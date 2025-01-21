Super Bowl probabilities for all four remaining NFL teams

• The Eagles are favorites to win it all: The Eagles win Super Bowl 59 in 35% of our simulations, the highest rate among the remaining teams.

• Never count the Chiefs out: The Chiefs take the AFC in 54.0% of our simulations and hoist the Lombardi Trophy 26% of the time.

With four teams left standing in the NFL playoffs, the race to Super Bowl glory is heating up.

Using PFF's game simulation, run thousands of times to account for every scenario, we break down each team’s chances of going the distance. From conference championship odds to Super Bowl odds and even the relative difficulty of each team’s schedule so far (1st is hardest, 32nd easiest), here’s how the contenders stack up as they push toward the biggest stage in football.