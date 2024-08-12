NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 12

• Haason Reddick formally requests a trade from the Jets: New York acquired Reddick, who has one year left on his deal, in March for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder. He has been holding out of training camp in search of a new contract.

Dolphins activate EDGE Jaelan Phillips off PUP list

The Miami Dolphins activated star edge defender Jaelan Phillips off the PUP list Monday.

It’s a noteworthy move, considering Phillips tore his Achilles just nine months ago in Week 12 against the New York Jets. With today’s news, Phillips may be ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Phillips had a breakout season in 2022, establishing himself as one of the premier pass-rushers in the NFL with 77 total pressures. His 88.8 PFF overall grade ranked sixth out of 119 qualifying edge defenders.

Phillips got off to a slow start in 2023 but turned it on in the final five games of the season he played in, recording at least one sack in each of the contests. He earned an 86.7 PFF overall grade from Weeks 7-12, ranking seventh among NFL edge defenders.

While it’s likely Phillips will be eased back into action early on, it’s big news for a Dolphins team that is already without Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb (ACL) to start the season.

EDGE Haason Reddick requests trade from Jets

New York Jets edge defender Haason Reddick has formally requested a trade from the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets acquired Reddick, who has one year left on his deal, in March for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder. He has been holding out of training camp in search of a new contract.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Reddick spent the past two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had the best seasons of his career. He established himself among the elite pass-rushers in the NFL, racking up a combined 155 pressures.

The Jets are PFF’s top-ranked defense heading into the season, but losing Reddick would be a massive hit to their defensive line.

Free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore meeting with the Vikings

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The Vikings are thin at cornerback after Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp practice. Blackmon impressed with a 71.8 PFF overall grade as a rookie last season. It was a big blow to a unit that was already one of the roster's weakest.

Gilmore will be 34 years old in September but is still playing at a high level. His 71.2 PFF overall grade with the Dallas Cowboys last season ranked 35th out of 127 qualifying cornerbacks. He ranked among the top 10 cornerbacks in 2022 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Durability has not been an issue for Gilmore as he’s gotten older, playing more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past two seasons.

Should he sign, Gilmore would give the Vikings’ defense a much-needed boost both on the field and as a veteran presence in the locker room.

Falcons EDGE Bralen Trice to miss season with torn ACL

Atlanta Falcons edge defender Bralen Trice suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and will miss the 2024 season.

It’s a significant loss for the Falcons, who selected Trice in the third round (74th overall) in this year’s draft. Trice had been playing well in camp and was trending toward being a day-one starter.

The former Washington Husky was one of the most productive pass-rushers over his last two seasons in college, generating 99 total pressures. He earned an elite 90.8 PFF pass-rush grade with a 17.6% pass-rush win rate in 2023.

The Falcons already had concerns about their depth on the edge. The team will likely look to address the position in the coming days.