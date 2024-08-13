NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 13

• Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery: McCarthy has a torn meniscus, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

• A Brandon Aiyuk trade may finally be nearing: The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a potential trade for the wide receiver.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will undergo knee surgery

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

J.J. McCarthy has a tear in his meniscus in his right knee, Kevin O'Connell told reporters just now. He'll undergo surgery. "As far as the timeline of the injury, that will be something determined during the procedure" whether it's a cleanup or full repair. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 13, 2024

McCarthy sat out Monday’s practice with knee soreness following the Vikings' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 10th overall pick in this year’s draft impressed in his debut, earning an 81.5 PFF overall grade across his 30 snaps in action. He was particularly effective on deep passes (20-plus yards downfield), completing all three attempts for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

There is no timetable for McCarthy’s return at the moment. It all but guarantees that Sam Darnold will be the Vikings’ opening-day starter Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.

49ers and Steelers nearing trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a potential trade for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Update on Brandon Aiyuk:

— The Steelers and #49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it's done.

— SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn't accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZepVTfv4Nj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

Rapoport states that the Steelers are in a “good place” with their contract offer to Aiyuk, but that the 49ers have made a last-ditch offer to keep the All-Pro receiver long-term.

Aiyuk had his best season as a pro in 2023, earning an elite 91.5 PFF grade that ranked second among 128 qualifying wide receivers. His 43 explosive plays (15-plus yards) in the passing game ranked third in the NFL, trailing only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb.

Should the trade go through, the 49ers will lean heavily on first-round pick Ricky Pearsall out of Florida. Aiyuk would immediately slot in as the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers and would be an immediate boost for the passing game, whether the quarterback is Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs leaves practice with a hamstring injury

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs left Monday’s practice with a leg injury, which was later revealed to be a strained hamstring.

#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is being evaluated for a leg injury. https://t.co/Mi0X5nEDEm — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 12, 2024

The severity of the injury is unknown, but there’s a chance it will linger into the regular season.

Gibbs was the 12th pick in last year’s draft and made an instant impact, earning a 76.3 PFF overall grade. He racked up 633 of his 1,089 rushing yards (including the playoffs) after contact, forcing 46 missed tackles along the way. He was also heavily involved through the air, finishing third on the team in targets (83) and receptions (63), also including the playoffs.

The Lions are deep at running back with David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds and rookie fourth-round pick Sione Vaki. With that said, Gibbs was a focal point of the offense, and it will be hard to replace his production and game-breaking ability.

Dolphins release DI Teair Tart

The Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Teair Tart on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dolphins are releasing veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2024

Tart signed with the Dolphins back in April after spending last year with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.

Tart has had an up-and-down first four years of his career. His best season came in 2022, when his 73.1 PFF overall grade ranked 22nd out of 127 qualifying interior defenders. He struggled the other three years, most recently in 2023 with a 54.0 PFF grade.

The Dolphins have been tasked with replacing Christian Wilkins, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Wilkins played more snaps (1,847) than any other interior defender since the start of 2022 and ranks among the top 10 interior defenders since 2021 in PFF grade (84.6).