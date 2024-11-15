Week 11 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Eagles storm past Commanders with strong 4th quarter

• Saquon Barkley helps Eagles throttle Commanders in final frame: The star running back accounted for 76 rushing yards and two scores in the fourth quarter.

• Eagles' defense keeps Commanders' wide receivers in check: Only four of Jayden Daniels' completions went to wideouts, with most of the team's receiving production coming from running back Austin Ekeler.

The Philadelphia Eagles cemented their NFC East lead in Week 11, winning 26-18 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Philadelphia Eagles were the better team throughout the game despite the tight scoreline, mostly because kicker Jake Elliott had a bad day. The Eagles moved the ball fairly well on offense and were eventually able to hit explosive plays with Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio once again showed his ability to slow down offenses that other defenses have struggled against, as the Commanders had their worst offensive performance of the season.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

It sticks out that the Eagles managed to completely shut down the Commanders' receivers, especially Terry McLaurin. Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz combined for half of the Commanders' targets, but for only 28 targeted air yards. The offense got solid production out of the targets, but it wasn’t enough to generate enough points against the Eagles.

Rushing Summary

Notably, the Eagles held the Commanders' receivers in check without disregarding their duties against the run.