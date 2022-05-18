Regrading the 2021 NFL Draft classes: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins among biggest risers

PFF awards team NFL draft grades every year based on our evaluations of the prospects, but it's only after those players get a taste of NFL action that we truly get to see which draft classes were the best.

The 2021 cycle included a record number of opt-outs, so we had less information on the players than in any other class we’ve evaluated. But after a full season of action, we now have preliminary knowledge of the rookies' prowess and usage.

Here’s how I’d regrade each class after another year of information on them. It’s important to remember that the rookie season is far from the end all be all for long-term success, but a player is far more likely to have a successful NFL career should they already have shown quality play as a rookie — and the opposite is true, as well.

R1 (16): LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

R2 (49): WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

R4 (136): CB Marco Wilson, Florida

R6 (210): EDGE Victor Dimukeje, Duke

R6 (223): CB Tay Gowan, UCF

R7 (243): S James Wiggins, Cincinnati

R7 (247): C Michal Menet, Penn State

Initial Draft Grade: B-

1-year Re-Grade: C-

This is easily one of the harshest regrades in the entire draft. When your first- and second-rounders barely even see the field on a roster filled with holes, that’s an issue. Zaven Collins and Rondale Moore managed 220 and 431 snaps, respectively, last fall. While Marco Wilson exceeded expectations from a playing time perspective for a fourth-rounder, that was out of necessity, not competency, as he earned a 52.9 overall grade.

R1 (4): TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

R2 (40): S Richie Grant, UCF

R3 (68): OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

R4 (108): CB Darren Hall, San Diego State

R4 (114): C Drew Dalman, Stanford

R5 (148): DI Ta'Quon Graham, Texas

R5 (182): EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

R5 (183): CB Avery Williams, Boise State

R6 (187): WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

Initial Draft Grade: B

1-year Re-Grade: C+

While Kyle Pitts went for over 1,000 yards as a rookie, it's hard to say how much credit the Falcons should get for the pick considering he was arguably outperformed by the next three picks in the draft. From there, Richie Grant saw only 276 snaps despite the safety position being fairly wide open for Atlanta. Third-rounder Jalen Mayfield wasn’t any more encouraging despite seeing the field more, recording a 49.2 overall grade on 989 snaps.

R1 (27): WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

R1 (31): EDGE Odafe Oweh, Penn State

R3 (94): G Ben Cleveland, Georgia

R3 (104): CB Brandon Stephens, SMU

R4 (131): WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

R5 (160): CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

R5 (171): EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

R5 (184): TE Ben Mason, Michigan

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: B+

This grade stays the same, as both first-rounders provided encouraging play out the gate. Rashod Bateman was behind the eight-ball after a preseason groin injury yet still finished with 515 yards in 12 games — the majority of which came without quarterback Lamar Jackson. Odafe Oweh was billed as a project but produced immediately with 49 pressures to lead the Ravens.

R1 (30): EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (FL)

R2 (61): EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

R3 (93): OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

R5 (161): OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH)

R6 (203): WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston

R6 (212): S Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh

R6 (213): CB Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin

R7 (236): OG Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

Initial Draft Grade: B

1-year Re-Grade: B

This grade stays the same, with Gregory Rousseau showing enough flashes to justify his draft selection en route to a 70.2 overall grade. He still disappeared a lot as a pass-rusher, and 13 of his 30 pressures came against the hapless Dolphins offensive line. Carlos Basham struggled to see the field as a second-rounder, playing only 200 snaps on the year, and that isn’t likely to change in 2022 with the additions of Shaq Lawson and Von Miller.

The wildcard is still the freaky right tackle Spencer Brown, who was forced to make 10 starts after a full year off and jumping up from Northern Iowa to the NFL. While he earned only a 51.0 pass-blocking grade and allowed 30 pressures, the fact the Bills were even comfortable with him starting is encouraging.

R1 (8): CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

R2 (59): WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

R3 (70): OT Brady Christensen, BYU

R3 (83): TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

R4 (126): RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

R5 (158): DI Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

R5 (166): CB Keith Taylor, Washington

R6 (193): G Deonte Brown, Alabama

R6 (204): WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

R6 (222): LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

R7 (232): DI Phil Hoskins, Kentucky

Initial Draft Grade: B-

1-year Re-Grade: B-

This one could easily have been higher had we seen Jaycee Horn play more than 142 snaps before he broke his foot and missed the remainder of the season. He was tremendous over that span, allowing only one catch on five targets for eight yards (admittedly against some weak passing offenses in the Jets, Saints and Texans). Second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr. had a bit of a disappointing rookie season, but that wasn’t unique to him in the Panthers' receiving corps. He’s also still only 21 years old and younger than rookie first-rounders such as Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks.

R1 (11): QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

R2 (39): OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

R5 (151): OT Larry Borom, Missouri

R6 (217): RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech

R6 (221): WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

R6 (228): CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon

R7 (250): DI Khyiris Tonga, BYU

Initial Draft Grade: A+

1-year Re-Grade: A-

This grade will always revolve around Justin Fields, and because of that, it’s still far too early to come off our high pre-draft ranking of him — especially considering the situation he was dropped into as a rookie. Despite his ups and downs, he finished with the fourth-highest big-time throw rate of any quarterback in the league. Teven Jenkins barely got to see the field in an injury-plagued rookie season. It was Larry Borom who exceeded expectations as a fifth-rounder, locking down the starting right tackle job en route to a 61.4 overall grade.

R1 (5): WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

R2 (46): OT Jackson Carman, Clemson

R3 (69): EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

R4 (111): EDGE Cameron Sample, Tulane

R4 (122): DI Tyler Shelvin, LSU

R4 (139): T D'Ante Smith, East Carolina

R5 (149): K Evan McPherson, Florida

R6 (190): C Trey Hill, Georgia

R6 (202): RB Chris Evans, Michigan

R7 (235): EDGE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State

Initial Draft Grade: B

1-year Re-Grade: B+

This grade is solely carried by Ja’Marr Chase along with a stellar kicker selection in Evan McPherson. Chase exceeded any and all expectations, even for a No. 5 overall pick, as he broke the rookie receiving yards record with 1,455. Joseph Ossai is the one to watch in 2022. He looked good in the preseason before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

R1 (26): CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

R2 (52): LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

R3 (91): WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

R4 (110): OT James Hudson, Cincinnati

R4 (132): DI Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

R5 (153): LB Tony Fields II, West Virginia

R5 (169): S Richard LeCounte, Georgia

R6 (211): RB Demetric Felton, UCLA

Initial Draft Grade: A+

1-year Re-Grade: A+

If you knock your first two picks out of the park each draft, you’ll have an elite roster. That’s precisely what the Browns did in 2021. Greg Newsome finished with the highest coverage grade (70.6) of any starting rookie outside cornerback, while Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah finished as the sixth-highest-graded linebacker in the NFL (76.5 overall).

R1 (12): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

R2 (44): CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

R3 (75): DI Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

R3 (84): EDGE Chauncey Golston, Iowa

R3 (99): CB Nahshon Wright, Oregon State

R4 (115): LB Jabril Cox, LSU

R4 (138): OT Josh Ball, Marshall

R5 (179): WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford

R6 (192): DI Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky

R6 (227): CB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

R7 (238): OG Matt Farniok, Nebraska

Initial Draft Grade: B

1-year Re-Grade: A

When you drafted the single most dynamic pass-rushing threat in the NFL at Pick No. 12, an “A” grade is justified. We loved that selection initially — Parsons was a top-10 player on our board — and like it even more now after his 93.0 pass-rushing grade. The other player of note from this class is Osa Odighizuwa, who flashed as an interior rusher with 37 pressures. He struggled mightily against the run with a 37.6 grade in that regard, but he could be a prime Year 2 breakout candidate.

R1 (9): CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

R2 (35): RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina

R3 (98): iOL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

R3 (105): LB Baron Browning, Ohio State

R5 (152): S Caden Sterns, Texas

R5 (164): S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

R6 (219): WR Seth Williams, Auburn

R7 (237): CB Kary Vincent Jr., LSU

R7 (239): EDGE Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State

R7 (253): EDGE Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State

Initial Draft Grade: A-

1-year Re-Grade: A

The Broncos ticked the box wholesale with each of their first three picks. Patrick Surtain II is already a true No. 1 type of corner in the league after allowing only 49 catches on 85 targets for 560 yards as a rookie. Javonte Williams finished with the second-most broken tackles in the league (63) despite splitting time with Melvin Gordon III in the backfield. Finally, Quinn Meinerz put forth a solid 67.4 overall grade despite a massive competition level leap.

R1 (7): OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

R2 (41): DI Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

R3 (72): DI Alim McNeill, NC State

R3 (101): CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

R4 (112): WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

R4 (113): LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

R7 (257): RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

Initial Draft Grade: A-

1-year Re-Grade: A

No team got more snaps out of its rookie class than the Detroit Lions. That being said, there are still a good deal of question marks in the mix. That doesn’t include Penei Sewell nor Amon-Ra St. Brown, though. Sewell is going to be a stud at right tackle and quite literally already was down the stretch in 2021. He was the ninth-highest-graded tackle in the league from Week 6 on. St. Brown is going to be a reliable slot for the foreseeable future after hauling in eight-plus catches in each of his final six games last season.

R1 (29): CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

R2 (62): C Josh Myers, Ohio State

R3 (85): WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

R4 (142): T Royce Newman, Ole Miss

R5 (173): DI Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

R5 (178): CB Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

R6 (214): T Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

R6 (220): LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College

R7 (256): RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Initial Draft Grade: C-

1-year Re-Grade: B-

The PFF draft board was considerably lower on each of the Packers' first four selections than where they got drafted, hence the initial grade. The only player to really change that opinion after one season is Eric Stokes, who had a strong first campaign. He allowed just a 51.0% completion percentage in his coverage en route to a 67.6 coverage grade.

R3 (67): QB Davis Mills, Stanford

R3 (89): WR Nico Collins, Michigan

R5 (147): TE Brevin Jordan, Miami (FL.)

R5 (170): Garett Wallow, TCU

R6 (195): Roy Lopez, Arizona

Initial Draft Grade: C-

1-year Re-Grade: B-

The Davis Mills pick saves the Texans to a degree, as he flashed in enough games that he’d go considerably higher in a re-draft today. He earned overall grades of 85.9, 76.3 and 78.0 in three separate starts last season despite finishing with a 58.8 overall grade. That was enough to make him the starter this season and bump this re-grade up a touch.

R1 (21): EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

R2 (54): EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

R4 (127): TE Kylen Granson, SMU

R5 (165): Shawn Davis, Florida

R6 (218): Sam Ehlinger, Texas

R7 (229): Michael Strachan, Indianapolis

R7 (248): Will Fries, Penn State

Initial Draft Grade: C+

1-year Re-Grade: C+

This draft class was never meant to make a Year 1 impact. Kwity Paye was billed as a project, and Dayo Odeyingbo was coming off a torn Achilles. Still, Paye had some solid stretches to encourage Colts fans and finished with a 69.9 overall grade to keep this re-grade unchanged.

R1 (1): QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

R1 (25): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

R2 (33): CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

R2 (45): OT Walker Little, Stanford

R3 (65): S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

R4 (106): DI Jay Tufele, USC

R4 (121): Edge Jordan Smith, UAB

R5 (145): TE Luke Farrell, Ohio State

R6 (209): WR Jalen Camp, Georgia Tech

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: B+

With so many selections, the evaluation of this draft is all over the map. Trevor Lawrence is still a big TBD even though his Week 18 performance against the Colts, in which he earned an 83.8 grade, showed why he was the no-brainer at No. 1 overall. Travis Etienne missed the entire season with injury, Walker Little was always drafted to be a backup as a rookie and former head coach Urban Meyer forgot Andre Cisco even existed. Tyson Campbell had an inconsistent rookie campaign but made a handful of high-end plays, finishing with two picks and eight pass breakups.

R2 (58): LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

R2 (63): C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

R4 (144): Edge Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

R5 (162): TE Noah Gray, Duke

R5 (181): WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

R6 (226): G Trey Smith, Tennessee

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: A+

For not having a first-round pick and not drafting particularly valuable positions, the Chiefs still knocked it out of the park. Creed Humphrey was the highest-graded center in the NFL as a rookie. Nick Bolton was the 13th-highest-graded linebacker. Finally, Trey Smith was one of the steals of the draft in the sixth round after he earned a 72.3 overall grade at right guard in 2021.

R1 (17): T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

R2 (43): S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

R3 (79): EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

R3 (80): S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

R4 (143): S Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

R5 (167): CB Nate Hobbs, Illinois

R7 (130): C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

Initial Draft Grade: C

1-year Re-Grade: B-

Trevon Moehrig was always a PFF favorite, and he hit the ground running as such with a 77.7 coverage grade as a rookie. The one we didn’t see coming, however, was Nate Hobbs, who was tremendous out of the slot en route to a 78.4 overall grade. This class is still weighed down by first-rounder Alex Leatherwood, who finished as the second-lowest-graded starting guard in the NFL.

R1 (13): T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

R2 (47): CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

R3 (77): WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee

R3 (97): TE Tre’ McKitty, Georgia

R4 (118): EDGE Chris Rumph II, Duke

R5 (159): T Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska

R6: (185): LB Nick Niemann, Iowa

R6 (198): RB Larry Rountree III, Missouri

R7 (241): CB Mark Webb, Georgia

Initial Draft Grade: A+

1-year Re-Grade: A+

This was as good a first two picks as you’ll see from any team in the draft. Rashawn Slater was the eighth-highest-graded tackle in the league as a rookie, while Asante Samuel Jr. had a solid rookie campaign that saw him pick off two passes and break up seven more.

R2 (57): WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

R3 (103): LB Ernest Jones, South Carolina

R4 (117): DI Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

R4 (130): CB Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

R4 (141): WR Jacob Harris, UCF

R5 (174): EDGE Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern

R7 (233): RB Jake Funk, Maryland

Initial Draft Grade: C

1-year Re-Grade: C+

Ernest Jones saves this one from going even lower. The Tutu Atwell selection looks especially rough after he managed all of 10 snaps in seven games before the Rams placed him on injured reserve. Jones was a steadying presence in the middle of the Los Angeles defense down the stretch and finished with a 67.9 coverage grade. Not bad for the 103rd pick.

R1 (6): WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

R1 (18): EDGE Jaelen Phillips, Miami (FL)

R2 (36): S Jevon Holland, Oregon

R2 (42): OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

R3 (81): TE Hunter Long, Boston College

R7 (231): OT Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts

R7 (244): RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: A+

The Dolphins were always going to come away with some talent due to how many picks they had, but they even went above and beyond that. Jaylen Waddle is a true game-breaker who just needs an offensive line that can give him time to run down the field. Jaelan Phillips was the most disappointing of the team's first three picks, and even he managed 39 pressures as a rookie. Jevon Holland is the crown jewel of their class at Pick No. 36, as he’s already a top-10 safety in the NFL after an 84.7 overall grade last season.

R1 (23): T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

R3 (66): QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

R3 (78): LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

R3 (86): G Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

R3 (90): EDGE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh

R4 (119): RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State

R4 (125): CB Camryn Bynum, California

R4 (134): EDGE Janarius Robinson, Florida State

R5 (157): WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

R5 (168): TE Zach Davidson, Central Missouri State

R6 (199): EDGE Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: B

Christian Darrisaw was always what carried this class in our eyes, and that's still the case a year later. He earned a 71.9 overall grade as a rookie at left tackle. No one else in this class played more than 211 snaps.

R1 (15): QB Mac Jones, Alabama

R2 (38): DI Christian Barmore, Alabama

R3 (96): EDGE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

R4 (120): RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

R5 (177): LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan

R6 (188): CB Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri

R6 (197): OT William Sherman, Colorado

R7 (242): WR Tre Nixon, UCF

Initial Draft Grade: A+

1-year Re-Grade: A+

This was a draft that came right off the PFF board when it happened and may look even better now. Mac Jones was far and away the highest-graded rookie quarterback (80.4 overall). Christian Barmore was the real steal, though, as he had one of the best pass-rushing seasons we’ve seen from a rookie defensive tackle. He finished with 48 pressures on the year — the most from a rookie defensive tackle since DeForest Buckner in 2016.

R1 (28): EDGE Payton Turner, Houston

R2 (60): LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

R3 (76): CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

R4 (133): QB Ian Book, Notre Dame

R6 (206): OT Landon Young, Kentucky

R7 (255): WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama

Initial Draft Grade: C

1-year Re-Grade: C

With the Saints' first two picks playing a grand total of 538 snaps, it’s difficult to call this anything other than incomplete. It was always a draft looking toward the future, with those players penciled in as backups. Paulson Adebo was forced to start, however, and didn’t show too much to change our pre-draft opinion on him after a 60.0 overall grade.

R1 (20): WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

R2 (50): EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

R3 (71): CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

R4 (116): EDGE Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

R6 (196): RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona

R6 (201): CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: B+

The trade the Giants executed to get a top-10 pick in this year’s draft has to be factored in here. That netted them Evan Neal, which should quell the sting of passing on Rashawn Slater. From a talent perspective, Toney looked like he could make this class an A-plus when on the field. Unfortunately, he was hurt for most of the year and the new staff is already reportedly shopping him.

R1 (2): QB Zach Wilson, BYU

R1 (14): iOL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

R2 (34): WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

R4 (107): RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

R5 (146): S Jamien Sherwood, Auburn

R5 (154): CB Michael Carter II, Duke

R5 (175): CB Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh

R6 (186): S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

R6 (200): CB Brandin Echols, Kentucky

R6 (207): DI Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas

Initial Draft Grade: A

1-year Re-Grade: A-

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore and Michael Carter were all as advertised in 2021 after PFF was very high on each during the pre-draft process. Unfortunately, this class is still inextricably linked to Zach Wilson’s success and failure. As the No. 2 overall pick, he had the most disappointing rookie season of any of the top quarterbacks. He never earned a passing grade higher than 71.9.

R1 (10): WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

R2 (37): iOL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

R3 (73): DI Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

R4 (123): CB Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

R5 (150): RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

R6 (189): DI Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

R6 (191): EDGE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

R6 (224): S JaCoby Stevens, LSU

R7 (234): EDGE Patrick Johnson, Tulane

Initial Draft Grade: B-

1-year Re-Grade: A-

It should be noted that not only did the Eagles come away with DeVonta Smith here, but the draft capital they netted from moving back also became enough for them to secure A.J. Brown this year. Turning that No. 6 overall pick into both Smith and Brown is why the re-grade is so high. The jury is still out on the rest of their picks, as Landon Dickerson (69.6 grade) was the most encouraging of the bunch.

R1 (24): RB Najee Harris, Alabama

R2 (55): TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

R3 (87): C Kendrick Green, Illinois

R4 (128): OT Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

R4 (140): LB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

R5 (156): DI Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin

R6 (216): EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami (FL)

R7 (245): S Tre Norwood, Oklahoma

R7 (254): P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Initial Draft Grade: C

1-year Re-Grade: C

The Steelers' 2021 draft class hasn’t had any major duds as of yet, but it also hasn’t really had any needle-movers. Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth may have tallied impressive yardage totals in 2021, but that’s because they were both high-usage players. Harris averaged only 3.9 yards per carry, while Freiermuth managed 8.2 yards per reception.

R1 (3): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

R2 (48): G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

R3 (88): RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

R3 (102): CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

R5 (155): OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

R5 (172): CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

R5 (180): S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

R6 (194): RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

Initial Draft Grade: B

1-year Re-Grade: C+

With Trey Lance still embroiled in a quarterback … something … with Jimmy Garoppolo, this draft is looking shakier now than it did at the time. It doesn’t help that both Aaron Banks and Trey Sermon couldn’t see the field at lesser value positions despite every opportunity to do so.

R2 (56): WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

R4 (137): CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma

R6 (208): OT Stone Forsythe, Florida

Initial Draft Grade: C

1-year Re-Grade: C

With Tre Brown leading this rookie class with 255 snaps, there’s not much in the way of big takeaways here.

R1 (32): EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Washington

R2 (64): QB Kyle Trask, Florida

R3 (95): iOL Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

R4 (129): WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas

R5 (176): LB K.J. Britt, Auburn

R7 (251): CB Chris Wilcox, BYU

R7 (259): LB Grant Stuard, Houston

Initial Draft Grade: B-

1-year Re-Grade: B-

There’s not much to write home about here. The Bucs went for a forward-thinking draft with no real starting spots available. Tryon-Shoyinka flashed in the preseason but managed only a 51.9 overall grade on 560 regular-season snaps.

R1 (22): CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

R2 (53): OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

R3 (92): LB Monty Rice, Georgia

R3 (100): SCB Elijah Molden, Washington

R4 (109): WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville

R4 (135): EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

R6 (205): WR Racey McMath, LSU

R6 (215): S Brady Breeze, Oregon

Initial Draft Grade: A

1-year Re-Grade: B-

This is the only A or A-plus grade to really stumble out of the gate. The injury-plagued Caleb Farley managed only 60 snaps before tearing his ACL. Dillon Radunz could barely see the field for only 124 snaps despite ample opportunity to do so via injuries. The only player keeping this draft class afloat is Elijah Molden, who earned a solid 64.1 overall grade.

R1 (19): LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

R2 (51): OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

R3 (74): CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

R3 (82): WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

R4 (124): TE John Bates, Boise State

R4 (163): S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

R6 (225): LS Camaron Cheeseman, Michigan

R7 (240): EDGE William Bradley-King, Baylor

R7 (246): EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State

R7 (258): WR Dax Milne, BYU

Initial Draft Grade: A-

1-year Re-Grade: B

If you flip the Commanders' first two picks, it looks considerably better. Jamin Davis was a complete non-factor as a rookie, taking home a 46.8 overall grade and only 21 stops. Cosmi, on the other hand, was one of the best rookie tackles when healthy, earning a 74.9 overall grade on 474 snaps.