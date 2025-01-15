Top 10 rookie classes in the NFL in 2024

• The Rams transformed their defense with rookies: First-round selection Jared Verse is the highest-graded rookie defender in the NFL this season, and fellow Florida State product Braden Fiske has contributed 57 pressures and 10 sacks of his own — among other standouts.

• The Eagles' secondary will be feared for years to come: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have combined to revamp Philadelphia's backend, and the team is flying high as a result.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Some NFL rookie classes loaded with talent are easier to see coming from the outset, while others bring surprise performances that force evaluators to reassess their process.

Without further ado, let’s break down the top 10 draft classes in the NFL for the 2024 season, with PFF grades updated through Wild-Card Weekend.

Notable Rookies:

The list of players above consists of only some of the rookies who have contributed to the NFC West-winning Rams this season. First-round selection Jared Verse is the highest-graded rookie defender in the NFL this season and has immediately become one of the league’s best edge rushers. Fellow Florida State product Braden Fiske has contributed 57 pressures and 10 sacks of his own.

Behind those two have been productive players like safeties Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough, who have combined for eight interceptions, and undrafted rookie linebacker Omar Speights, who has become a starting linebacker amidst the team’s playoff run. As if that weren’t enough, sixth-round pick Beaux Limmer has made 15 starts this season as the Rams have battled through several offensive line injuries. These players, along with kicker Joshua Karty and others on defense, have been a catalyst for the Rams’ success this season.

Rams' Rookie Defenders