Introducing Spin Move Grade: Evaluating pass rushers' effectiveness with the spin move

• Aidan Hutchinson is unmatched with the spin move: Hutchinson has used a spin move on 20% of his pass-rush snaps this season and leads the league in spin move grade.

• Von Miller is starting strong: The veteran pass rusher ranks second to only Hutchinson in spin move grade through the first two weeks.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One exciting option is to introduce more data. And to find out which stats resonate most with you, we’ll be offering select data outside of Premium Stats to see what grabs your interest.

This week, we're introducing a metric we're calling “spin move grade,” which we will use to focus on pass-rushers and evaluate who excels when using the spin move.

What is spin move grade?

Pass rushers rely on various techniques to get to the quarterback, and one of those is the spin move. So, we've isolated this move to evaluate how players perform compared to the expected grade. Going old school, we’ve created a +/- grading system, where 0 represents average performance.

We’ve also added spin percentage, which indicates how often a pass rusher uses a spin move. It’s still early for meaningful 2024 data (though we have included it), so we’ve got the 2023 numbers, as well.

Spin move grade from the 2023 NFL season (min. 10 snaps)