prepare for the Jets’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, which it appears he is on track to do.

Saints sign LB Pete Werner to a three-year extension

The New Orleans Saints signed linebacker Pete Werner to a three-year, $25 million extension ($17.5 million guaranteed), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints LB Pete Werner signed a three-year contract extension worth over $25 million, including $17.5 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal ties Werner to the Saints through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/LdrOdyMmC3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2024

Werner had an up-and-down 2023 season, ranking among the top 40 linebackers in run-defense grade (70.4) but struggling in coverage, with a 47.6 grade that ranked 70th out of 77 qualifying linebackers. He was third on the team with 38 defensive stops but allowed 50 receptions on 60 targets (83.3%) for 470 yards through the air.

The Saints’ linebacker unit is led by Demario Davis, who has been a team captain since 2018. Davis has ranked among the top eight linebackers in PFF grade in each of the past five years. However, Davis will be 36 years old by the season's end, and Werner’s extension means he will be counted on to lead the unit in the longer term.

Bears G Nate Davis considered week to week with a soft-tissue injury

Chicago Bears right guard Nate Davis suffered a setback in his recovery and will miss multiple weeks, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Nate Davis did indeed suffer a setback during practice on Sunday, a soft tissue injury per Matt Eberflus. He is considered week to week. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 8, 2024

The Tennessee Titans drafted Davis in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career there before signing with the Bears in 2023.

Last season was a year to forget for Davis, as he appeared in just 11 games while battling foot/ankle injuries and ranked just 58th out of 79 qualifying guards in PFF overall grade (52.9). He was one of the most reliable guards in the league from 2020 to 2022, a span during which he ranked among the top 25 guards for three straight seasons.

It’s unclear whether Davis’ injury will linger into the start of the regular season, as the Bears open their campaign Sept. 8 against the Titans.