NFL scores and recaps for the AFC, NFC Conference Championships

The Philadelphia Eagles bided their time, watching Jayden Daniels and Washington Commanders convert over and over on third and fourth downs. The 18-play, 7-minute opening drive culminated in a field goal — a positive start for a rookie quarterback in a rowdy road playoff environment.

Then, the retort: a one-play, 18-second drive to take the lead.

Saquon Barkley caught a pitch deep in the backfield and hit a wide-open hole before slipping through two tacklers and racing to the goal line. The Commanders' early calm was no match for the Eagles' bully ball, and although Washington punched back in spurts, a 55-23 result clinched Philadelphia's spot in Super Bowl 59.

Daniels' sensational rookie campaign comes to an end. The No. 2 overall pick guided Washington to its first playoff win in 20 years and its best regular-season record and deepest playoff run since the 1991 campaign, instilling hope in a franchise that needed it as badly as any.

Barkley's sensational first year with the Eagles continues. The star running back has brought new life to Philadelphia's offense this season, finding the end zone three times in this game. Now, a Super Bowl battle with the Kansas City Chiefs is on the docket.

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl-bound after a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leveraged his arm and legs to keep the Chiefs' three-peat alive, going 18 of 26 for 245 passing yards and a passing touchdown to go with 11 carries for 43 rushing yards and two additional rushing touchdowns.

Despite losing the total yardage, turnover and time-of-possession battles, the Chiefs once again found a way to win, as the defense made timely stops while the offense put forth one of its best efforts of the season.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, a rematch of two years ago when the Chiefs won a fantastic contest 38-35.

