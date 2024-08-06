NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 6

• Browns' Za'Darius Smith suffers a practice injury: Smith was carted off the field during Monday’s practice, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, but the injury is not expected to keep him sidelined for long.

Browns EDGE Za’Darius Smith carted off the field during practice

Cleveland Browns edge defender Za’Darius Smith was carted off the field during Monday’s practice, according to beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith just got carted off the field. Didn’t see what happened but it just occurred during red zone drills. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2024

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that Smith suffered a knee contusion. Smith, who is entering the 10th year of his career, signed a two-year, $23.5 million deal with the Browns in March.

Smith's best season as a pro came in 2019 with the Green Bay Packers, when he generated 105 total pressures and earned an 89.7 PFF overall grade, ranking third among 104 qualifying edge defenders.

Last season, Smith and teammate Myles Garrett each ranked among the top 10 edge defenders in pass-rushing grade, combing for 150 pressures.

Christian McCaffrey to miss preseason with a calf strain

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the preseason with a calf strain that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

Christian McCaffrey has a calf strain. Kyle Shanahan said CMC won't be taking part in the preseason. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 6, 2024

McCaffrey hasn’t played in the preseason since 2019, so it was unlikely he was going to play anyway. There appears to be little concern that the All-Pro running back will miss the season opener on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

McCaffrey has established himself as the premier back in the NFL, accounting for 3,903 combined rushing and receiving yards and 34 touchdowns over the past two seasons. His 92.5 overall grade since 2022 ranks first among running backs, a span in which he’s played 249 more snaps than any other back in the league.

Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley out indefinitely with torn pectoral

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pectoral in practice and is out indefinitely, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Source: Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pec in practice and now will be out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/6HUP6PsH7i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2024

Moseley played just two snaps last season before suffering a torn right ACL. He also missed most of 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers with a torn left ACL.

Moseley played four seasons at the University of Tennessee and went undrafted in 2018. He’s had two highly productive seasons since entering the NFL, grading out as a top-31 cornerback in both 2019 (70.4 overall) and 2021 (69.1).

The Lions drafted two cornerbacks early in the 2024 NFL Draft, Terrion Arnold (24th overall out of Alabama) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (61st overall out of Missouri). The rookies will be tasked with taking on larger roles early in the season while Moseley recovers from his injury.

Broncos’ depth chart lists Jarrett Stidham as starting quarterback

Jarrett Stidham will be the Denver Broncos‘ starting quarterback when they open their preseason Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Broncos are listing Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback on the first depth chart of the season. Rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is listed as third string. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2024

The expectation is that, at some point this season, rookie Bo Nix will be the team’s starting quarterback, but it appears it’s Stidham’s job to lose heading into preseason. Zach Wilson is listed as the team’s No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, with Nix third.

The news isn’t too surprising, given that Stidham is more familiar with Sean Payton’s system after spending last year with the team. He started the final two games of the season but finished with just a 55.5 PFF overall grade in his limited action.