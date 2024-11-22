Week 12 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Browns, Jameis Winston hold off Steelers in the snow

• The Browns won in PFF's noise-canceled score metric: They were the better team, despite high-leverage things going against them, including crucial drops, turnovers and repeated third-down failures.

The Cleveland Browns made things interesting in the AFC North on Thursday Night Football, as their 24-19 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers opened up the division race again.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Browns were the better team and won deservedly. They moved the ball better despite having all the high-leverage things go against them, including crucial drops, turnovers and repeated third-down failures.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Jerry Jeudy had the highest target share and also contributed the most to the Browns' passing offense.

George Pickens received the most opportunity on the Steelers' side, but it was Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III who produced more on fewer targets.

Rushing Summary