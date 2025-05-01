Top 2025 NFL Offensive, Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates

Ashton Jeanty headlines the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: The Raiders' first-round pick will be the team's clear lead back and is set to handle a big workload.

Travis Hunter is a favorite on both sides of the ball: While the Jaguars may limit his defensive snaps, Hunter is +750 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year separately.

Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide.

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

It’s never too early to make awards predictions, and there are several excellent candidates for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Using a combination of betting odds and an examination of landing spots, we’ll identify a handful of players who could be prime candidates for each award.

Editor's note: Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Raiders first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is currently the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. That makes sense, considering he is clearly the lead back on a team with a solid offensive line and Chip Kelly calling the plays. If Jeanty lives up to his well-deserved hype after posting a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade and forcing 325 missed tackles at Boise State, he has a clear path to winning the award.

Quarterbacks have won this award in four of the past six years, which makes Cam Ward a prime candidate in 2025. He will be the unquestioned starter in Tennessee after earning the highest PFF overall grade in college football last season. The biggest question about Ward’s candidacy will be the development of the younger wide receivers on the Titans’ roster, including fourth-round picks Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Hunter’s usage will be one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season. This may actually be a good value bet on Hunter, as it seems the Jaguars are planning to make wide receiver his primary position. A high target share would be well earned after he recorded an outstanding 89.1 PFF receiving grade and led the Power Four in touchdowns in his final college season.

If Derek Carr is forced to miss most or all of the 2025 season due to injury, Shough will likely jump into the spotlight after being selected 40th overall by the Saints. He finished his lone season at Louisville with an 87.7 PFF passing grade, fifth best in the FBS. The Saints could also find themselves in a number of shootouts with their below-average defense, which would allow Shough to stuff the stat sheet.

The Panthers drafted McMillan eighth overall with the idea that he could be the premier weapon in their offense. He racked up a whopping 130 targets and 1,316 yards on his way to an 85.8 PFF receiving grade last season at Arizona. Meanwhile, Bryce Young was one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL down the stretch in 2024, posting an 86.1 PFF passing grade from Week 9 onward. If Young’s development continues, McMillan is likely to benefit the most.

Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman love to run the football. Najee Harris may stand in Hampton's way a bit early on, but that shouldn’t prevent the North Carolina product from taking on a lead role after being selected 22nd overall. Hampton posted at least a 90.5 PFF rushing grade for the second straight season in 2024 and racked up the second-most yards after contact in the FBS over the past two seasons.

Warren got used to being the focal point in Penn State’s offense in 2024 and could theoretically do the same for the Colts. He led all tight ends in PFF receiving grade and, most importantly, yards after the catch last season. He’s a fantastic fit in an offense that emphasizes the latter with a high percentage of RPO concepts. The biggest obstacle moving forward is the Colts’ fluid quarterback situation.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Denver surprisingly selected Harvey in the second round of the draft, which shows how highly Sean Payton thinks of him. He was among the most productive backs in the FBS last season, posting 1,578 yards, 22 touchdowns and an 89.5 PFF receiving grade. Harvey’s only competition in the backfield is Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, so there could be a major role for him early.

Skattebo may have been a fourth-round selection due to his below-average 40-yard dash time, but he is fully capable of handling a heavy workload. His 294 carries and 94.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 both ranked second in the FBS, behind Ashton Jeanty. He’s also an underrated receiver who ranked among the top eight running backs in receptions and PFF receiving grade. There is a world where Skattebo passes Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary on New York’s depth chart soon, making this a good longshot bet.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

The first defensive lineman off the board in this year’s class is also the early favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Carter will get ample opportunities to rush the passer in his first season after generating 66 pressures and a 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade in his final season at Penn State. He will likely see plenty of one-on-one matchups while playing on the same defensive line as Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Based on what we’ve heard from the Jaguars' brass so far, Hunter is far less likely to win Defensive Rookie of the Year — but the books have yet to adjust. While Hunter did post an elite 90.3 PFF coverage grade in 2024, third best in the FBS, Jacksonville seems to be focusing primarily on his usage as a wide receiver before considering two-way possibilities.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Drafted to an extremely thin 49ers defensive line, Williams will have plenty of opportunities to rack up pass-rush production. He’ll need to improve upon his 11.1% pass-rush win rate from last season, though his high floor in run defense will keep him on the field for all three downs.

Walker's role is yet to be defined, as he is a tweener who could play either linebacker or edge defender. One thing for certain, though, is that he brings athleticism and playmaking ability to a Falcons defense sorely lacking in both. No linebacker in the FBS tallied more pressures than Walker’s 34 last season. Similar production there, as well as some splash plays in run defense and coverage, could put him high on the list of candidates for this award.

Campbell may have fallen further than many expected in the first round, but he landed in a perfect situation in Philadelphia. Nakobe Dean may not be fully recovered from his injury in time to start the season, which makes Campbell the favorite to start alongside Zack Baun at linebacker. Given Campbell’s ability to affect the game as a run defender, coverage player and blitzer, he could rack up the requisite statistics to be the first off-ball linebacker to win this award since Shaquille Leonard in 2018.

The Falcons are looking for pass-rush production, and while they may get it from Jalon Walker, his role as a potential linebacker remains fluid until we see it on the field. James Pearce Jr. was brought in to pressure passers, as he did during his career at Tennessee. Over the past two seasons, he racked up 107 pressures and 21 sacks. Pass rushers win Defensive Player of the Year more often than anyone else. Pearce is a solid candidate and could be the Falcons’ best pass rusher this season.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Barron could have a lot of opportunities to make plays on the ball, considering he’s playing opposite the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II. He led the Power Four with a 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2024 while racking up five interceptions and nine pass breakups. Barron’s ability to play inside or outside will likely keep him in the lineup for a vast majority of Denver’s defensive snaps this season.

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (+2200)

Micah Parsons was the only Dallas edge defender who finished 2024 with greater than a 66.0 PFF pass-rush grade. Second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku arrives to change that after recording 60 pressures, 14 sacks and a 90.5 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024. The Cowboys’ defense could be dangerous if they can force opponents into obvious passing situations. That’s where Ezeiruaku is most comfortable and could generate serious production alongside Parsons.

Pending a return to full health for Johnson, Arizona got immense value in the second round of the draft. Johnson was a top-15 player on PFF’s big board, and the Cardinals’ outside cornerbacks finished 2024 ranked 26th in PFF coverage grade. If Johnson is healthy and lives up to his talent, this could be an excellent value bet.