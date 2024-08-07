NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 7

• Seahawks sign IOL Connor Williams: Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans last season but was one of the best centers in the league when healthy,

• Josh Downs suffers a high ankle sprain in Colts practice: The injury could sideline the second-year wide receiver for around a month.

Seahawks sign free-agent C Connor Williams

The Seattle Seahawks signed free agent center Connor Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Former Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3M guaranteed, with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/I7enDMnC7O — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2024

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans last season. He was one of the best centers in the league when healthy, particularly in the run game, where his 90.5 run-blocking grade ranked second among 36 qualifying centers.

Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Williams has steadily improved his play each season. He joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and his 86.4 PFF overall grade ranks fourth among all centers in the NFL over the past two seasons.

If healthy, Williams will provide an immediate boost for a Seahawks interior offensive line that struggled in 2023.

Free-agent S Justin Simmons visiting the Saints on Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in veteran safety Justin Simmons for a visit Wednesday, per

ICYMI: Justin Simmons is visiting the Saints today. https://t.co/euS3FXZzQ6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 7, 2024

It’s Simmons’ first confirmed visit since becoming a free agent. The 30-year-old spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos, earning second-team All-Pro honors four times.

Simmons has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since entering the league. He’s earned an elite PFF grade of 90.0 over his 7,126 career snaps. He has also accounted for 60 combined interceptions and pass breakups in coverage while allowing just a 79.9 passer rating when targeted for his career.

Colts WR Josh Downs suffers an ankle injury at Wednesday’s practice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury at Wednesday’s practice.

Shane Steichen not happy with Nick Cross taking Josh Downs to the ground. Downs has to be helped off the field, putting hardly any weight on his leg. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 7, 2024

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it's a high ankle sprain, which could sideline Downs for around a month.

Downs was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and had a productive rookie season, recording 68 receptions, 771 yards and two touchdowns. He played primarily in the slot (81.3%) and was one of the most surehanded wideouts in the league, dropping just two passes all season long.

Downs finished the season with a 70.3 PFF overall grade, ranking 49th out of 128 qualifying wide receivers in 2023. The team will likely be cautious with Downs over the coming weeks, in hopes he can be ready to go for the season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer leaves practice early with a hand injury

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer left Wednesday’s practice with a right hand injury, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Dolphins center Aaron Brewer had his right hand examined by trainers and has now left the practice field, walking toward a medical facility. Unfortunate. Connor Williams signed with Seattle yesterday. Liam your backup center and also your starting RG. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 7, 2024

Brewer signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Dolphins in March. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four years there.

Brewer played primarily guard in his first three seasons but moved to center last year, where he had the best season of his young career. His 71.6 PFF overall grade ranked 11th out of 36 qualifying centers. He has been a better run-blocker than a pass-blocker in his career, which is a natural fit in Miami’s offensive scheme.

Should Brewer miss an extended period of time, Liam Eichenberg would fill in at center. The former second-round pick has struggled during his time in the NFL, as evidenced by his career 45.5 PFF grade. The Dolphins’ biggest weakness is their interior offensive line, so losing any depth there would be a massive hit to their playoff chances this season.