NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 21

Texans RB Joe Mixon nearing full health as regular season approaches

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon “looks close to being back to full health,” according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Alexander.

Two good runs from #Texans RB Joe Mixon to start team drills. He looks close to being back to full health if he isn’t — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 21, 2024

Mixon has dealt with an undisclosed injury for the past few weeks but looked sharp in Wednesday’s practice. The Texans will likely proceed with caution and keep Mixon out of their final preseason game this weekend, but he appears to be on track for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans acquired Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in March in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He signed a three-year, $27 million extension just a few days later.

Mixon has been one of the most productive running backs since entering the league in 2017, rushing for 1,000-plus yards four times and scoring 63 total touchdowns. He’s finished as a top-20 running back in PFF overall grade in five of his seven seasons.

Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett will play in preseason finale

Rookie Drake Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett will play in the Patriots’ preseason finale this weekend against the Washington Commanders, according to head coach Jerod Mayo.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo doesn't "know right now" who Week 1 starting QB will be but Drake Maye "absolutely getting better"https://t.co/QOTLkLRxzw pic.twitter.com/QfXGTGEKk2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 20, 2024

Brissett was the clear favorite to win the starting quarterback job early in camp, but Maye has been impressive in recent weeks, making this a true competition heading into the preseason finale.

Maye has played well in his limited action this preseason, making two big-time throws in just 14 attempts and earning a 76.9 PFF passing grade. On the other hand, Brissett has struggled to move the ball, completing just three of 10 passes for 17 yards and an interception with a 36.5 passing grade.

Maye could lock up the Week 1 starting job with a strong performance this week in Washington. The Patriots open their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 8.

Bo Nix named Broncos’ starting quarterback

Head coach Sean Payton has named rookie Bo Nix as the team’s starting quarterback.

Bo Nix has been named the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, Sean Payton announced. The future has arrived in Denver. pic.twitter.com/1AhDpvMY3l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 21, 2024

Nix was the favorite coming into training camp and did not disappoint in the preseason, earning an 80.4 PFF grade across 59 snaps. The No. 12 overall pick completed 23 of his 30 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Jarrett Stidham (65.1 overall grade) and Zach Wilson (50.4) struggled to put up much of a fight in the competition. With today’s news, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the last teams to officially name a Week 1 starter.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle returns to practice after two weeks

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two weeks while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

NEW: Jaylen Waddle returns to practice for Dolphins after missing time with a minor injuryhttps://t.co/jNIzteVFdg

Tyreek Hill working some amid thumb injury — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 21, 2024

According to Jackson, the Dolphins have 20 players who are dealing with an injury in camp. The wide receiver unit, specifically, has been hit hard, as Tyreek Hill is dealing with a thumb injury and was wearing a brace at yesterday’s practice, and Erik Ezukanma was spotted limping at Wednesday’s session. Odell Beckham Jr. has been on the PUP list all training camp.

Waddle recorded his third straight 1,000-plus receiving yard season last year, despite missing time with a concussion and a high ankle sprain. He signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2028 ($104.6 million total).

Waddle has earned a 90.2 PFF overall grade since he entered the league in 2021, ranking 10th among all wide receivers in that span. He ranks near the top in various receiving categories, such as yards after the catch (1,419, ninth) and explosive pass plays of 15-plus yards (85, 11th).