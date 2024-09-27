Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Cowboys hold on against Giants

• Dallas escapes to move to 2-2: The Cowboys were the better team on the night, but it wasn't a dominating performance. They still moved the ball better and more efficiently on early downs.

• Malik Nabers continues to put on a show: The rookie wideout's elite route running has him seeing targets — and gaining yards — left and right.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Dallas Cowboys narrowly escaped the New York Giants’ comeback attempt on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, winning 20-15. Here is our initial statistical breakdown of the game.

Game Summary

According to PFF's new noise-canceled score metric, the game was even closer than the actual score. The Cowboys moved the ball slightly better and more efficiently via early downs, but they certainly escaped defeat by stopping the Giants from converting on both of their red-zone opportunities.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Malik Nabers keeps playing like the best rookie in the NFL, showcasing his elite route running once again. Wan’Dale Robinson also played a prominent role, as he and Nabers combined for more than 75% of the Giants' targets.

On the Cowboys' side, CeeDee Lamb expectedly dominated in target share and production.

Rushing Summary

The Giants had 20 runs on early downs and couldn’t once generate positive expected points added (4-5 yards on first-and-10). That’s certainly not ideal.