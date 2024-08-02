All
NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 2

2T1595B Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

By Ryan Smith

• Titans' DeAndre Hopkins set to miss 4-6 weeks: The star wide receiver suffered a knee injury sustained in Wednesday’s practice and could miss the season-opener on Sept. 8 against the Bears.

• Cam Robinson leaves Jaguars practice due to injury: He exited practice early Friday with a shoulder injury. The news comes at a bad time, with Anton Harrison — the team’s starting right tackle — already in the concussion protocol.

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins to miss multiple weeks with a knee strain

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss four to six weeks with a knee injury sustained in Wednesday’s practice, according to beat reporter Paul Kuharsky.

The timeline puts Hopkins in jeopardy of missing the season-opener on Sept. 8 against the Bears.

Hopkins had a highly productive first season with the Titans in 2023, recording more than 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time. His 81.0 PFF overall grade ranked 18th among 128 qualifying wide receivers.

Hopkins leads a revamped Titans wide receiver corps that includes newcomers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. The team will hope that the continued development of second-year quarterback Will Levis will make them more competitive in the AFC South this season after a disappointing 6-11 record in 2023.

Buccaneers EDGE Yaya Diaby to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without second-year EDGE Yaya Diaby for the next four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

The news comes as a relief after there were initial concerns that the injury could be season-ending.

Diaby generated 30 total pressures (7.5 sacks) as a third-round rookie last season. He figures to take on a much bigger role this season following the departure of Shaquil Barrett, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in March but announced his retirement from the league just a few weeks ago.

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry works out for Jets

The New York Jets worked out free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, but no deal appears imminent at this point.

It’s the second team Landry worked out for this offseason, as he took part in Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp back in May. The 31-year-old Landry spent the first four years of his career in Miami, the next four in Cleveland and 2022 with New Orleans. He did not play in 2023.

Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler who was highly productive for the first seven years of his career, recording at least 72 receptions and 755 yards each season from 2014 to 2020. He earned a 74.7 PFF overall grade or better in each of those years.

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson leaves practice with a shoulder injury

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson left practice early Friday with a shoulder injury. The news comes at a bad time, with Anton Harrison — the team’s starting right tackle — already in the concussion protocol.

Robinson played just nine games last season after serving a four-game suspension to start the year and dealing with a knee injury that occurred in November.

Robinson has been consistent in recent years, earning overall grades of 65.4 (2023), 67.2 (2022) and 67.4 (2021) over the past three seasons. For his career, he has been a much better pass-blocker than a run-blocker. His 78.8 pass-blocking grade last season ranked 17th among all NFL tackles.

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.