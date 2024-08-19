NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 19

• LAST CHANCE for 25% off a PFF subscription: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25 until Aug. 20.

Vikings sign free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore

The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million over the weekend. Gilmore met with the Vikings a week ago.

ESPN sources: Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore has reached an agreement in principle on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, including $7 million guaranteed with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Gilmore’s agent Jason Chayut of… pic.twitter.com/WdTBLhXeu7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2024

Gilmore helps shore up a depleted cornerback unit that lost Mekhi Blackmon to a torn ACL on the first day of training camp practice. Blackmon impressed with a 71.8 PFF overall grade as a rookie last season.

The five-time Pro Bowler is still playing at a high level entering his 13th season. His 71.2 PFF overall grade with the Dallas Cowboys last year ranked 35th out of 127 qualifying cornerbacks. He ranked among the top 10 cornerbacks in 2022 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Durability has not been an issue for Gilmore as he’s gotten older, playing more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past two seasons.

Commanders name rookie Jayden Daniels as starting quarterback

The Washington Commanders named rookie Jayden Daniels as the team’s Week 1 starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jayden Daniels has officially been named the starting QB for the Commanders, per Dan Quinn. "He's earned the right to do that. He's really put in the work," Quinn said. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 19, 2024

The news was expected but is noteworthy nonetheless, as a new era begins in Washington. Daniels has received high praise over the past few months while preparing for the season.

The second overall pick in this year’s draft has looked impressive in his limited action this preseason, earning an 81.0 PFF overall grade across 29 snaps. He’s been getting the ball out quickly, averaging 1.91 seconds to throw, which is the quickest for any quarterback this preseason with at least 10 attempts.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks; Week 1 status up in air, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/TMtzmH1ZT4 pic.twitter.com/5LThuKc6yc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 18, 2024

At this point, Warren looks questionable to suit up for the Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8. Should he miss the game, Najee Harris figures to see a heavy workload while newcomer Cordarrelle Patterson mixes in.

Warren was one of the most productive running backs on a per-touch basis last year, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, trailing only All-Pro Christian McCaffrey (5.4). He led the NFL in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.35) and ranked third in yards after contact per attempt (3.7).

Raiders name Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Gardner Minshew as their Week 1 starting quarterback.

Minshew was in a battle with 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in camp. O’Connell appeared in 11 games for the Raiders last season, finishing with a 65.9 PFF overall grade to rank 28th out of 38 qualifying quarterbacks. O’Connell played better as the season went on, recording six big-time throws with just one turnover-worthy play over the Raiders' final four contests.

Minshew is playing for his third team in three years and enters Week 1 as a starting quarterback for the first time since 2020. His best season as a pro came in his rookie season of 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing the year with a 70.5 PFF overall grade to rank 21st out of 37 qualifying quarterbacks.