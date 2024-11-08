Week 10 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Ravens beat Bengals in a thriller

• PFF's noise-canceled score metric puts Bengals ahead: Cincinnati fell short in three high-leverage situations: one fumble, one short-yardage fourth-down stop and, obviously, the two-point conversion.

• Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow take different paths to elite games: Jackson spread the ball around, whereas Burrow diced up the Ravens' secondary via Ja'Marr Chase.

The Baltimore Ravens outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-34, on Thursday Night Football in a thrilling start to Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Cincinnati Bengals were actually the better team, but they ended up drawing the shorter stick on three high-leverage occasions: one fumble, one short-yardage fourth-down stop and, obviously, the two-point conversion. The Bengals had some luck when Joe Burrow’s interception didn’t count because the defender’s second foot didn’t touch inbounds, but the same can be said about Lamar Jackson’s would-be interception that barely wasn’t caught.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Jackson spread the ball across his usual favorite targets, such as Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. However, the game-winner among the Ravens' skill position players was Tylan Wallace, who played only five receiving snaps but tallied 115 receiving yards, powered by an 84-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Bengals' passing game consisted of check-downs to Chase Brown, mostly unsuccessful passes to Mike Gesicki and a ton of production for Ja'Marr Chase, who finished with 264 yards and three touchdowns and carried Cincinnati's skill position group.

Rushing Summary

Both run games were held in check. The only difference was that the Ravens didn’t fumble.